Phytonanotechnology is concerned with the development of nanostructured functional materials from plant sources. This book consolidates information on the use of phytonanoparticles for biomedical, environmental and agricultural applications, covering recent advances in the experimental and theoretical studies on various properties of nanoparticles derived from plant sources.

Phytonanotechnology: Challenges and Prospects deals with various attributes of phytonanoparticles, discussing their current and potential applications. The book covers the development of phytonanoparticles, synthesis techniques, characterization techniques, environmental remediation applications, anti-microbial properties and other miscellaneous applications and multi- functional applications of phytonanoparticles. Risks associated with nanoparticles are also discussed.

This book is an important reference for materials scientists, engineers, environmental scientists, food scientists and biomedical scientists who want to learn more about the applications of nanoparticles derived from plant sources, and the challenges that need to be overcome when using this type of nanoparticles.