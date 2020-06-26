Phytonanotechnology
1st Edition
Challenges and Prospects
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
- Phytonanotechnology: A historical perspective, current challenges and prospects
2. Characterization of Green Nanoparticles from Plants
3. Plant Extracts – sources of nanoparticles
4. Green Nanoparticles from different Plant Groups
5. Phytonanotechnology and Synthesis of Silver Nanoparticles
6. Phytonanotechnology and Synthesis of Gold Nanoparticles
7. Phytonanotechnology and Synthesis of Zinc Nanoparticles
8. Phytonanotechnology and Synthesis of Copper Nanoparticles
9. Mangrove-mediated Synthesis of Nanoparticles
10. Aquatic and Terrestrial Weed Mediated Synthesis of Nanoparticles
11. Plant Growth and Phytonanotechnology
12. Environmental Remediation
13. Phytonanotechnology in Biomedical Applications
14. Multimodal Applications of Phytonanoparticles
15. Phytonanotechnology: A new horizon to the food industry
16. Phytonanotechnology and Plant Protection
17. Phytonanotechnology and Agriculture
18. Plant Nanotechnology: challenges and future trends
Description
Phytonanotechnology is concerned with the development of nanostructured functional materials from plant sources. This book consolidates information on the use of phytonanoparticles for biomedical, environmental and agricultural applications, covering recent advances in the experimental and theoretical studies on various properties of nanoparticles derived from plant sources.
Phytonanotechnology: Challenges and Prospects deals with various attributes of phytonanoparticles, discussing their current and potential applications. The book covers the development of phytonanoparticles, synthesis techniques, characterization techniques, environmental remediation applications, anti-microbial properties and other miscellaneous applications and multi- functional applications of phytonanoparticles. Risks associated with nanoparticles are also discussed.
This book is an important reference for materials scientists, engineers, environmental scientists, food scientists and biomedical scientists who want to learn more about the applications of nanoparticles derived from plant sources, and the challenges that need to be overcome when using this type of nanoparticles.
Key Features
- Explores synthesis methods of phytonanoparticles from a variety of plant groups
- Discusses the major biological reactions of phytonanoparticles
- Outlines the major opportunities and challenges of using phytonanoparticles in biomedical, environmental and agricultural applications
Readership
Materials Scientists, Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 26th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223482
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
N. Thajuddin Editor
N. Thajuddin is Professor & Head, Department of Microbiology National Repository for Microalgae & Cyanobacteria – Freshwater (NRMC-F), Bharathidasan University, India. His research focuses in the area of molecular biology and bionanotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bharathidasan University, India
Silvy Mathew Editor
Dr. Silvy Mathew is an Assistant professor of Botany, Vimala College (Autonomous), Thrissur. She was awarded PhD in Botany-Molecular Systematics from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli. She has to her credit 20 research publications on Molecular studies, Phytochemical analysis, Invitro studies and Nanoparticles and received Indo-Asian Award for best College Teacher of the Year 2019 and most popular article award in international level. She presented her research findings in 5 international and 4 national seminars. She published one book chapter and published 32 DNA sequences and has submitted in the public database. She has around 8 years of teaching experience. She is serving as the editorial board member of 3 international and 3 national journals. She has also served as resource person in national seminars and other social awareness programmes. She completed two research projects and has one ongoing research project funded by KSCSTE as principal investigator. She has membership in professional bodies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany, Vimala College, India