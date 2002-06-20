Phytochemistry in the Genomics and Post-Genomics Eras, Volume 36

This monograph series is commissioned by the Phytochemical Society of North America (PSNA). The volumes in this series contain articles on developing topics of interest to scientists, students and individuals interested in recent developments in the biochemistry, chemistry and molecular biology of plants. Volume 36 centers on the role of phytochemistry in the rapid developments in biology brought about by the application of large-scale genomics approaches.

Several functional genomic approaches discussed in this volume address plant gene function on a large scale. Plants are combinatorial chemists par excellence, and understanding the principles that relate enzyme structure to function will open up unlimited possibilities for the rational design of new enzymes to generate novel biologically active natural products. Knowledge of the molecular genetics of plant natural product pathways will also facilitate the engineering of these pathways for plant improvement and human benefit. Phytochemistry truly has a great future in the genomics and post-genomics eras.