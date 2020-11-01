Phytochemical Profiling of Commercially Important South African Plants

Chromatographic Atlas of Commercially Important South African Plants comprises a carefully selected group of plant species that are of interest to researchers as well as industry partners who would like to investigate commercialization of the plant species. The high-level chromatographic fingerprints and analysis will be of value and are a great improvement to previous investigations. The book presents 26 botanicals which have been selected based on commercial relevance. For each of the species the following topics are covered: botanical description, phytochemistry (including chemical structures), HPTLC fingerprinting, HPLC and GC (the latter in the case of essential oil-bearing species). use standard methodology which will be easy to understand and follow. Different methods are succinctly summarized which lets the reader follow the methods allowing for the rapid identification of botanical raw materials and formulated consumer products. Chromatographic Atlas of Commercially Important South African Plants will be extremely valuable to researchers in the field wanting to rapidly identify the constituents in these plants and for those who want to prepare formulations of the plant material for commercial application. It can also be a valuable teaching resource in the field of pharmacognosy.