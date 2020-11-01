Phytochemical Profiling of Commercially Important South African Plants
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Chromatographic Atlas of Commercially Important South African Plants comprises a carefully selected group of plant species that are of interest to researchers as well as industry partners who would like to investigate commercialization of the plant species. The high-level chromatographic fingerprints and analysis will be of value and are a great improvement to previous investigations. The book presents 26 botanicals which have been selected based on commercial relevance. For each of the species the following topics are covered: botanical description, phytochemistry (including chemical structures), HPTLC fingerprinting, HPLC and GC (the latter in the case of essential oil-bearing species). use standard methodology which will be easy to understand and follow. Different methods are succinctly summarized which lets the reader follow the methods allowing for the rapid identification of botanical raw materials and formulated consumer products. Chromatographic Atlas of Commercially Important South African Plants will be extremely valuable to researchers in the field wanting to rapidly identify the constituents in these plants and for those who want to prepare formulations of the plant material for commercial application. It can also be a valuable teaching resource in the field of pharmacognosy.
Key Features
- Comprehensive chemical profiling of each species
- Fingerprints developed for non-volatile and volatile fraction
- Methods succinctly summarized to ensure reproducibility
Readership
Academics researching pharmacy, botany, and analytical chemistry; Industrial manufacturers of herbal products e.g. herbal medicines, cosmetics, food supplements; and national and international policy makers and regulators. The book could form part of the undergraduate and postgraduate program in Pharmacognosy which is offered in many pharmacy schools
Table of Contents
Adansonia digitata L
Agathosma betulina (P.J.Bergius) Pillans
Aloe ferox Mill.
Artemisia afra Jacq.
Aspalathus linearis (Burm.f.) R.Dahlgren
Athrixia phylicoides DC.
Cyclopia genistoides (L.) Vent.
Eriocephalus punctulatus DC
Harpagophytum procumbens (Burch.) DC. Ex Meisn.
Helichrysum odoratissimum (L.) Sweet
Helichrysum petiolare Hilliard & B.L.Burtt
Hoodia gordonii (Masson) Sweet ex Decne.
Hypoxis hemerocallidea Fisch., C.A.Mey. & Avé-Lall.
Leonotis leonurus (L.) R.Br.
Lippia javanica (Burm.f.) Spreng.
Pelargonium graveolens L'Her.
Pelargonium sidoides DC.
Prunus africana (Hook.f.) Kalkman
Sceletium tortuosum (L.) N.E.Br.
Sclerocarya birrea (A.Rich.) Hochst.
Siphonochilus eithiopicus (Schweif.) B.L. Burt
Lessertia frutescens (L.) Goldblatt & J.C.Manning
Terminalia sericea Burch. ex DC.
Warburgia salutaris (G.Bertol.) Chiov.
Xysmalobium undulatum (L.) W.T.Aiton
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128237793
About the Author
Alvaro Viljoen
Dr. Alvaro Vijoen completed a BSc, BSc Hons. (cum laude) and MSc (cum laude) in Botany at Stellenbosch University (SA). In 1994 Alvaro commenced with a PhD at the University of Johannesburg on the chemotaxonomy of the genus Aloe. In July 2005 he was appointed as a research fellow in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tshwane University of Technology (Pretoria). More than eighty post-graduate students have graduated under his supervision since 2002. His research interest is the phytochemistry and biological activity of medicinal and aromatic plants indigenous to South Africa. He has authored / co-authored >250 peer reviewed papers mostly on the phytochemical exploration and pharmacological activity of indigenous medicinal and aromatic plants. He has been elected on to the editorial board of the Journal of Essential Oil Research (Francis & Taylor), Phytochemistry Letters (Elsevier) etc , and he is the Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Ethnopharmacology (Elsevier). In October 2013 Alvaro was awarded the National Research Chair in Phytomedicine a position which he holds concurrently as Director of the SAMRC Herbal Drugs Research Unit in South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany at Stellenbosch University, South Africa
Weiyang Chen
Dr Weiyang Chen Completed BSc at the Shenyang University of Pharmaceutical Sciences in 1989, and was awarded a MTech (cum laude) and DTech degree at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in 2005 and 2008, respectively. From September 2008 to August 2011, Weiyang was a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Tshwane University of Technology. Currently she is a senior technician working in the analytic laboratory within the Phytomedicine research Group at TUT. Her professional experience is in liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry systems spanning a wide variety of applications from method development, optimisation, validation and preparative LC-UV-MS. Weiyang has authored / co-authored 59 peer reviewed.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, South Africa
Nduvho Mulaudzi
Miss Nduvho Mulaudzi was born in 1994 in the Limpopo province of South Africa. She obtained her National Diploma and Bachelor of Technology degree in analytical chemistry from the Vaal University of Technology in South Africa. She joined the Tshwane University of Technology in 2017 as an academic intern within the Phytomedicine Research Group in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Miss Mulaudzi has completed her Masters in Pharmaceutical Sciences degree on a project focusing on the phytochemical profiling of indigenous South African medicinal plants using high performance liquid chromatography (HPTLC) techniques. Her main research interest is in the application of analytical techniques such as chromatography and spectroscopy in the quality control of natural products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, South Africa
Guy Kamatou
Dr Guy Kamatou is a technologist at Tshwane University of Technology (South Africa). Having obtained his BSc and Hons degrees at Dschang University (Cameroon), Dr Kamatou joined the University of the Witwatersrand and obtained his MSc (Resource Conservation Biology) degree in 2003 and then completed his PhD in 2006 at the same Institution. From 2007 until 2010, Dr Kamatou was offered a postdoctoral research fellowship. He authored and co-authored 62 papers in accredited journals. He has presented his research work at several national and international conferences and supervised/co-supervised 12 Master and 4 Doctorate students. Dr Kamatou was responsible for establishing the GC-MS and GCxGC-ToF-MS research platform in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at TUT. He is a reviewer of various manuscripts submitted to various international journals. His expertise and research specialisation focuses on quality control of essential oils and herbal products; medicinal plant chemistry, chromatography, biological activities and isolation of active constituents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, South Africa
Maxleene Sandasi
Dr Sandasi obtained a BSc (Hons) degree in Biochemistry from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002. She joined the Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa where she pursued studies in Pharmaceutical Sciences and obtained a BTech (Pharm. Sci., 2007), MTech (Pharm. Sci., 2009) and DTech (Pharm. Sci., 2013) in the same field. As a Career Advancement Research Fellow, her research interest is in Phytomedicine with a focus on establishing the quality and efficacy of herbal raw materials and products. Dr Sandasi has vast experience in microbiology, plant metabolomics and chemometrics, bibliometrics, vibrational spectroscopy, chromatography, hyperspectral imaging and in vivo zebrafish husbandry and bioassays in epilepsy. To date, her contribution to the scientific community includes 34 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals, co-supervision of 5 postgraduate students and 18 presentations at local and international conferences. She continues to serve the scientific community as the Managing Editor for the Journal of Ethnopharmacology and a reviewer for many accredited journals in her field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, South Africa
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.