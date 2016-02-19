Physique and Delinquent Behavior
1st Edition
A Thirty-Year Follow-Up of William H. Sheldon's Varieties of Delinquent Youth
Description
Physique and Delinquent Behavior: A Thirty-year Follow-Up of William H. Sheldon's Varieties of Delinquent Youth is a progress report on the lives of 200 men. The men detailed in this book started as boys in the middle 1930s that included runaways, truants, and delinquents. They became adults during the fluid socioeconomic, political and cultural times in the Unites States. The book defines the psychiatric variables and presents brief biographies of these men. The authors then apply a statistical review of the careers of these men that included 20 cases in a normal group, 90 cases in a second-order psychopathic groups, 12 cases in a borderline psychopathy group, 11 cases in a first order psychopathy group, and 16 cases of alcoholism. The rest are also classified in other groups such as gynephrenosis, criminality, or medical insufficiency. The authors point that an increasing probability of gynephrenotic difficulty in men whose ratings diverge far from that of the male mean. The authors also note that the constitutional approach they applied can explain some complex relation between biology and sex-related behavior. This book is suitable for behavioral scientists, psychiatrists, psychologists, students and professors in the sciences of human behavior.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Orientation
Definitions of the Concepts Basic to the Constitutional Approach
2 The Psychiatric Variables
Definitions of Abnormal Manifestations of Temperament
3 Biographies of the 200 Men
4 Statistical Review
Descriptive Statistics
Multivariate Statistical Analysis
5 Research Implications of the Study
6 Clinical Application of the Constitutional Method
Constitutional Method: Theoretical Perspective
Clinical Application with Troubled Youth
Group Living
A Well Balanced Staff
Is the Constitutional Method Deterministic?
Appendix 1. Checklist for Rating Andromorphy and Gynemorphy
Appendix 2. The Scale for Temperament
Appendix 3. Checklist for the Primary Psychiatric Components
Appendix 4. Instruction for Posing Subjects for Somatotype Photography
Appendix 5. Checklist of the Superior Reaction Patterns: Hyperphrenic Balance or Humor
Appendix 6. Panel Ratings
Appendix 7. Diagnostic Outcome Groups
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 602
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264622