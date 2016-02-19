Physique and Delinquent Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123284808, 9781483264622

Physique and Delinquent Behavior

1st Edition

A Thirty-Year Follow-Up of William H. Sheldon's Varieties of Delinquent Youth

Authors: Emil M. Hartl Edward P. Monnelly Roland D. Elderkin
Editors: David T. Lykken
eBook ISBN: 9781483264622
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 602
Description

Physique and Delinquent Behavior: A Thirty-year Follow-Up of William H. Sheldon's Varieties of Delinquent Youth is a progress report on the lives of 200 men. The men detailed in this book started as boys in the middle 1930s that included runaways, truants, and delinquents. They became adults during the fluid socioeconomic, political and cultural times in the Unites States. The book defines the psychiatric variables and presents brief biographies of these men. The authors then apply a statistical review of the careers of these men that included 20 cases in a normal group, 90 cases in a second-order psychopathic groups, 12 cases in a borderline psychopathy group, 11 cases in a first order psychopathy group, and 16 cases of alcoholism. The rest are also classified in other groups such as gynephrenosis, criminality, or medical insufficiency. The authors point that an increasing probability of gynephrenotic difficulty in men whose ratings diverge far from that of the male mean. The authors also note that the constitutional approach they applied can explain some complex relation between biology and sex-related behavior. This book is suitable for behavioral scientists, psychiatrists, psychologists, students and professors in the sciences of human behavior.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Orientation

Definitions of the Concepts Basic to the Constitutional Approach

2 The Psychiatric Variables

Definitions of Abnormal Manifestations of Temperament

3 Biographies of the 200 Men

4 Statistical Review

Descriptive Statistics

Multivariate Statistical Analysis

5 Research Implications of the Study

6 Clinical Application of the Constitutional Method

Constitutional Method: Theoretical Perspective

Clinical Application with Troubled Youth

Group Living

A Well Balanced Staff

Is the Constitutional Method Deterministic?

Appendix 1. Checklist for Rating Andromorphy and Gynemorphy

Appendix 2. The Scale for Temperament

Appendix 3. Checklist for the Primary Psychiatric Components

Appendix 4. Instruction for Posing Subjects for Somatotype Photography

Appendix 5. Checklist of the Superior Reaction Patterns: Hyperphrenic Balance or Humor

Appendix 6. Panel Ratings

Appendix 7. Diagnostic Outcome Groups

References

Index

