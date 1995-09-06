Physiotherapy with Older People
1st Edition
Description
A research-based introduction to the principles and practice of physiotherapy with older people. Written by an international team of experts, the text is divided into the following sections: background to aging, the aging process, working with older people, management of impairments and disabilities, handicaps of aging, integrated case management, and future directions. Also discusses strategies for the accurate assessment of patient conditions, and for the reasoned delivery of care.
Table of Contents
BACKGROUND to AGING SECTION- Demography of Aging and Disability. Attitudes Towards Aging and the Elderly. Cultural Differences in Aging. Health and Social Policies. The AGING PROCESS- Biological and Physiological Changes. Changes in Posture and Gait. Cognition and Learning. Motor Performance and Motor Learning. WORKING with OLDER PEOPLE- Effective Communication. Perceived Control and Learned Helplessness. Exercise and Activity Programs. Health Promotion. MANAGEMENT of IMPAIRMENTS and DISABILITIES- Goal Setting. Instability and Falls. Osteoporosis. Incontinence. Stroke. Psychiatric Problems. Pain. Palliative Care. HANDICAPS of AGING- Aging with a Disability. Seniors andthe Disability Rights Movement. Housing Alternatives. Aids to Independence. Footwear Prescription. Ethical and Legal Issues. INTEGRATED CASE MANAGEMENT- Teamwork. Interdisciplinary Assessment. Institutional Services. Community Services. FUTURE DIRECTIONS- Future Directions. A Review Case.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 1995
- Published:
- 6th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702019319
About the Author
Barrie Pickles
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Rehabilitation Therapy, Queen's University, Kingston, Canada
Ann Compton
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Superintendent Community Physiotherapist, Southampton and South West Hants, and Course Leader, Postgraduate Diploma in Community Physiotherapy, Southampton Institute; Founder Chairman and Former Education Officer (now Honorary Life Member) Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in the Community
Cheryl Cott
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Therapy/Centre for Studies of Aging, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Janet Simpson
Affiliations and Expertise
Lady Youde Lecturer in the Rehabilitation of Elderly People, St. George's Hospital Medical School, London, UK
Anthony Vandervoort
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Western Ontario, London, Canada