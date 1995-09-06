Physiotherapy with Older People - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702019319

Physiotherapy with Older People

1st Edition

Authors: Barrie Pickles Ann Compton Cheryl Cott Janet Simpson Anthony Vandervoort
Paperback ISBN: 9780702019319
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 6th September 1995
Page Count: 450
Description

A research-based introduction to the principles and practice of physiotherapy with older people. Written by an international team of experts, the text is divided into the following sections: background to aging, the aging process, working with older people, management of impairments and disabilities, handicaps of aging, integrated case management, and future directions. Also discusses strategies for the accurate assessment of patient conditions, and for the reasoned delivery of care.

Table of Contents

BACKGROUND to AGING SECTION- Demography of Aging and Disability. Attitudes Towards Aging and the Elderly. Cultural Differences in Aging. Health and Social Policies. The AGING PROCESS- Biological and Physiological Changes. Changes in Posture and Gait. Cognition and Learning. Motor Performance and Motor Learning. WORKING with OLDER PEOPLE- Effective Communication. Perceived Control and Learned Helplessness. Exercise and Activity Programs. Health Promotion. MANAGEMENT of IMPAIRMENTS and DISABILITIES- Goal Setting. Instability and Falls. Osteoporosis. Incontinence. Stroke. Psychiatric Problems. Pain. Palliative Care. HANDICAPS of AGING- Aging with a Disability. Seniors andthe Disability Rights Movement. Housing Alternatives. Aids to Independence. Footwear Prescription. Ethical and Legal Issues. INTEGRATED CASE MANAGEMENT- Teamwork. Interdisciplinary Assessment. Institutional Services. Community Services. FUTURE DIRECTIONS- Future Directions. A Review Case.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Paperback ISBN:
9780702019319

About the Author

Barrie Pickles

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Rehabilitation Therapy, Queen's University, Kingston, Canada

Ann Compton

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Superintendent Community Physiotherapist, Southampton and South West Hants, and Course Leader, Postgraduate Diploma in Community Physiotherapy, Southampton Institute; Founder Chairman and Former Education Officer (now Honorary Life Member) Association of Chartered Physiotherapists in the Community

Cheryl Cott

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Therapy/Centre for Studies of Aging, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Janet Simpson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lady Youde Lecturer in the Rehabilitation of Elderly People, St. George's Hospital Medical School, London, UK

Anthony Vandervoort

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Western Ontario, London, Canada

