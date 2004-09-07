Physiotherapy Practice in Residential Aged Care
1st Edition
Description
With the numbers of entrants to residential aged care facilities steadily growing, there is a need for a clearly written, portable guide to the wide range of knowledge and treatment skills unique to the physical therapist in this challenging setting. This new resource looks at the physiological changes accompanying the aging process as well as the physical therapist's role in assessment, preventing residents' injuries, and promoting quality of life. Major presenting problems relating to being immobile, barely mobile, or ambulatory are examined. Information and strategies to assist with residents suffering from pain, osteoporosis, incontinence, or disorders requiring palliation are also covered. In addition, there is a special chapter on aquatic physical therapy in response to the increasing use of pools in aged care facilities. This new book is an outstanding reference for practicing physical therapists, students, and those who care for older adults in their own homes.
Key Features
- Focus on physical therapy in residential aged care, with coverage of all relevant topics
- Clearly organized, up to date, and easy to read
- Boxed key points, summaries, artwork, photos, and drawings throughout
Table of Contents
1. Physiological changes with age
2. The physiotherapist’s contribution to resident assessment
3. Resident injuries
4. Life satisfaction
II. CARE OF THE IMMOBILE OR BARELY MOBILE RESIDENT
5. The complexity of the immobile or barely mobile resident
6. Managing problems encountered in immobile or barely mobile residents
7. What about beds and chairs?
III. THE CHALLENGE OF THE MOBILE RESIDENT
8. The profile of the mobile resident and how to protect such residents from falls
9. A theoretical framework for the assessment and treatment of balance and mobility deficits in the elderly
10. Retraining balance using task-focused workstations
11. Exercise prescription in residential aged care facilities
12. Osteoporosis
13. Aquatic physiotherapy for residents in aged care facilities
14. Physiotherapy for pelvic floor dysfunction in the aged care setting
IV. SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS OF PAIN AND PALLIATIVE CARE
15. Pain in the elderly
16. Physiotherapy in palliative care
Appendix 1. Case studies
Appendix 2. Outcome measures
Appendix 3. Suggestions for successful case conferences
Appendix 4. Electrotherapy considerations in aged care practice
Appendix 5. Mobility aids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 7th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039096
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750687720
About the Author
Jennifer Nitz
Susan Hourigan
Australian Physiotherapy Association