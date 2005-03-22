Physiotherapy in Orthopaedics
2nd Edition
A Problem-Solving Approach
Authors: Karen Atkinson Fiona Coutts Anne-Marie Hassenkamp
eBook ISBN: 9780702060489
eBook ISBN: 9780702037818
Paperback ISBN: 9780443074066
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd March 2005
Page Count: 374
Description
Drawing on their many years of experience in various orthopaedic settings, the authors of this valuable resource describe how to apply clinical reasoning to a diverse range of patient problems. The content of the book progresses logically from normal to abnormal findings and from simple to complex conditions. Engaging case studies and self-assessment sections help readers develop a reasoned and logical approach to the management of orthopaedic patients.
Key Features
- Chapter summaries emphasize key areas of importance.
- Case studies illustrate problem-solving approaches and demonstrate how to manage specific client groups.
- Objectives and prerequisites are included for each section, alerting readers to what they should know before and after reading.
- Reading and practice assignments include recommended prerequisite knowledge and experience.
- Well-illustrated text includes line diagrams, photographs, and radiographs to clarify important concepts.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Problem Solving
2. Changes in the Musculoskeletal System
3. Recognition of Change in the Musculoskeletal System:Assessment
4. Decision Making and Clinical Reasoning in Orthopaedics
5. Management of Fractures
6. Soft Tissue Injuries
7. Rheumatic Conditions
8. Total Joint Replacement
9. Bone Diseases
10. Gait Analysis in the Clinical Situation
11. Hydrotherapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2005
- Published:
- 22nd March 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060489
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037818
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443074066
About the Author
Karen Atkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Bioscience, University of East London, London
Fiona Coutts
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Queen Margaret University College, Edinburgh
Anne-Marie Hassenkamp
Affiliations and Expertise
Superintendent Physiotherapist, Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, Stanmore, Middlesex
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.