Physiotherapy in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition of this classic physiotherapy text for undergraduate students, junior physiotherapists, and practitioners specializing in obstetrics and gynecology explores the scientific, philosophical, and practical basis behind all aspects of clinical intervention. This book contains a detailed anatomical description of the female reproductive and urinary tract with the associated structures along with the physiology of reproduction and pregnancy with a thorough account of the physiotherapists' role.
Key Features
- Amazingly thorough coverage of the physiotherapist's role in obstetrics and gynecology make this resource the definitive one of its kind.
- Information includes detailed anatomical descriptions of the female reproductive, urinary and lower intestinal tracts together with associated structures.
- Material on the physiology of reproduction, pregnancy, parturition, the puerperium, menopause, and more makes this text the definitive resource of its kind.
- Practical content features a reasoned account of the physiotherapist's role preconceptually, through the reproductive cycle, to the middle years and beyond.
- Comprehensive coverage includes a wide range of gynecological pathologies and relevant surgeries.
- Detailed coverage of treatment of incontinence provides helpful knowledge to any practitioner.
Table of Contents
Preface to second edition
Preface to first edition
Foreword to second edition
Foreword to first edition
Introduction
1. Anatomy
2. Physiology of pregnancy
3. Physical and physiological changes of labor and the puerperium
4. The antenatal period
5. Relieving pregnancy discomforts
6. Preparation for labor
7. The postnatal period
8. The Climacteric
9. Common gynecological surgery
10. Gynecological surgery
11. Urinary function and dysfunction
12. Bowel function and dysfunction
Appendix 1: ICS The Standardization of Terminology of Lower Urinary Tract Function 2002
Appendix 2: ICS The Standardization of Terminology of Lower Urinary Tract Function 1989
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 2nd April 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038044
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750622653
About the Author
Jill Mantle
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Physiotherapy Division, Institue of Health and Rehabilitation, University of East London, UK
Jeanette Haslam
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Visiting Fellow, University of East London, London, England, UK
Sue Barton
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Senior Lecturer, School of Health Studies, University of Bradford, England, UK