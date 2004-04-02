Physiotherapy in Obstetrics and Gynaecology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750622653, 9780702038044

Physiotherapy in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

2nd Edition

Authors: Jill Mantle Jeanette Haslam Sue Barton
eBook ISBN: 9780702038044
Paperback ISBN: 9780750622653
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd April 2004
Page Count: 516
Description

The second edition of this classic physiotherapy text for undergraduate students, junior physiotherapists, and practitioners specializing in obstetrics and gynecology explores the scientific, philosophical, and practical basis behind all aspects of clinical intervention. This book contains a detailed anatomical description of the female reproductive and urinary tract with the associated structures along with the physiology of reproduction and pregnancy with a thorough account of the physiotherapists' role.

Key Features

  • Amazingly thorough coverage of the physiotherapist's role in obstetrics and gynecology make this resource the definitive one of its kind.
  • Information includes detailed anatomical descriptions of the female reproductive, urinary and lower intestinal tracts together with associated structures.
  • Material on the physiology of reproduction, pregnancy, parturition, the puerperium, menopause, and more makes this text the definitive resource of its kind.
  • Practical content features a reasoned account of the physiotherapist's role preconceptually, through the reproductive cycle, to the middle years and beyond.
  • Comprehensive coverage includes a wide range of gynecological pathologies and relevant surgeries.
  • Detailed coverage of treatment of incontinence provides helpful knowledge to any practitioner.

Table of Contents

Preface to second edition
Preface to first edition
Foreword to second edition
Foreword to first edition
Introduction

1. Anatomy
2. Physiology of pregnancy
3. Physical and physiological changes of labor and the puerperium
4. The antenatal period
5. Relieving pregnancy discomforts
6. Preparation for labor
7. The postnatal period
8. The Climacteric
9. Common gynecological surgery
10. Gynecological surgery
11. Urinary function and dysfunction
12. Bowel function and dysfunction

Appendix 1: ICS The Standardization of Terminology of Lower Urinary Tract Function 2002
Appendix 2: ICS The Standardization of Terminology of Lower Urinary Tract Function 1989

Index

About the Author

Jill Mantle

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Physiotherapy Division, Institue of Health and Rehabilitation, University of East London, UK

Jeanette Haslam

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Visiting Fellow, University of East London, London, England, UK

Sue Barton

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Senior Lecturer, School of Health Studies, University of Bradford, England, UK

