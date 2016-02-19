Physiology
1st Edition
Description
The Biology of Euglena, Volume III: Physiology covers areas of investigation on Euglena, focusing in particular on its physiology. The book demonstrates the wide utilization and research on the members of the genus, especially Euglena gracilis. The book discusses, in particular, the essential features of organelle distribution and structure in Euglena, and euglenoid surfaces. It presents circadian rhythms reported for Euglena, as well as the organism’s movement and locomotion. It also explains the various aspects of sensory responses of Euglena gracilis to photic, chemical, and mechanical stimuli. In addition, the book addresses the stimulation and inhibition of the metabolism and growth of Euglena gracilis. Lastly, the Euglena chloroplast membrane, including its structure, function, and photocontrol of its development are described.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 1. Ultrastructure
I. Introduction
II. The Euglena Cell
III. Pellicle and Associated Structures
IV. Organelles of the Cell Anterior
V. Chloroplasts and Pyrenoids
VI. Mitochondria
VII. Golgi Bodies
VIII. Lysosomes, Autophagic Vacuoles, and Microbodies
IX. Nucleus
X. Endoplasmic Reticulum, Ribosomes, and Microtubules
XI. Paramylon and Other Cell Inclusions
?II. Final Comments
References
Chapter 2 . Flagella and the Cell Surface
I. Introduction
II. The Cell Surface
II?. Flagella
IV. Surface Domains and Their Maintenance
References
Chapter 3. Circadian and Infradian Rhythms
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Selected Classes of Circadian Rhythms in Euglena
III. General Considerations: Problems and Prospects
References
Chapter 4. Movement and Locomotion of Euglena
I. Introduction
II. Types of Movements by Euglena
III. Swimming
IV. Contractile Movements of the Body (Metaboly)
V. Crawling Movements
VI. Gliding Movements
VII. Recapitulation and Summary
References
Chapter 5. Responses to Photic, Chemical, and Mechanical Stimuli
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Responses to Photic Stimuli
III. Behavioral Responses to Chemical, Mechanical, and Gravitational Stimuli 186
References
Chapter 6. Stimulation and Inhibition of Metabolism and Growth of Euglena gracilis
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Growth Media
III. Inorganic Agents
IV. Organic Compounds
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Chloroplast Molecular Structure with Particular Reference to Thylakoids and Envelopes
I. Introduction
II. Euglena Chloroplast Envelope
III. Thylakoids
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 8. Photocontrol of Chloroplast Development in Euglena
I. Introduction
II. Light in the Hierarchy of Inducing Substrates
III. Arrested Development of the Plastid in Darkness and Chloroplast Development in the
Light
IV. Photoreceptors and Levels of Control
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th May 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153218