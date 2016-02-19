The Biology of Euglena, Volume III: Physiology covers areas of investigation on Euglena, focusing in particular on its physiology. The book demonstrates the wide utilization and research on the members of the genus, especially Euglena gracilis. The book discusses, in particular, the essential features of organelle distribution and structure in Euglena, and euglenoid surfaces. It presents circadian rhythms reported for Euglena, as well as the organism’s movement and locomotion. It also explains the various aspects of sensory responses of Euglena gracilis to photic, chemical, and mechanical stimuli. In addition, the book addresses the stimulation and inhibition of the metabolism and growth of Euglena gracilis. Lastly, the Euglena chloroplast membrane, including its structure, function, and photocontrol of its development are described.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 1. Ultrastructure

I. Introduction

II. The Euglena Cell

III. Pellicle and Associated Structures

IV. Organelles of the Cell Anterior

V. Chloroplasts and Pyrenoids

VI. Mitochondria

VII. Golgi Bodies

VIII. Lysosomes, Autophagic Vacuoles, and Microbodies

IX. Nucleus

X. Endoplasmic Reticulum, Ribosomes, and Microtubules

XI. Paramylon and Other Cell Inclusions

?II. Final Comments

References

Chapter 2 . Flagella and the Cell Surface

I. Introduction

II. The Cell Surface

II?. Flagella

IV. Surface Domains and Their Maintenance

References

Chapter 3. Circadian and Infradian Rhythms

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Selected Classes of Circadian Rhythms in Euglena

III. General Considerations: Problems and Prospects

References

Chapter 4. Movement and Locomotion of Euglena

I. Introduction

II. Types of Movements by Euglena

III. Swimming

IV. Contractile Movements of the Body (Metaboly)

V. Crawling Movements

VI. Gliding Movements

VII. Recapitulation and Summary

References

Chapter 5. Responses to Photic, Chemical, and Mechanical Stimuli

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Responses to Photic Stimuli

III. Behavioral Responses to Chemical, Mechanical, and Gravitational Stimuli 186

References

Chapter 6. Stimulation and Inhibition of Metabolism and Growth of Euglena gracilis

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Growth Media

III. Inorganic Agents

IV. Organic Compounds

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 7. Chloroplast Molecular Structure with Particular Reference to Thylakoids and Envelopes

I. Introduction

II. Euglena Chloroplast Envelope

III. Thylakoids

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 8. Photocontrol of Chloroplast Development in Euglena

I. Introduction

II. Light in the Hierarchy of Inducing Substrates

III. Arrested Development of the Plastid in Darkness and Chloroplast Development in the

Light

IV. Photoreceptors and Levels of Control

V. Conclusions

References

Index



