Physiology: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
5th Edition
Description
The Fifth Edition of this book is a must-have for all undergraduate medical students as it prepares them for both theory and viva-voce examinations. It is also useful for paramedical, dental, homeopathy and ayurveda students, besides those preparing for PG entrance examinations. It covers entire syllabus of physiology laid down by the Medical Council of India and health universities across the country.
Key Features
Salient Features
- Systemize presentation of text in Question-Answer format helps in revision and self-assessment before examination
- Extensively revised, updated, and strengthened to keep up with the latest changes in the standard books of physiology
- Thoroughly revised topics like blood; nerve and muscle; cardiovascular system; and central nervous system
- Large number of diagrams, tables and flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface to the Fifth Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1. The Cell and General Physiology
2. Blood
3. Immunity
4. Digestion and Absorption
5. Excretory System
6. Temperature Regulation
7. Respiratory System
8. Special Senses
9. Endocrinology
10. Reproduction
11. Nerve and Muscle
12. Cardiovascular System
13. Central Nervous System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 22nd August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131238738
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131236291
About the Author
Vijaya D Joshi
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Physiology, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, India. Formerly she was Professor of Physiology, Seth GS Medical College, Parel, Mumbai. India.
Sadhana Mendhurwar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiology, Department of Physiology, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, India.