Physiology: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9788131236291, 9788131238738

Physiology: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

5th Edition

Authors: Vijaya D Joshi Sadhana Mendhurwar
eBook ISBN: 9788131238738
Paperback ISBN: 9788131236291
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd August 2014
Page Count: 600
Description

The Fifth Edition of this book is a must-have for all undergraduate medical students as it prepares them for both theory and viva-voce examinations. It is also useful for paramedical, dental, homeopathy and ayurveda students, besides those preparing for PG entrance examinations. It covers entire syllabus of physiology laid down by the Medical Council of India and health universities across the country.

Salient Features

  • Systemize presentation of text in Question-Answer format helps in revision and self-assessment before examination

  • Extensively revised, updated, and strengthened to keep up with the latest changes in the standard books of physiology

  • Thoroughly revised topics like blood; nerve and muscle; cardiovascular system; and central nervous system

  • Large number of diagrams, tables and flowcharts to facilitate quick learning and greater retention of knowledge

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface to the Fifth Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1. The Cell and General Physiology

2. Blood

3. Immunity

4. Digestion and Absorption

5. Excretory System

6. Temperature Regulation

7. Respiratory System

8. Special Senses

9. Endocrinology

10. Reproduction

11. Nerve and Muscle

12. Cardiovascular System

13. Central Nervous System

Index  

About the Author

Vijaya D Joshi

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Physiology, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, India. Formerly she was Professor of Physiology, Seth GS Medical College, Parel, Mumbai. India.

Sadhana Mendhurwar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physiology, Department of Physiology, Dr DY Patil Medical College, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, India.

