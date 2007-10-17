Physiology of Woody Plants - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780120887651, 9780080568713

Physiology of Woody Plants

3rd Edition

Authors: Stephen Pallardy
eBook ISBN: 9780080568713
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120887651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 2007
Page Count: 464
Description

Woody plants such as trees have a significant economic and climatic influence on global economies and ecologies. This completely revised classic book is an up-to-date synthesis of the intensive research devoted to woody plants published in the second edition, with additional important aspects from the authors' previous book, Growth Control in Woody Plants. Intended primarily as a reference for researchers, the interdisciplinary nature of the book makes it useful to a broad range of scientists and researchers from agroforesters, agronomists, and arborists to plant pathologists and soil scientists. This third edition provides crutial updates to many chapters, including: responses of plants to elevated CO2; the process and regulation of cambial growth; photoinhibition and photoprotection of photosynthesis; nitrogen metabolism and internal recycling, and more. Revised chapters focus on emerging discoveries of the patterns and processes of woody plant physiology.

Key Features

  • The only book to provide recommendations for the use of specific management practices and experimental procedures and equipment *Updated coverage of nearly all topics of interest to woody plant physiologists
  • Extensive revisions of chapters relating to key processes in growth, photosynthesis, and water relations
  • More than 500 new references
  • Examples of molecular-level evidence incorporated in discussion of the role of expansion proteins in plant growth; mechanism of ATP production by coupling factor in photosynthesis; the role of cellulose synthase in cell wall construction; structure-function relationships for aquaporin proteins

Readership

agroforesters; agronomists; arborists; plant pathologists; ecophysiologists; soil scientists; students and researchers

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Introduction
    • Publisher Summary
    • HEREDITARY AND ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATION OF GROWTH
    • PHYSIOLOGICAL REGULATION OF GROWTH
    • PROBLEMS OF FORESTERS, HORTICULTURISTS, AND ARBORISTS
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 2: The Woody Plant Body
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • CROWN FORM
    • STEM FORM
    • VEGETATIVE ORGANS AND TISSUES
    • LEAVES
    • STEMS
    • WOOD STRUCTURE OF GYMNOSPERMS
    • WOOD STRUCTURE OF ANGIOSPERMS
    • BARK
    • ROOTS
    • REPRODUCTIVE STRUCTURES
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 3: Vegetative Growth
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • CELL AND TISSUE GROWTH
    • DORMANCY
    • SHOOT GROWTH
    • SHOOT TYPES AND GROWTH PATTERNS
    • SHOOT GROWTH IN THE TROPICS
    • CAMBIAL GROWTH
    • ROOT GROWTH
    • SHEDDING OF PLANT PARTS
    • Leaves
    • Branches
    • Bark
    • MEASUREMENT AND ANALYSIS OF GROWTH
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 4: Reproductive Growth
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • SEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN ANGIOSPERMS
    • SEXUAL REPRODUCTION IN GYMNOSPERMS
    • MATURATION OF SEEDS
    • ABSCISSION OF REPRODUCTIVE STRUCTURES
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 5: Photosynthesis
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • CHLOROPLAST DEVELOPMENT AND STRUCTURE
    • THE PHOTOSYNTHETIC MECHANISM
    • CARBON DIOXIDE UPTAKE BY PHOTOSYNTHETIC TISSUES
    • CARBON AND OXYGEN ISOTOPE DISCRIMINATION DURING PHOTOSYNTHESIS
    • VARIATIONS IN RATES OF PHOTOSYNTHESIS
    • ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
    • WATER SUPPLY
    • PLANT FACTORS
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 6: Enzymes, Energetics, and Respiration
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • ENZYMES AND ENERGETICS
    • RESPIRATION
    • RESPIRATION OF PLANTS AND PLANT PARTS
    • FACTORS AFFECTING RESPIRATION
    • ASSIMILATION
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 7: Carbohydrates
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • KINDS OF CARBOHYDRATES
    • CARBOHYDRATE TRANSFORMATIONS
    • USES OF CARBOHYDRATES
    • ACCUMULATION OF CARBOHYDRATES
    • AUTUMN COLORATION
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 8: Lipids, Terpenes, and Related Substances
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • LIPIDS
    • WAXES, CUTIN, AND SUBERIN
    • INTERNAL LIPIDS
    • ISOPRENOIDS OR TERPENOIDS
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 9: Nitrogen Metabolism
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • DISTRIBUTION AND SEASONAL FLUCTUATIONS OF NITROGEN
    • IMPORTANT NITROGEN COMPOUNDS
    • NITROGEN REQUIREMENTS
    • SOURCES OF NITROGEN
    • THE NITROGEN CYCLE
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 10: Mineral Nutrition
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • FUNCTIONS OF MINERAL NUTRIENTS AND EFFECTS OF DEFICIENCIES
    • ACCUMULATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MINERAL NUTRIENTS
    • MINERAL CYCLING
    • THE SOIL MINERAL POOL
    • LOSSES OF MINERAL NUTRIENTS FROM ECOSYSTEMS
    • ABSORPTION OF MINERAL NUTRIENTS
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 11: Absorption of Water and Ascent of Sap
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • ABSORPTION OF WATER
    • WATER ABSORPTION PROCESSES
    • ROOT AND STEM PRESSURES
    • ASCENT OF SAP
    • THE WATER CONDUCTING SYSTEM
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 12: Transpiration and Plant Water Balance
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • FACTORS AFFECTING TRANSPIRATION
    • INTERACTION OF FACTORS AFFECTING TRANSPIRATION
    • TRANSPIRATION RATES
    • WATER LOSS FROM PLANT STANDS
    • THE WATER BALANCE
    • EFFECTS OF WATER STRESS
    • ADAPTATION TO DROUGHT
    • SUMMARY
  • Chapter 13: Plant Hormones and Other Signaling Molecules
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • MAJOR CLASSES OF PLANT HORMONES
    • OTHER REGULATORY COMPOUNDS
    • MECHANISMS OF HORMONE ACTION
    • SUMMARY
  • Bibliography
  • Index

About the Author

Stephen Pallardy

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Natural Resources, University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.

Reviews

"... an excellent text for students and reference for a broad range of researchers and growers who need to understand woody plant physiology." Biologia Plantarum

Ratings and Reviews

