Physiology of Woody Plants
1st Edition
Description
Physiology of Woody Plants explains how physiological processes are involved in growth of woody plants and how they are affected by the environment, including the mechanisms of the processes themselves.
Organized into 17 chapters, this book discusses the role of plant physiology, as well as the form and structure of woody plant. It also explores the nature and periodicity of shoot, cambial, root, and reproductive growth of trees of the temperate and tropical zones. Other topics elucidated are the process of photosynthesis and respiration, the various substances found in woody plants, plant nutrition, and factors affecting plant growth. This book will be valuable as a text to students and teachers and as a reference to investigators and others who desire a better understanding of how woody plants grow.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 The Role of Plant Physiology
Introduction
The Role of Plant Physiology
The Scope of Tree Physiology
Problems and Prospects
General References
2 Structure
Introduction
Leaves
Stems
Wood Structure of Gymnosperms
Wood Structure of Angiosperms
Bark
Roots
General References
3 Vegetative Growth
Introduction
Shoot Growth
Shoot Types and Growth Patterns
Shoot Growth in the Tropics
Cambial Growth
Root Growth
Measurement and Analysis of Growth
General References
4 Reproductive Growth
Introduction
Periodicity of Reproductive Growth
Sexual Reproduction in Angiosperms
Sexual Reproduction in Gymnosperms
Asexual Reproduction
General References
5 Photosynthesis
Introduction
The Chloroplast Pigments
Factors Affecting Chlorophyll Formation
The Photosynthetic Mechanism
Variations in Rates of Photosynthesis
Factors Affecting Photosynthesis
General References
6 Enzymes, Energetics, and Respiration
Introduction
Enzymes and Energetics
Respiration
Respiration of Plants and Plant Parts
Factors Affecting Respiration
Assimilation
General References
7 Carbohydrates
Introduction
Kinds of Carbohydrates
Carbohydrate Transformations
Uses of Carbohydrates
Accumulation of Carbohydrates
Seasonal Cycles in Carbohydrate Content
Autumn Coloration
General References
8 Lipids, Terpenes, and Related Substances
Introduction
Lipids
Waxes, Cutin, and Suberin
Internal Lipid Layers
Compound Lipids
Occurrence of Lipids in Woody Plants
Isoprenoids or Terpenes
Functions of Secondary Compounds in Plants
General References
9 Nitrogen Metabolism and Nutrition
Introduction
Distribution and Seasonal Fluctuations of Nitrogen
Important Nitrogen Compounds
Nitrogen Requirements
Sources of Nitrogen
The Nitrogen Cycle
General References
10 Mineral Nutrition and Salt Absorption
Mineral Nutrition
Salt Absorption
General References
11 Translocation
Introduction
Water Transport
Mineral Transport
Translocation of Organic Compounds
Interplant Translocation
Mechanisms of Phloem Translocation
Control of Phloem Transport
General References
12 The Importance of Water and the Process of Transpiration
Introduction
Transpiration
Plant Factors Affecting Transpiration
Stomata
Interaction of Factors Affecting Transpiration
Measurement of Transpiration
Transpiration Rates
Water Loss from Plant Stands
General References
13 Absorption of Water, Ascent of Sap, and Water Balance
The Absorption of Water
Water Absorption Mechanisms
Root and Stem Pressures
Factors Affecting Water Absorption
The Ascent of Sap
The Water Conducting System
The Water Balance
Drought Tolerance
Measurement of Water Stress
General References
14 Physiology of Seeds and Seedlings
Introduction
Seed Structure and Composition
Seed Longevity
Seed Testing
Patterns of Seed Germination
Environmental Control of Seed Germination
Physiology of Seed Germination
Seed Dormancy
Physiology of Young Seedlings
General References
15 Growth Regulators
Introduction
General Controls
Naturally Occurring Hormones
Interactions of Hormones
Growth Regulators and Disease
General References
16 Internal Factors Affecting Growth
Introduction
Internal Control of Vegetative Growth
Internal Control of Reproductive Growth
Internal Correlations
Crown Form
General References
17 Environmental and Cultural Factors Affecting Growth
Introduction
Complexity of Environmental Control of Growth
Environmental Control of Vegetative Growth
Cultural Practices and Vegetative Growth
Insects and Diseases
Pollution
Fire
Environmental Control of Reproductive Growth
Cultural Practices and Reproductive Growth
General References
18 Scientific and Common Names of Woody Plants
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 826
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th May 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142366