Physiology of the Joints
6th Edition
Volume 2 Lower Limb
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Hip
The Hip Joint (Coxo-femoral Joint)
The hip: the joint at the root of the lower limb
Movements of flexion at the hip joint
Movements of extension at the hip joint
Movements of abduction at the hip joint
Movements of adduction at the hip joint
Movements of axial rotation at the hip joint
Movements of circumduction at the hip joint
Orientation of the femoral head and of the acetabulum
Relationships of articular surfaces
Architeccture of the femur and of the pelvis
The acetabular labrum and the ligament of the head of femur
The capsular ligament of the hip joint
The ligaments of the hip joint
Role of the ligaments in flexion-extension
Role of the ligaments in lateral-medial rotation
Role of the ligaments in adduction-abduction
Functional anatomy of the ligament of head of femur
Coaptation of the articular surfaces of the hip joint
Muscular and bony factors maintaining the stability of the hip joint
The flexor muscles of the hip joint
The extensor muscles of the hip joint
The abductor muscles of the hip joint
Hip abduction
Transverse stability of the pelvis
The adductor muscles of the hip joint
The lateral rotator muscles of the hip joint
The rotator muscles of the hip joint
Inversion of muscular actions
Successive recruitment of the abductor muscles
Chapter 2: The Knee
The axes of the knee joint
Medial and lateral deviations of the knee
Movements of flexion-extension
Axial rotation of the knee
General architecture of the lower limb and orientation of the articular surfaces
The articular surfaces of flexion-extension
The tibial articular surfaces in relation to axial rotation
Profiles of the femoral condyles and of the tibial articular surfaces
Determinants of the condylotrochlear profile
Movements of the femoral condyles on the tibial plateau during flexion-extension
Movements of the femoral condyles on the tibial plateau during axial rotation
The articular capsule
The ligamentum mucosum, the synovial plicae and the joint capacity
The inter-articular menisci
Meniscal displacements during flexion-extension
Meniscal displacements during axial rotation – meniscal lesions
Patellar displacements relative to the femur
Femoropatellar relationships
Patellar movements relative to the tibia
The collateral ligaments of the knee
Transverse stability of the knee
Anteroposterior stability of the knee
The peri-articular defence system of the knee
The cruciate ligaments of the knee
Relations between the capsule and the cruciate ligaments
Direction of the cruciate ligaments
Mechanical role of the cruciate ligaments
Rotational stability of the extended knee
Dynamic tests of the knee during medial rotation
Dynamic tests for rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament
Dynamic tests of the knee during lateral rotation
The extensor muscles of the knee
Physiological actions of the rectus femoris
The flexor muscles of the knee
The rotator muscles of the knee
Automatic rotation of the knee
Dynamic equilibrium of the knee
Chapter 3: The Ankle
The articular complex of the foot
Flexion-extension
The articular surfaces of the ankle joint
The ligaments of the ankle joint
Anteroposterior stability of the ankle and factors limiting flexion-extension
Transverse stability of the ankle joint
The tibiofibular joints
Functional anatomy of the tibiofibular joints
Why does the leg have two bones?
Chapter 4: The Foot
Axial rotation and side-to-side movements of the foot
The articular surfaces of the subtalar joint
Congruence and incongruence of the articular surfaces of the subtalar joint
The talus: the unusual bone
The ligaments of the subtalar joint
The transverse tarsal joint and its ligaments
Movements at the subtalar joint
Movements at the subtalar and transverse tarsal joints
Movements at the transverse tarsal joint
Overall functioning of the posterior tarsal joints
The heterokinetic universal joint of the hindfoot
The ligamentous chains during inversion and eversion
The cuneonavicular, intercuneiform and tarsometatarsal joints
Movements at the anterior tarsal and tarsometatarsal joints
Extension of the toes
The compartments of the leg
The interosseous and the lumbrical muscles
The muscles of the sole of the foot
The fibrous tunnels of the instep and of the sole of the foot
The flexor muscles of the ankle
The triceps surae
The other extensor muscles of the ankle
The abductor–pronator muscles: the fibularis muscles
The adductor-supinator muscles:the tibialis muscles
Chapter 5: The Plantar Vault
Overview of the plantar vault
The medial arch
The lateral arch
The anterior arch and the transverse arch of the foot
The distribution of loads and static distortions of the plantar vault
Architectural equilibrium of the foot
Dynamic distortions of the plantar vault during walking
Dynamic distortions of the plantar vault secondary to inclination of the leg on the inverted foot
Dynamic distortions of the plantar vault secondary to inclination of the leg on the everted foot
Adaptation of the plantar vault to the terrain
The various types of pes cavus
The various types of pes planus
Imbalances of the interior arch
Types of feet
Chapter 6: Walking
The move to bipedalism
The miracle of bipedalism
The initial step
Swing phase of the gait cycle
Loading response phase
The footprints
Pelvic oscillations
The tilts of the pelvis
Torsion of the trunk
Swinging of the upper limbs
Muscular chains during running
Appendices
Walking is freedom
The nerves of the lower limb
The sensory compartments of the lower limb (text)
The sensory compartments of the lower limb: Figures 1 and 2
Bibliography
Models of Articular Biomechanics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 24th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725205
About the Author
I. A. Kapandji
Dr. Adalbert I. Kapandji needs no introduction, he is internationally recognized among orthopaedic surgeons and physical/manual therapists.
After a long career as an orthopaedic surgeon, member of several international societies, he is now devoting himself fully to the new edition of the three volumes of his work The Physiology of the Joints, already published in eleven languages. As in previous editions Dr. Kapandji has drawn all the diagrams in colour
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Surgeon, Paris Hospitals; Former Head of Surgical Clinic, Faculty of Medicine, Paris; Honorary Member of the French Orthpaedic and Traumatology Society; Honorary Member and Past President (87-88) of the French Society of Hand Surgeons (GEM); Member of the American and Italian Societies of Hand Surgery; Corresponding Foreign Member of the Argentine Society of Orthopaedics and Traumatology