Physiology of the Joints

Chapter 1: The Hip

The Hip Joint (Coxo-femoral Joint)

The hip: the joint at the root of the lower limb

Movements of flexion at the hip joint

Movements of extension at the hip joint

Movements of abduction at the hip joint

Movements of adduction at the hip joint

Movements of axial rotation at the hip joint

Movements of circumduction at the hip joint

Orientation of the femoral head and of the acetabulum

Relationships of articular surfaces

Architeccture of the femur and of the pelvis

The acetabular labrum and the ligament of the head of femur

The capsular ligament of the hip joint

The ligaments of the hip joint

Role of the ligaments in flexion-extension

Role of the ligaments in lateral-medial rotation

Role of the ligaments in adduction-abduction

Functional anatomy of the ligament of head of femur

Coaptation of the articular surfaces of the hip joint

Muscular and bony factors maintaining the stability of the hip joint

The flexor muscles of the hip joint

The extensor muscles of the hip joint

The abductor muscles of the hip joint

Hip abduction

Transverse stability of the pelvis

The adductor muscles of the hip joint

The lateral rotator muscles of the hip joint

The rotator muscles of the hip joint

Inversion of muscular actions

Successive recruitment of the abductor muscles

Chapter 2: The Knee

The axes of the knee joint

Medial and lateral deviations of the knee

Movements of flexion-extension

Axial rotation of the knee

General architecture of the lower limb and orientation of the articular surfaces

The articular surfaces of flexion-extension

The tibial articular surfaces in relation to axial rotation

Profiles of the femoral condyles and of the tibial articular surfaces

Determinants of the condylotrochlear profile

Movements of the femoral condyles on the tibial plateau during flexion-extension

Movements of the femoral condyles on the tibial plateau during axial rotation

The articular capsule

The ligamentum mucosum, the synovial plicae and the joint capacity

The inter-articular menisci

Meniscal displacements during flexion-extension

Meniscal displacements during axial rotation – meniscal lesions

Patellar displacements relative to the femur

Femoropatellar relationships

Patellar movements relative to the tibia

The collateral ligaments of the knee

Transverse stability of the knee

Anteroposterior stability of the knee

The peri-articular defence system of the knee

The cruciate ligaments of the knee

Relations between the capsule and the cruciate ligaments

Direction of the cruciate ligaments

Mechanical role of the cruciate ligaments

Rotational stability of the extended knee

Dynamic tests of the knee during medial rotation

Dynamic tests for rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament

Dynamic tests of the knee during lateral rotation

The extensor muscles of the knee

Physiological actions of the rectus femoris

The flexor muscles of the knee

The rotator muscles of the knee

Automatic rotation of the knee

Dynamic equilibrium of the knee

Chapter 3: The Ankle

The articular complex of the foot

Flexion-extension

The articular surfaces of the ankle joint

The ligaments of the ankle joint

Anteroposterior stability of the ankle and factors limiting flexion-extension

Transverse stability of the ankle joint

The tibiofibular joints

Functional anatomy of the tibiofibular joints

Why does the leg have two bones?

Chapter 4: The Foot

Axial rotation and side-to-side movements of the foot

The articular surfaces of the subtalar joint

Congruence and incongruence of the articular surfaces of the subtalar joint

The talus: the unusual bone

The ligaments of the subtalar joint

The transverse tarsal joint and its ligaments

Movements at the subtalar joint

Movements at the subtalar and transverse tarsal joints

Movements at the transverse tarsal joint

Overall functioning of the posterior tarsal joints

The heterokinetic universal joint of the hindfoot

The ligamentous chains during inversion and eversion

The cuneonavicular, intercuneiform and tarsometatarsal joints

Movements at the anterior tarsal and tarsometatarsal joints

Extension of the toes

The compartments of the leg

The interosseous and the lumbrical muscles

The muscles of the sole of the foot

The fibrous tunnels of the instep and of the sole of the foot

The flexor muscles of the ankle

The triceps surae

The other extensor muscles of the ankle

The abductor–pronator muscles: the fibularis muscles

The adductor-supinator muscles:the tibialis muscles

Chapter 5: The Plantar Vault

Overview of the plantar vault

The medial arch

The lateral arch

The anterior arch and the transverse arch of the foot

The distribution of loads and static distortions of the plantar vault

Architectural equilibrium of the foot

Dynamic distortions of the plantar vault during walking

Dynamic distortions of the plantar vault secondary to inclination of the leg on the inverted foot

Dynamic distortions of the plantar vault secondary to inclination of the leg on the everted foot

Adaptation of the plantar vault to the terrain

The various types of pes cavus

The various types of pes planus

Imbalances of the interior arch

Types of feet

Chapter 6: Walking

The move to bipedalism

The miracle of bipedalism

The initial step

Swing phase of the gait cycle

Loading response phase

The footprints

Pelvic oscillations

The tilts of the pelvis

Torsion of the trunk

Swinging of the upper limbs

Muscular chains during running

Appendices

Walking is freedom

The nerves of the lower limb

The sensory compartments of the lower limb (text)

The sensory compartments of the lower limb: Figures 1 and 2

Bibliography

Models of Articular Biomechanics