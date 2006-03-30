Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
4th Edition
FROM THE PREFACE:
The original purpose of the First Edition of Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract—to collect in one set of volumes the most current and comprehensive knowledge in our field—was also the driving force for the Fourth Edition. The explosion of information at the cellular level, made possible in part by the continued emergence of powerful molecular and cellular techniques, has resulted in a greater degree of revision than that of any other edition. The first section, now titled "Basic Cell Physiology and Growth of the Gl Tract" contains numerous new chapters on topics such as transcriptional regulation, signaling networks in development, apoptosis, and mechanisms in malignancies. Most of the chapters in this section were edited by Juanita L. Merchant. Section II has been renamed "Neural Gastroenterology and Motility" and has been expanded from seven chapters with rather classic titles to more than twenty chapters encompassing not only the movement of the various parts of the digestive tract but also cell physiology, neural regulation, stress, and the regulation of food intake. Almost all of the chapters were recruited and edited by Jackie D. Wood. The third section is entirely new and contains chapters on "Immunology and Inflammation" which were edited by Kim E. Barrett. The fourth section on the "Physiology of Secretion" consists of chapters with familiar titles, but with completely updated information to reflect the advances in our understanding of the cellular processes involved in secretion. The last section on "Digestion and Absorption" contains new chapters on the intestinal barrier, protein sorting and ion channels along with those focusing on the uptake of specific nutrients. These chapters were recruited and edited by Hamid M. Said and Fayez K. Ghishan.
· Collected in one set - the most current and comprehensive coverage of gastrointestinal physiology · Information presented in a style that is both readable and understandable · Valuable to the specialized researcher, the clinical gastroenterologist, the teacher, and the student · Features an entirely new section on Immunology and Inflammation · Each section edited by the preeminent scientist in the field
Clinical gastroenterologists, Grad-level lecturer, American College of Gastroenterology members, Internists, and Physiologists
- Transcription and Epigenetic Regulation Juanita L. Merchant and Longchuan Bai
- Translation and Posttranslational Processing of GI Peptides Cheryl E. Gariepy and Chris J. Dickinson
- Transmembrane Receptors for Endogenous Ligands and Associated SignalsNigel Bunnett
- Gastrointestinal Hormones: Gastrin, CCK, Somatostatin, Ghrelin Graham J. Dockray
- Post-Pyloric Gastrointestinal Peptides Ella W. Englander and George H. Greeley
- GI Peptide Hormones Regulating Energy and Glucose Homeostasis Daniel J. Drucker
- Growth Factors in the GI Tract John Barnard and Kirk McHugh
- Developmental Signaling Networks: The Wnt/APC/b-catenin pathway Eric Fearon
- Hedgehog Signaling in Gastrointestinal Morphogenesis and Morphostasis Gijs R. van den Brink, Maikel P. Peppelenbosch, and Drucilla J. Roberts
- Developmental Signaling Networks: The Notch Pathway Guy R. Sander, Hanna Krysinska, and Barry Powell
- Physiology of Gastrointestinal Stem Cells Alda Vidrich, Jenny M. Buzan, Sarah A. De La Rue, and Steven M. Cohn
- Apoptosis in the Gastrointestinal Tract Leonard R. Johnson
- Molecular Aspects and Regulation of Gastrointestinal Function During Post-Natal DevelopmentJames F. Collins, Liqun Bai, Hua Xu and Fayez K. Ghishan
- Effect of Aging on the Gastrointestinal Tract Adhip P.N. Majumdar and Marc D. Basson
- Regulation of Gastrointestinal Normal Cell Growth Mark R. Hellmich and B. Mark Evers
- Mucosal Repair and Restitution Mark R. Frey and D. Brent Polk
- Mechanisms of GI Malignancies John P. Lynch and Anil K. Rustgi
- Development of Enteric Nervous System Michael Gershon
- Cellular Physiology of Gastrointestinal Smooth Muscle Gabriel M. Makhlouf and Karnam S. Murthy
- Organization and Electrophysiology of Interstitial Cells of Cajal and Smooth Muscle Cells in the Gastrointestinal Tract Kenton M. Sanders, Sang Don Koh, and Sean M. Ward
- Functional Histoanatomy of the Enteric Nervous System Simon JH Brookes and Marcello Costa
- Physiology of Prevertebral Sympathetic Ganglia Joseph H. Szurszewski and Steven M. Miller
- Cellular Neurophysiology of Enteric Neurons Jackie Wood
- Integrative Functions of the Enteric Nervous System Jackie D. Wood
- Extrinsic Sensory Afferent Nerves Innervating the Gastrointestinal Tract Michael J. Beyak, David C.E. Bulmer, Wen Jiang, Christopher D. Keating, Weifang Rong, and David Grundy
- Processing of Gastrointestinal Sensory Signals in the Brain Anthony R. Hobson and Qasim Aziz
- Enteric Neural Regulation of Mucosal Secretion Helen J. Cooke and Fievos L. Christofi
- Effect of Stress on Intestinal Mucosal Function Johan D. Söderholm and Mary H. Perdue
- Effect of Stress on Gastrointestinal Motility Michèle Gué
- HPA-Axis In Gastrointestinal Physiology Yvette Taché
- Neural Regulation of Gastrointestinal Blood Flow Peter Holzer
- Neural Control of the Gallbladder and Sphincter of Oddi Gary M. Mawe, Gino T.P. Saccone, and Maria J. Pozo
- Brainstem Control of the Gastric Function Richard C. Rodgers, Gerlinda E. Hermann, and R. Alberto Travagli
- Neural and Hormonal Controls of Food Intake and Satiety Timothy H. Moran
- Pharyngeal Motor Function Reza Shaker
- Motor Function of the Esophagus Ray E. Clouse and Nicholas E. Diamant
- Neurophysiological Mechanisms of Gastric Reservoir Function Jan Tack
- Small Intestinal Motility William L. Hasler
- Large Intestinal Motility Sushil Sarna
- Neural Control of Pelvic Floor Muscles David B. Vodusek and Paul Enck
- Pathophysiology Underlying the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Jackie D. Wood
- Innate Immune Responses in the GI Tract: Sensors and Effectors Lars Eckmann
- Biology of Gut Immunoglobulins Finn-Eirik Johansen, Elizabeth Yen, Bonny Dickinson, Massaru Yoshida, Steve Claypool, Richard S. Blumberg, and Wayne I. Lencer
- Mechanisms of Helicobacter pylori-induced Gastric Inflammation Dawn A. Israel and Richard M. Peek Jr.
- Mechanisms and Consequences of Intestinal Inflammation in the GutWallace MacNaughton
- Recruitment of Inflammatory and Immune Cells in the Gut: Physiology and Pathophysiology D. Neil Granger, Christopher Kevil, and Matthew B. Grisham
- Physiology of Host-Pathogen Interactions Kim Hodges, V.K. Viswanathan and Gail Hecht
- Salivary Secretion David Cook
- Regulation of Gastric Acid Secretion Arthur Shulkes, Graham S. Baldwin, and Andrew S. Giraud
- Gastroduodenal Mucosal Defense Marshall H. Montrose, Yasutada Akiba, Koji Takeuchi, and Jonathan D. Kaunitz
- Genetically Engineered Mouse Models of Gastric Physiology Linda C. Samuelson
- Structure-Function Relationships in the Pancreatic Acinar Cell Fred S. Gorelick and James D. Jamieson
- Stimulus-Secretion Coupling in Pancreatic Acinar Cells John A. Williams and David I. Yule
- Cell Physiology of Pancreatic Ducts B.E. Argent, M.A. Gray, M.C. Steward, and R.M. Case
- Regulation of Pancreatic Secretion Rodger A. Liddle
- Bile Formation and the Enterohepatic Circulation Paul Dawson, Ben Shneider and Alan Hofmann
- Mechanisms of Hepatocyte Organic Anion Transport Allan W. Wolkoff
- Mechanisms of Hepatocyte Detoxification Karen F. Murray, Donald J. Messner, and Kris V. Kowdley
- Physiology of Cholangiocytes Anatoliy I. Masyuk, Tatyana V. Masyuk, and Nicholas F. LaRusso
- Gallbladder Function Sum P. Lee and Rahul Kuver
- Tight Junctions and the Intestinal Barrier Thomas Y. Ma, and James M. Anderson
- Protein Sorting in the Exocytic and Endocytic Pathways in Polarized Epithelial Cells Stephen J. Hunt and W. James Nelson
- Physiology of the Circulation of the Small Intestine Philip T. Nowicki
- Sugar Absorption Ernest M. Wright, Donald D. F. Loo, Bruce A. Hirayama, and Eric Turk
- Protein Digestion and Absorption Vadivel Ganapathy, Naren Gupta, and Robert G. Martindale
- Lipid Digestion and Absorption Judy Storch and Nada Abumurad
- Genetic Regulation of Intestinal Lipid Transport and Metabolism Zhouji Chen and Nicholas O. Davidson
- Digestion and Intestinal Absorption of Dietary Carotenoids & Vitamin A Alexandrine During and Earl H. Harrison
- Vitamin D3: Synthesis, Actions, and Mechanisms in the Intestine and Colon J. Wesley Pike, Makoto Watanuki, and Nirupama K. Shevde
- Vitamin E and Vitamin K Metabolism Ronald J. Sokol, Richard Bruno, and Maret Traber
- Intestinal Absorption of Water-Soluble Vitamins Hamid M. Said and Bellur Seetharam
- Water Transport in the Gastrointestinal Tract Jay R. Thiagarajah and Alan S. Verkman
- Na+/H+ Exchange in Mammalian Digestive Tract Pawel R. Kiela and Fayez K. Ghishan
- Intestinal Anion Absorption Pradeep K. Dudeja and Krishnamurthy Ramaswamy
- Ion Channels of the Epithelia of the Gastrointestinal Tract John Cuppoletti and Danuta H. Malinowska
- Integrated Physiology of Intestinal Electrolyte Transport Kim Barrett and Stephen Keely
- Molecular Mechanisms of Intestinal Transport of Calcium, Phosphate, and Magnesium James F. Collins and Fayez K. Ghishan
- Iron Absorption Nancy C. Andrews
- Trace Element Absorption and Transport Robert J. Cousins
No. of pages: 2080
- 2080
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 30th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456157
Leonard Johnson
Leonard R. Johnson received a Ph.D. in physiology from the University of Michigan and then trained with Dr. Morton I. Grossman at UCLA. He spent 17 years as a Professor of Physiology at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston before moving to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center as the Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiology. He is the author or coauthor of over 250 papers on gastrointestinal physiology and holds an NIH MERIT Award. Currently he is the Vice Chancellor for Research at Tennessee.
Thomas A. Gerwin Professor and Chairman, Department of Physiology, The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, Memphis, TN; Vice Chancellor for Research and Thomas A. Gerwin Professor of Physiology, University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN, USA
Kim Barrett
Professor of Medicine and Vice-Chair for Research, Department of Medicine, University of California, San Diego, San Diego, California, U.S.A.
Fayez Ghishan
Horace W. Steele Endowed Chair in Pediatric Research Head, Department of Pediatrics and Director, Steele Children's Research Center, Department of Pediatrics, University of Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tucson, Arizona, U.S.A.
Juanita Merchant
Professor of Internal Medicine and Integrative and Molecular Physiology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S.A.
Hamid Said
Dr. Said is a Professor of Medicine, Physiology and Biophysics at the University of California School of Medicine Irvine, CA. He is also a Senior Research Career Scientist at the VA Medical Center, Long Beach, CA; and Chairman for the Southern California Institute for Research and Education (VALBHS affiliated non-profit).
He serves as a reviewer on a variety of NIH, VA and other national study sections as well as international (European) study sections dealing with medical research in internal medicine and nutrition. He is also a member of Editorial Boards of a number of prestigious medical research journals.
Research in Dr. Said laboratory focuses on understanding cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the transport of water-soluble vitamins (folate (vit. B), thiamine (vit. B1), riboflavin (vit. B2), pyridoxine (vit. B6), ascorbic acid (vit. C), biotin (vit. H) and niacin (vit. B3)) in the intestine, kidney, liver and pancreas. Dr. Said's laboratory has published over 160 original research papers in the gastrointestinal and nutrition fields. He has authored many chapters in scientific textbooks as well as a book in these areas. His laboratory has contributed many original discoveries to the field over the years. His research activities are funded by the VA and National Institutes of Health over the past twenty four years.
Professor of Medicine, Physiology and Biophysics, Departments of Medicine and Physiology/Biophysics, University of California School of Medicine, Irvine, CA, USA
Jackie Wood
Professor of Physiology and Cell Biology and Internal Medicine, College of Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A.
PRAISE FOR THE THIRD EDITION: “The encyclopedic nature of the book continues to make this an invaluable asset to anyone interested in gastrointestinal physiology and related fields. The extensive expansion of the section on regulation and the overall diversity of chapters from those on signal transduction to those on intestinal adaptation is very useful. … Rating: 4 Stars!” —Doody Review Service PRAISE FOR THE FOURTH EDITION: "The writing is clear and the illustrations informative. Each chapter covers a subject in a thorough manner and there are extensive reference lists to document the points made in the text...The text is very detailed enabling readers to feel that they are current with the field after finishing a chapter." - Charles M. Mansbach, II, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Physiology, University of Tennessee, Memphis "Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract has been the benchmark text related to this specific topic for years, yet the last (third) edition was published more than a decade ago. During this period there have been many discoveries in GI pathobiology and, simultaneously, a recognition that this organ system is an elegant one for basic molecular discovery. That a relatively recent issue of Science was completely devoted to alimentary tract biology, speaks to this previous point. Thus the newly minted fourth edition of this work comes at an auspicious time. It does not disappoint. Basic chapters on physiology and growth are outstanding; examples being new contributions focused on the Wnt/Catenin and Notch pathways. Chapters are authored by leaders in the subfields, are clearly written, scientifically rigorous, and tend toward the comprehensive. This work imparts the flavor of organ function but does so by building up basic understanding such that it culminates in a more holistic picture; doing so based on science, not simply phenomena. This new edition is a delight and represents a critical resource for all serious students of the alimentary tract." —James L. Madara, M.D., Dean, Division of Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine University; Vice-President for Medical Affairs, The University of Chicago “The table of contents of the fourth edition of the Physiology of the Gastrointestinal Tract is impressive, and brings together a wide range of true experts in their fields. The chapters are authoritative and up to date. There has been a real attempt to cover the entire field of GI Physiology. There is no other text that currently offers this degree of depth of coverage with monographs by leaders in their fields. This will be a wonderful resource for investigators in GI Physiology and for those educators who teach that subject." -David H. Alpers, MD, William B. Kountz Professor of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri