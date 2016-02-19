Physiology of the Eye: An Introduction to the Vegetative Functions, Second Edition discusses the fundamental concept of the operating process of the visual system. The book is comprised 10 chapters that cover the functions and properties of the parts of the ocular system. The text first provides a review of ocular anatomy, and then proceeds to covering parts, including aqueous humor, vitreous body, and lens. The next two chapters deal with various concerns in cornea, such as swelling pressure and metabolism. Chapter 8 discusses the sclera, while Chapter 9 tackles the retina. The last chapter talks about the tears and the lids. The book will be most useful to both optometrists and ophthalmologists. Readers who are curious about the operating process of the eye will find this text interesting.

Table of Contents



Preface to the Second Edition

Acknowledgments

1 Review of Ocular Anatomy

Gross Anatomy

Internal Anatomy

Sciera and Cornea

Corneoscleral Junction

Uvea

Retina

Crystalline Lens

Vitreous Body

Chambers of the Eye

Blood Vessels in the Eye

Nonvisual Nerves of the Eyeball

Eyelids and Conjunctiva

2 The Aqueous Humor

Source

Chemistry

Rate of Production

Outflow Path

3 The Intraocular Pressure

Methods of Measurement

Schiotz Tonometry

Applanation Tonometry

Errors in Tonometry

MacKay-Marg Tonometer, Durham-Langham Pneumatonometers, and Noncontact Tonometers

Normal Intraocular Pressure

Factors Affecting Intraocular Pressure

Estimating Changes in Intraocular Pressure

Facility of Outflow and Tonography

Other Factors Influencing Intraocular Pressure

4 The Vitreous Body

Anatomy

Chemical Properties

Physical Properties

Osmosis

Flow Conductivity

5 The Lens

Structure

Accommodation and Elasticity

Transparency

Metabolism and Nutrition

Cataract

6 The Cornea I: Form, Swelling Pressure, Transport Processes and Optics

Structure

Swelling Pressure

The Thickness—Hydration Relationship

In Vivo Measurement of Swelling—Imbibition Pressure

Transparent Process

Theory of Diffusion

Theory of Bulk Flow

Stromal Diffusion

Bulk Flow in the Stromal

The Limiting Layers

Diffusion

Bulk Flow

Corneal Bulk Water Flow

Physical Optics

Transmission and Absorption

Scattering

Refractive Index

Birefringence

7 Cornea II: Metabolism, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and Contact Lens Wear

Glucose

Amino Acids

Oxygen

Corneal Oxygen Requirements

The Critical Oxygen Tension

Oxygen Flux and Distribution of Oxygen

The Open Eye

The Closed Eye

The Cornea in an Oxygen-Free Environment

The Tight Oxygen Impermeable Contact Lens

The Case of the Tight Gas-Permeable Contact Lens

Oxygen Tension at the Corneal Surface

The Case of the Gas-Impermeable Contact Lens with Tear Pumping

The Case of the Oxygen-Permeable Contact Lens with Tear Pumping

Multilayered Cornea

Carbon Dioxide

Corneal Thickness Control

8 The Sciera

Swelling Pressure, Diffusion, and Bulk Flow

Tissue Mechanics of Sciera (and Cornea)

9 Retina

Structure

Metabolism

Photochemistry

Flow Conductivity and Retinal Adhesion

Density Measurement

Flow Conductivity Measurement

10 The Tears and the Lids

The Tears

Function

Film Structure

Sources

Composition

Stability

Production Rate

Evaporation and Temperature

The Lids

Lid Activity

References

Index