Physiology of the Eye
2nd Edition
An Introduction to the Vegetative Functions
Description
Physiology of the Eye: An Introduction to the Vegetative Functions, Second Edition discusses the fundamental concept of the operating process of the visual system. The book is comprised 10 chapters that cover the functions and properties of the parts of the ocular system. The text first provides a review of ocular anatomy, and then proceeds to covering parts, including aqueous humor, vitreous body, and lens. The next two chapters deal with various concerns in cornea, such as swelling pressure and metabolism. Chapter 8 discusses the sclera, while Chapter 9 tackles the retina. The last chapter talks about the tears and the lids. The book will be most useful to both optometrists and ophthalmologists. Readers who are curious about the operating process of the eye will find this text interesting.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
1 Review of Ocular Anatomy
Gross Anatomy
Internal Anatomy
Sciera and Cornea
Corneoscleral Junction
Uvea
Retina
Crystalline Lens
Vitreous Body
Chambers of the Eye
Blood Vessels in the Eye
Nonvisual Nerves of the Eyeball
Eyelids and Conjunctiva
2 The Aqueous Humor
Source
Chemistry
Rate of Production
Outflow Path
3 The Intraocular Pressure
Methods of Measurement
Schiotz Tonometry
Applanation Tonometry
Errors in Tonometry
MacKay-Marg Tonometer, Durham-Langham Pneumatonometers, and Noncontact Tonometers
Normal Intraocular Pressure
Factors Affecting Intraocular Pressure
Estimating Changes in Intraocular Pressure
Facility of Outflow and Tonography
Other Factors Influencing Intraocular Pressure
4 The Vitreous Body
Anatomy
Chemical Properties
Physical Properties
Osmosis
Flow Conductivity
5 The Lens
Structure
Accommodation and Elasticity
Transparency
Metabolism and Nutrition
Cataract
6 The Cornea I: Form, Swelling Pressure, Transport Processes and Optics
Structure
Swelling Pressure
The Thickness—Hydration Relationship
In Vivo Measurement of Swelling—Imbibition Pressure
Transparent Process
Theory of Diffusion
Theory of Bulk Flow
Stromal Diffusion
Bulk Flow in the Stromal
The Limiting Layers
Diffusion
Bulk Flow
Corneal Bulk Water Flow
Physical Optics
Transmission and Absorption
Scattering
Refractive Index
Birefringence
7 Cornea II: Metabolism, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and Contact Lens Wear
Glucose
Amino Acids
Oxygen
Corneal Oxygen Requirements
The Critical Oxygen Tension
Oxygen Flux and Distribution of Oxygen
The Open Eye
The Closed Eye
The Cornea in an Oxygen-Free Environment
The Tight Oxygen Impermeable Contact Lens
The Case of the Tight Gas-Permeable Contact Lens
Oxygen Tension at the Corneal Surface
The Case of the Gas-Impermeable Contact Lens with Tear Pumping
The Case of the Oxygen-Permeable Contact Lens with Tear Pumping
Multilayered Cornea
Carbon Dioxide
Corneal Thickness Control
8 The Sciera
Swelling Pressure, Diffusion, and Bulk Flow
Tissue Mechanics of Sciera (and Cornea)
9 Retina
Structure
Metabolism
Photochemistry
Flow Conductivity and Retinal Adhesion
Density Measurement
Flow Conductivity Measurement
10 The Tears and the Lids
The Tears
Function
Film Structure
Sources
Composition
Stability
Production Rate
Evaporation and Temperature
The Lids
Lid Activity
References
Index
- 288
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- 12th August 1992
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483163697