Physiology of the Eye - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780122067457, 9780323162166

Physiology of the Eye

4th Edition

Authors: Hugh Davson
eBook ISBN: 9780323162166
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 654
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physiology of the Eye, Fourth Edition reviews major advances in the physiology of the eye, including improvements in photochemical and electrophysiological techniques. In particular, the successful application of modern microelectrode techniques to the recording of activity at all stages in the visual pathway is considered.
This edition is organized into four sections encompassing 23 chapters and begins with an overview of the anatomy of the eye and its vegetative physiology and biochemistry, paying particular attention to the aqueous humor and the intraocular pressure, the vitreous body, the cornea, and the lens. The discussion then shifts to the mechanism of vision, including its photochemical aspects and muscular mechanisms, and the neurophysiology of visual perception. Advances in electrophysiology of the receptors, and of the central nervous pathways of vision and eye movement, are examined along with the remarkable developments in separative techniques of the lens crystallins and the biochemical aspects of lens transparency. This book is a valuable resource for students and researchers in fields ranging from ocular science to physiology and biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Section 1: The vegetative physiology and biochemistry of the eye

1. (a) Anatomical introduction

(b) Aqueous humor and the intraocular pressure

2. The vitreous body

3. The cornea

4. The lens

Section 2: The mechanism of vision

5. Retinal structure and organization

6. Measurement of the stimulus and dioptrics of the human eye

7. Some general aspects of vision

8. Photochemical aspects of vision

9. Dark adaptation and the minimum stimulus for vision

10. Electrophysiology of the retina

11. Electrophysiology of the retina—further aspects

12. Flicker

13. Visual acuity

14. Wavelength discrimination and the theory of color vision

15. Stiles-Crawford effect; adaptation; phototopic sensitivity curves

Section 3: The muscular mechanisms

16. The extraocular muscles and their actions

17. Nervous control of the eye movements

18. The pupil

19. Accommodation

20. The near response

21. The protective mechanism

Section 4: Visual perception

22. Introduction

23. Neurophysiology of perception

Index


Details

No. of pages:
654
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162166

About the Author

Hugh Davson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.