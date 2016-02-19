Physiology of the Eye
4th Edition
Physiology of the Eye, Fourth Edition reviews major advances in the physiology of the eye, including improvements in photochemical and electrophysiological techniques. In particular, the successful application of modern microelectrode techniques to the recording of activity at all stages in the visual pathway is considered.
This edition is organized into four sections encompassing 23 chapters and begins with an overview of the anatomy of the eye and its vegetative physiology and biochemistry, paying particular attention to the aqueous humor and the intraocular pressure, the vitreous body, the cornea, and the lens. The discussion then shifts to the mechanism of vision, including its photochemical aspects and muscular mechanisms, and the neurophysiology of visual perception. Advances in electrophysiology of the receptors, and of the central nervous pathways of vision and eye movement, are examined along with the remarkable developments in separative techniques of the lens crystallins and the biochemical aspects of lens transparency. This book is a valuable resource for students and researchers in fields ranging from ocular science to physiology and biochemistry.
Section 1: The vegetative physiology and biochemistry of the eye
1. (a) Anatomical introduction
(b) Aqueous humor and the intraocular pressure
2. The vitreous body
3. The cornea
4. The lens
Section 2: The mechanism of vision
5. Retinal structure and organization
6. Measurement of the stimulus and dioptrics of the human eye
7. Some general aspects of vision
8. Photochemical aspects of vision
9. Dark adaptation and the minimum stimulus for vision
10. Electrophysiology of the retina
11. Electrophysiology of the retina—further aspects
12. Flicker
13. Visual acuity
14. Wavelength discrimination and the theory of color vision
15. Stiles-Crawford effect; adaptation; phototopic sensitivity curves
Section 3: The muscular mechanisms
16. The extraocular muscles and their actions
17. Nervous control of the eye movements
18. The pupil
19. Accommodation
20. The near response
21. The protective mechanism
Section 4: Visual perception
22. Introduction
23. Neurophysiology of perception
Index
654
- 654
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
28th January 1980
- 28th January 1980
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323162166
- 9780323162166