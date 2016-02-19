Physiology of the Eye, Fourth Edition reviews major advances in the physiology of the eye, including improvements in photochemical and electrophysiological techniques. In particular, the successful application of modern microelectrode techniques to the recording of activity at all stages in the visual pathway is considered.

This edition is organized into four sections encompassing 23 chapters and begins with an overview of the anatomy of the eye and its vegetative physiology and biochemistry, paying particular attention to the aqueous humor and the intraocular pressure, the vitreous body, the cornea, and the lens. The discussion then shifts to the mechanism of vision, including its photochemical aspects and muscular mechanisms, and the neurophysiology of visual perception. Advances in electrophysiology of the receptors, and of the central nervous pathways of vision and eye movement, are examined along with the remarkable developments in separative techniques of the lens crystallins and the biochemical aspects of lens transparency. This book is a valuable resource for students and researchers in fields ranging from ocular science to physiology and biochemistry.