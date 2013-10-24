Physiology of the Cladocera
1st Edition
Description
The Physiology of Cladocera is a much-needed summary of foundational information on these increasingly important model organisms. This unique and valuable summary is based on the world's literature, including Russian research not widely available until now. It offers systematically arranged data on the physiology of Cladocera, assisting with explanation of their life and distribution, as well as discussion on directions of future research. Special expert contributions in genetics, immunology, and cytology round out the physiological chapters and provide comprehensive insight into the state of knowledge of Cladocera and its underlying mechanisms.
Cladocera crustaceans make up a significant part of the natural communities and biological productivity of fresh waters. In recent decades, they have become globally studied for many purposes, including systematics, genetic, molecular, ecological and evolutionary biology studies. They are also used as "sentinel" organisms for assessing water quality and the environment. In addition, the genome of Daphnia (a genus within Cladocera) was recently sequenced and published, giving this system a much wider exposure. It has also led to a rapidly growing awareness of the importance of understanding physiological processes as they relate to evolutionary and ecological genomics and ecogenomic toxicology.
Despite the increasing use of Cladocera in research and study, physiological background information on these creatures is fragmentary. Hundreds of unconnected publications have been accumulated on their physiology, and a synthesis and general representation of the literature has been much needed for the many researchers working with this organism. The Physiology of Cladocera stands alone as a valuable and comprehensive offering in this area for many researchers and students.
Key Features
- Collects and synthesizes from the worldwide literature the state of knowledge of cladoceran physiology
- Forward-looking perspective incorporates information from the emerging technological worlds of genomics, cytology, chemical communication, and immunology
- Provides foundational information on Cladocera physiology for researchers in various fields, including conservation and evolutionary biology, genomics, ecology, ecotoxicology, and comparative physiology
Readership
Researchers in zoology, comparative physiology, and ecology; applied researchers in environmental monitoring, conservation biology and toxicology; university-level students and instructors in these areas
Table of Contents
Front-matter
Preface
Contributors
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. General
1.1 Systematic Position
1.2 General Morphological Background
1.3 Size and Weight Characteristics
Chapter 2. Methods
Chapter 3. Chemical Composition
3.1 Moisture Content and Calorific Value
3.2 Principal Organic Constituents
3.3 Xenobiotics in the Cladoceran Body
Chapter 4. Nutrition
4.1 Feeding
4.2 Feeding Characteristics
4.3 Digestion
4.4 Digestion of Particular Substances
4.5 Assimilation
4.6 Starvation
4.7 Natural Toxicity
4.8 Impact of Xenobiotics on Digestion
Chapter 5. Respiration
5.1 Anatomical Background
5.2 Environmental Background
5.3 Oxygen Consumption
5.4 Hemoglobin and Iron
5.5 Evolution of Carbon Dioxide and the Respiratory Quotient
5.6 Energy Budget
5.7 Hypoxia
5.8 Anoxia
5.9 Impact of Xenobiotics on Respiration
Chapter 6. Circulation
6.1 Anatomical Background: Blood Cells
6.2 Blood Flow
6.3 Heart Rate
6.4 Heart Regulation
6.5 Heart Arrest
6.6 Adhesion of Blood Cells
6.7 Phagocytosis
6.8 Impact of Xenobiotics on Heart Rate
Chapter 7. Excretion
7.1 Anatomical Background
7.2 The Process of Excretion
7.3 Bioaccumulation of Toxic Substances
7.4 Transformation of Xenobiotics
7.5 The Routes of Elimination of Xenobiotics
Chapter 8. Osmotic Regulation
8.1 Potential Anatomical Background
8.2 Environmental Background
8.3 Water Balance: the Impermeability of Chitin to Water
8.4 Process of Osmotic Regulation
8.5 Effect of Xenobiotics on Osmotic Regulation
Chapter 9. Cell and Tissue Metabolism
9.1 Metabolism in Tissues
9.2 Effects of Xenobiotics on Cytology and Metabolic Factors
9.3 Detoxification
Chapter 10. Growth and Molting
10.1 Growth
10.2 Modification of Form
10.3 Impact of Xenobiotics on Morphology
10.4 Molting
10.5 Senescence
10.6 Impact of Xenobiotics on Life Span
Chapter 11. Reproduction
11.1 Anatomical Background
11.2 Cyclicity
11.3 Parthenogenetic Reproduction
11.4 Gamogenetic Reproduction: Diapause
11.5 Impact of Xenobiotics on Reproduction
11.6 Parasites and Parasitic Castration
Chapter 12. Locomotion
12.1 Anatomical Background
12.2 Environmental Background
12.3 Movement Trajectories
12.4 Muscle Physiology
12.5 Immobilization
12.6 Fatigue and Stress
12.7 Impact of Xenobiotics on Locomotion
Chapter 13. Nervous System and Sense Organs
13.1 Anatomical Background: Sense Organs
13.2 Neurosecretion
13.3 Sense Organs
13.4 Vision
13.5 Effects of Electromagnetic Fields
13.6 Chemoreception
13.7 Mechanoreception
13.8 Endogenous Rhythms of Activity
13.9 Effect of Xenobiotics
Chapter 14. Behavior
14.1 Differences in Behavior Among Species
14.2 Migration and Swarming
14.3 Emotional Reactions
14.4 Impact of Xenobiotics on Behavior
Chapter 15. Ecophysiology
15.1 Physiological Background of the Limits of Environmental Factors
15.2 Synergism and Antagonism Among Environmental Factors
15.3 Lipid Pathway from Algae Via Cladocera to Fish
15.4 Environmental Conditioning by Cladocera
15.5 The Impact of Extreme Limits of Environmental Factors and of Xenobiotics
15.6 Cladocera in Water Quality Testing
Chapter 16. A Cytological Perspective
16.1 Genome Size and Polyploidy
16.2 Cytogenetics
16.3 Endopolyploidy
16.4 Cytological Observations for Specific Tissues
16.5 Oogenesis
16.6 Concluding remarks
Chapter 17. Immunology and Immunity
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Preventing Infection
17.3 The Innate Immune System
17.4 Mechanisms to Limit the Severity of Infection
17.5 Evolution and Coevolution in Cladoceran-Parasite Systems
17.6 Linking Immunology to Immunity: Studies into Daphnia magna and Pasteuria ramosa
17.7 Summary
Chapter 18. The Genomics of Cladoceran Physiology
18.1 Introduction
18.2 A Long History of Research: The Pre-Genomics Era
18.3 Daphnia as a Model System for Ecological and Evolutionary Physiology
18.4 Daphnia’s Ecoresponsive Genome
18.5 The Genetic Basis of Physiological Plasticity: A Case Study
18.6 Hunting for Physiologically Relevant Genes and Regulatory Networks
18.7 Paleogenomics
18.8 Future Directions: Exploring Physiological Variation with Functional Genomics
Glossary Terms
Conclusions: Special Traits of Cladoceran Physiology
References
Index of Latin Names of Cladocera
Index of Chemical Substances
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 24th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972347
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969538
About the Author
Nikolai Smirnov
Nikolai N. Smirnov is Principal Scientist at the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in the Laboratory of Aquatic Communities and Invasions. His principal research interests include morphology, systematics, and other aspects of the biology of Cladocera, and he has had experience in this field for more than 40 years. He is the editor of the English-language edition of Journal of Ichthyology and head of the Advisory Committee for Arthropoda Selecta, and has traveled extensively across four continents conducting zoological research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Ecology, Russian Academy of Sciences, Moscow, Russia