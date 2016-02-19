Physiology of Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126754124, 9780323162753

Physiology of Metabolism

1st Edition

Editors: David D. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9780323162753
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 1987
Page Count: 372
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 12: Physiology of Metabolism focuses on plant biochemistry, with emphasis on the metabolism of plants. This book discusses the organizational resistance to account for changes in the rate of respiration that both cells and organs undertake.
Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the microtubule structure and function in plant cell biology. This book then discusses the presence of microtubular structures in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells. Other chapters consider the characteristics of plant cells, which possess the highest degree of subcellular compartmentation of metabolism. This text discusses as well the various transport reactions that are involved in primary metabolic pathways in plants. The final chapter explores the several changes that fruits undergo to reach maturity, including the development of color and aroma, as well as improvements in texture and flavor. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, plant scientists, and agriculturists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

General Preface

Preface to Volume 12

I Cellular Organization

1 Comparative Biochemistry of Plant and Animal Tubulins

I. General Introduction

II. Biochemistry of Microtubules

References

2 Subcellular Transport of Metabolites in Plant Cells

I. Introduction

II. Metabolite Transport of Chloroplasts

III. Metabolite Transport of Mitochondria

IV. Metabolite Transport of Vacuoles

V. The Function of Subcellular Transport Processes in Metabolism

VI. Final Remarks

References

3 Compartmentation of Plant Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Sucrose Synthesis

III. Sucrose Dissimilation

IV. Conclusions

References

4 The Role of Calcium in Metabolic Control

I. Introduction

II. Ca2+: The Universal Second Messenger

III. Why Do Cells React Differently to Calcium?

IV. Regulation of Calcium Levels by External Messengers

V. Compartmentation of Calcium-Dependent Events

VI. Regulation of Calcium-Dependent Events by Concentration of Calcium-Response Elements

VII. Regulation of Calcium-Dependent Events through Changes in Sensitivity

VIII. Calcium and Tropisms

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

II The Metabolism of Organs and Tissues

5 Temperature and Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Basic Functions Affected by Temperature

III. Adaptation of Normal Metabolism to Temperature

IV. Responses to Extremes of Temperature

V. Prospects for Genetic Transfer of Temperature Adaptation

VI. Conclusions

References

6 Metabolic Responses to Stress

I. Introduction

II. Water Potential and Osmotic Solutes

III. Pressure and Volume Effects on Metabolism

IV. Photoinhibition of Photosynthesis

V. Protein Synthesis and Turnover

VI. Intracellular pH Control

VII. Plant Hormones

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

7 Plant Responses to Wounding

I. Introduction

II. Wound Signals

III. Wounding and Gene Expression

IV. Membranes

V. Miscellaneous Responses

VI. Perspective and Prospects

References

8 Fruit Ripening

I. Introduction

II. Ethylene and Respiration

III. Cell-Wall Metabolism during Ripening

IV. Carbohydrate Metabolism during Ripening

V. Color Change

VI. Role of Gene Expression in Ripening

VII. Control of Ripening

References

Index

Contents of Other Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162753

About the Editor

David D. Davies

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.