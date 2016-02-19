Physiology of Metabolism
1st Edition
Description
The Biochemistry of Plants, Volume 12: Physiology of Metabolism focuses on plant biochemistry, with emphasis on the metabolism of plants. This book discusses the organizational resistance to account for changes in the rate of respiration that both cells and organs undertake.
Organized into two parts encompassing eight chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the microtubule structure and function in plant cell biology. This book then discusses the presence of microtubular structures in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells. Other chapters consider the characteristics of plant cells, which possess the highest degree of subcellular compartmentation of metabolism. This text discusses as well the various transport reactions that are involved in primary metabolic pathways in plants. The final chapter explores the several changes that fruits undergo to reach maturity, including the development of color and aroma, as well as improvements in texture and flavor. This book is a valuable resource for biologists, plant scientists, and agriculturists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
General Preface
Preface to Volume 12
I Cellular Organization
1 Comparative Biochemistry of Plant and Animal Tubulins
I. General Introduction
II. Biochemistry of Microtubules
References
2 Subcellular Transport of Metabolites in Plant Cells
I. Introduction
II. Metabolite Transport of Chloroplasts
III. Metabolite Transport of Mitochondria
IV. Metabolite Transport of Vacuoles
V. The Function of Subcellular Transport Processes in Metabolism
VI. Final Remarks
References
3 Compartmentation of Plant Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Sucrose Synthesis
III. Sucrose Dissimilation
IV. Conclusions
References
4 The Role of Calcium in Metabolic Control
I. Introduction
II. Ca2+: The Universal Second Messenger
III. Why Do Cells React Differently to Calcium?
IV. Regulation of Calcium Levels by External Messengers
V. Compartmentation of Calcium-Dependent Events
VI. Regulation of Calcium-Dependent Events by Concentration of Calcium-Response Elements
VII. Regulation of Calcium-Dependent Events through Changes in Sensitivity
VIII. Calcium and Tropisms
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
II The Metabolism of Organs and Tissues
5 Temperature and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Basic Functions Affected by Temperature
III. Adaptation of Normal Metabolism to Temperature
IV. Responses to Extremes of Temperature
V. Prospects for Genetic Transfer of Temperature Adaptation
VI. Conclusions
References
6 Metabolic Responses to Stress
I. Introduction
II. Water Potential and Osmotic Solutes
III. Pressure and Volume Effects on Metabolism
IV. Photoinhibition of Photosynthesis
V. Protein Synthesis and Turnover
VI. Intracellular pH Control
VII. Plant Hormones
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Plant Responses to Wounding
I. Introduction
II. Wound Signals
III. Wounding and Gene Expression
IV. Membranes
V. Miscellaneous Responses
VI. Perspective and Prospects
References
8 Fruit Ripening
I. Introduction
II. Ethylene and Respiration
III. Cell-Wall Metabolism during Ripening
IV. Carbohydrate Metabolism during Ripening
V. Color Change
VI. Role of Gene Expression in Ripening
VII. Control of Ripening
References
Index
Contents of Other Volumes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 19th November 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162753