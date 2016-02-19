Physiology of Excitable Membranes
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Editors: J. Salánki H. Meves N. Chalazonitis
eBook ISBN: 9781483146928
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 370
Description
Physiology of Excitable Membranes contains plenary lecture and most of the papers presented at five symposia of the Section ""General Cell Physiology"" at the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences. Organized into 44 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the ionic mechanisms of excitability of nerve cells. Subsequent chapters focus on charge movement in nerve membrane; calcium electrogenesis; optical changes during electrogenesis; synaptic transmission and modulation; and transmission in autonomic ganglia.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Ionic Mechanisms of Excitability of Nerve Cells
Charge Movement in Nerve Membrane
Charge Movement in Nerve Membrane. Chairman's Introduction
Sodium Channels and their Gating Current
Components of the Asymmetry Current in the Squid Giant Axon
Isotope Effects on Ionic Currents and Intramembrane Charge Movements in Myxicola Axons: Implications for Models of Sodium Channel Gating
Block of Sodium Channels by Internally Applied Drugs: Two Receptors for Tertiary and Quaternary Amine Compounds?
Fluctuation Experiments on Sodium Channels of Nerve
Effects of Oenanthotoxin on Sodium Current and Intramembrane Charge Movement in Frog Node of Ranvier
Drug-Induced Blockage of Gating and Sodium Currents in Myelinated Nerve
Charge Movement in Nerve Membrane. Concluding Remarks
Calcium Electrogenesis
Membrane-Potential Dependent Ca Channels
Activation and Inactivation of the Calcium Channel
Three Distinct Effects Mediated by Calcium Ions on Electrical Membrane Properties of Helix Neurons
Calcium Pumps and Electrogenesis
The Calcium Current of a Vertebrate Neurone
Alteration of Na and Ca Spikes Induced by Cytochalasin B and Colchicine in Tissue-Cultured Nerve Cells of Adult Mammals
Calcium Independence of Slow Currents Underlying Spike Frequency Adaptation
Calcium Electrogenesis. Concluding Remarks
Optical Changes during Electrogenesis
Introduction on Optical Changes in Neuronal Electrogenesis Related to Some Aspects of Macromolecular Motion
Optical Changes during Electrogenesis
Optical Monitoring of Membrane Potential: Simultaneous Detection of Activity in Many Neurons
Optical and Thermal Changes during Electrogenesis
Optical Changes in Unmyelinated Nerve during and after Abnormal Electrogenesis
Studies on Fluidity Dependent Fluorescent Probes Embedded in Nerve Membranes
Modeling of Light-Induced Birefringence Changes in Photoreceptor Outer Segments
Effects of Intracellular Free Ca2+ on Electric Membrane Properties: A Study with Arsenazo III on Helix Neurons
Resting Birefringence Increase Related to Tubule and Membrane Alterations Induced by Epileptogenic Molecules or Temperature
Optical Changes during Electrogenesis. Concluding Remarks
Synaptic Transmission and Modulation
Nonsynaptic Interneuronal Communication
Subclassification of Alpha-Adrenoceptors in Alpha1 and Alpha2 Subcategories: Physiological and Pharmacological Implications
Is the Alpha-Adrenoceptor Mediated Inhibition of Noradrenaline Secretion a Negative Feedback Control in the Strict Sense?
Transsynaptic Control of the Release of Noradrenaline and Acetylcholine by Prostaglandin E2 and Adenosine
Kinetic Analysis of Modulating Influences on Labelled Transmitter Release
Noradrenergic and Serotonergic Regulation of Cholinergic Activity in the Rat Hippocampus
Concluding Remarks on the Symposium Neurochemical Transmission-Modulation
Transmission in Autonomic Ganglia
Introductory Remarks: New Approaches in the Study of Transmission in Autonomic Ganglia
Long-Lasting Modulation of Slow-Excitatory-Postsynaptic-Potential (s-EPSP), by Catecholamines
Modulation of Non-Nicotinic Stimulants-Induced Stimulus-Bound Decremental Oscillatory Potentials by Isoprenaline, Tetanic Stimulation and Leu-Enkephalin in Cat Sympathetic Ganglion
The Non-Cholinergic Excitatory Transmission in Sympathetic Ganglia
Effects of Some Ganglion-Blocking Agents on Fast Excitatory Postsynaptic Currents in Mammalian Sympathetic Ganglion Neurones
Influence of Prostaglandins of E Type on Synaptic Transmission of the Guinea-Pig Superior Cervical Ganglion
Mammalian Parasympathetic Ganglia Fire Spontaneous Action Potentials and Transmit Slow Synaptic Potentials
IPSP Reversal: Evidence for Increased Potassium Conductance Combined with Decreased Sodium Conductance
Transmission in Autonomic Ganglia. Concluding Remarks
Index
About the Editor
J. Salánki
H. Meves
N. Chalazonitis
