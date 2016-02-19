Physiology of Echinoderms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169910, 9781483157276

Physiology of Echinoderms

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology Zoology

Authors: John Binyon
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483157276
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 274
Description

Physiology of Echinoderms is an 11-chapter book that begins by elucidating the feeding, digestion, and excretion of specific echinoderms. The critical role of amoebocytes in the excretion process involved in these organisms is also explained. This book also describes several aspects of importance to these organisms, including salinity tolerance, osmoregulation, ionic regulation, chemical composition, neural control of locomotion, biochemical affinities, toxins, and immunology. The organisms' physiology in sensory, water vascular system, respiratory system, spawning, neurosecretion, nerves, and muscles are also explained.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

List of Tables

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Feeding and Digestion

2. Excretion and the Role of Amoebocytes

3. Salinity Tolerance and Osmoregulation

4. Ionic Regulation and Chemical Composition

5. Biochemical Affinities

6. Toxins and Immunology

7. Sensory Physiology

1. Sensory Physiology—Gravity, Righting Reaction and Response to Stimuli

2. Sensory Physiology—Chemical, Thermal and Photic Stimuli

8. Physiology of the Water Vascular System and the Neural Control of Locomotion

9. Physiology of Respiration

10. Physiology of Spawning and Neurosecretion

11. Physiology of Nerves and Muscles

References

Addendum

Index


