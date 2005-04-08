Physiology for Nursing Practice Text and Evolve eBooks Package - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702041051

Physiology for Nursing Practice Text and Evolve eBooks Package

3rd Edition

Authors: Susan Montague Roger Watson Rosamund Herbert
Book ISBN: 9780702041051
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 8th April 2005
Page Count: 852
Description

The third edition of this highly respected text has been designed to meet the physiological component throughout degree and diploma courses for nurses. Written and edited by respected nurse educators, it has been fully updated with extensive references to nursing literature throughout. In keeping with the first edition's focus on homeostasis, the new edition includes increased emphasis on disturbances to equilibrium and on aspects of growth, development and ageing. The clinical dimension has been retained and both clinical implications and nursing aspects have been increased and enhanced. The new text design and extensive use of full colour illustrations throughout will ensure that nursing students and their teachers will find that this is the only physiology text they need.

Key Features

  • Clear Learning Objectives
  • Key Concepts emphasised for ease of reference
  • Review Questions
  • Clinical implications and nursing care highlighted throughout
  • Annotated suggestions for Further Reading

Table of Contents

Section 1 The characteristics of living matter

The human body: a framework for understanding. The chemistry of living matter. Cell structure and function, growth and development

Section 2 Control and coordination

Structure and function of nervous tissue. The central nervous system, Sensory receptors and sense organs. The special senses. The autonomic nervous system. Endocrine function. Stress

Section 3 Mobility and support

Skeletal muscles. Bones. Joints

Section 4 Internal transport

The blood. Cardiovascular function

Section 5 The acquisition of nutrients and removal of waste

The acquisition of nutrients. The liver. Respiration. Renal function

Section 6 Protection and survival

Innate defences. Acquired defences. Reproduction. Genetics

Details

About the Author

Susan Montague

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Head (Inter-Professional Learning), Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK

Roger Watson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences,The University of Hull, Hull, UK

Rosamund Herbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance Writer and Consultant in Healthcare Education; Formerly Head of Applied Biological Sciences, Florence Nightingale School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kings College, London, UK

