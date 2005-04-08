Physiology for Nursing Practice Text and Evolve eBooks Package

The third edition of this highly respected text has been designed to meet the physiological component throughout degree and diploma courses for nurses. Written and edited by respected nurse educators, it has been fully updated with extensive references to nursing literature throughout. In keeping with the first edition's focus on homeostasis, the new edition includes increased emphasis on disturbances to equilibrium and on aspects of growth, development and ageing. The clinical dimension has been retained and both clinical implications and nursing aspects have been increased and enhanced. The new text design and extensive use of full colour illustrations throughout will ensure that nursing students and their teachers will find that this is the only physiology text they need.