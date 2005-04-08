Physiology for Nursing Practice Text and Evolve eBooks Package
3rd Edition
Description
The third edition of this highly respected text has been designed to meet the physiological component throughout degree and diploma courses for nurses. Written and edited by respected nurse educators, it has been fully updated with extensive references to nursing literature throughout. In keeping with the first edition's focus on homeostasis, the new edition includes increased emphasis on disturbances to equilibrium and on aspects of growth, development and ageing. The clinical dimension has been retained and both clinical implications and nursing aspects have been increased and enhanced. The new text design and extensive use of full colour illustrations throughout will ensure that nursing students and their teachers will find that this is the only physiology text they need.
Key Features
- Clear Learning Objectives
- Key Concepts emphasised for ease of reference
- Review Questions
- Clinical implications and nursing care highlighted throughout
- Annotated suggestions for Further Reading
Table of Contents
Section 1 The characteristics of living matter
The human body: a framework for understanding. The chemistry of living matter. Cell structure and function, growth and development
Section 2 Control and coordination
Structure and function of nervous tissue. The central nervous system, Sensory receptors and sense organs. The special senses. The autonomic nervous system. Endocrine function. Stress
Section 3 Mobility and support
Skeletal muscles. Bones. Joints
Section 4 Internal transport
The blood. Cardiovascular function
Section 5 The acquisition of nutrients and removal of waste
The acquisition of nutrients. The liver. Respiration. Renal function
Section 6 Protection and survival
Innate defences. Acquired defences. Reproduction. Genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 852
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2005
- Published:
- 8th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Book ISBN:
- 9780702041051
About the Author
Susan Montague
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Head (Inter-Professional Learning), Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield, UK
Roger Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences,The University of Hull, Hull, UK
Rosamund Herbert
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Writer and Consultant in Healthcare Education; Formerly Head of Applied Biological Sciences, Florence Nightingale School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kings College, London, UK