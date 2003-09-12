Physiology for Health Care and Nursing
2nd Edition
Description
This U.K. book has a distinctive clear route from a cell to the complex human being. Beginning with cells and systems, it progresses to the cooperative activity of systems working together to maintain the internal environment; then to the predictable system responses to disturbance of the environment by injury and illness. This is extended to the application of the theory to the principles of selected therapies. The human is viewed not just as a whole body, but as a whole person, from conception to death; hearing, seeing, communicating and interacting with the external environment.
Sufficient anatomy is included to allow the reader to navigate the systems easily and relate function to structure. In addition to the new material on routinely assessed homeostatic parameters such as fluid and electrolytes, new sections are included on the principles of how drugs work, the characteristics which distinguish different types of wound dressing and current recommendations in palliative care.
Theory is related to application throughout, by clinical scenario questions and the use of dysfunction to illustrate normal function. Text boxes contributed by nursing and other health care practitioners extend the application of theory into more practical aspects.
Table of Contents
Section 1. THE BODY AND ITS INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
PART 1A CELLS AND SYSTEMS
1. Cells
2. How Drugs Work- cellular and molecular systems
3. Blood and related tissues
4A Excitable Cells- neurons
4B Excitable Cells - muscle
5. The autonomic nervous system
6. The cardiovascular circulatory system
7. The respiratory system
8. The renal and urinary system
9. The digestive system
10. The liver and metabolism
11. Endocrine systems - communication and control.
PART 1B MAINTAINING THE INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT: SYSTEMS WORKING TOGETHER
12. Supplying the tissue
13. Acid-base balance
14. Water and electrolyte balance
15. Nutrition
16. Body defenses
17. Thermoregulation - maintaining body temperature
18. Plasma glucose regulation
PART 1C DISTURBANCE OF THE INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
19. Injury and Illness
Section 2. INTERACTION WITH THE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
PART 2A SENSING AND RESPONDING TO THE EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT
20. The somatic nervous system
21. Sensory systems: an overview
22. Body senses, proprioception, taste and smell
23. Hearing
24. Vision
25. Motor systems: an overview
26. Communicating
PART 2B Aspects of experience
27. Sleep, emotion and behaviour
28. Learning and memory
29. Pain
Section 3. THE LIFE SPAN
30. Sex, reproduction and pregnancy
31. Development from conception to maturity
32. Death and dying
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 12th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039607
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060380
About the Author
Sheenan Kindlen
Affiliations and Expertise
Former lecturer in Physiology, & Coordinator Biological Sciences, Department of Health and Nursing, Queen Margaret University College, Edinburgh, UK