Physiology and Toxicology of Male Reproduction
1st Edition
Description
Physiology and Toxicology of Male Reproduction is a collection of papers that deals with general reproductive biology and specific aspects of reproductive toxicology, pertaining to the male sex. Some papers discuss testicular organization, reproductive toxicity testing systems, and germ-cell genetic toxicology. The use of in vitro systems by investigators to dissect the male reproductive toxicants can lead to a more scientific approach toward hazard assessment and the development of safer drugs and chemicals. Other papers explain the fundamental reproductive biology of the testis, the neuroendocrine system, the epididymis and accessory sex organs, and spermatozoal evaluation. Toxicological aspects cover the toxicological evaluation of the complete reproductive system, testicular morphology, sperm assessment, and germ-cell mutagenesis. One paper describes alternative methods in toxicology—by using new in vitro systems that should reduce or eliminate the need for tests conducted on animals. In vitro methodology embraces other systems such as from subcellular fractions to isolated intact organs. In relation to target-organ toxicity, the researcher can focus using primary cell cultures. This collection will prove helpful to toxicologists, graduate students and researchers in biology, particularly in male reproductive toxicology and fertility testing.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Testicular Organization and Biochemical Function
I. Introduction
II. Testicular Compartments
III. Spermatogenesis
IV. The Key Role of the Sertoli Cell
V. The Leydig Cell
VI. Future Perspectives and Research
References
Chapter 3 Duct System and Accessory Glands of the Male Reproductive Tract
I. Introduction
II. Development of Reproductive Tract and Accessory Organs
III. Structure and Function of Duct System
IV. Structure and Function of Accessory Glands
V. Seminal Plasma
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Endocrinology and Paracrinology of the Testis
I. Introduction
II. Endocrine Control of the Testis
III. Paracrine Control of the Testis
IV. Endocrinology of Puberty
V. Endocrinology of Male Infertility
VI. Summary and Future Prospects
References
Chapter 5 Male Neuroendocrinology and Endocrine Evaluation of Reproductive Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Brain Control of Reproductive Functions: The Role of Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone
III. Pituitary Factors Regulating Testicular Function
IV. Reproductive Dysfunction and Guidelines for Endocrine Exploration of the Infertile Male
References
Chapter 6 Fundamentals of Male Reproductive Toxicity Testing
I. General Approaches to Male Reproductive Toxicity Testing
II. Risk Assessment and Male Reproductive Toxicology
References
Chapter 7 Morphologic Evaluation of Seminiferous Epithelium of the Testis
I. Why Morphology?
II. Considerations and Methods
III. Media Effects and Glycol Methacrylate
IV. Examples of Stage-Specific Lesions
V. Functional Correlates of Pathology
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Evaluation of Copulatory Behavior and Sperm in Rats: Role in Reproductive Risk Assessment
I. Introduction
II. Traditional Endpoints in Male Reproductive Risk Assessment
III. Expanding the Data Base—Evaluation of Copulatory Behavior
IV. Expanding the Data Base—Sperm Evaluations in the Rat
V. New Approaches to Improving Quantitative Male Reproductive Risk Assessment
References
Chapter 9 Genetic Toxicology of Mammalian Male Germ Cells
I. Introduction
II. Test Methods
Bibliography
Chapter 10 Application of In Vitro Systems in Male Reproductive Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Systems from the Male Reproductive Tract
III. Methodology for Cell Isolation
IV. Application of In Vitro Systems in Toxicity Studies
V. Critical Appraisal of the Usefulness of In Vitro Systems
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th June 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272078