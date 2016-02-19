Physiology and Pathophysiology of Plasma Protein Metabolism is a collection of papers that discuss the advancement along with problems in the study of physiology and pathophysiology of plasma protein metabolism. The title first covers the concerns in the separation, purification, and labeling of proteins. Next, the selection covers topics in kinetics, such as whole-body counting in metabolic studies of 131-labelled proteins. Part 3 tackles the regulation and synthesis of protein, while Part 4 discusses the protein-losing syndrome. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of clinical laboratory sciences.

Table of Contents



Preface

Separation, Purification and Labeling of Proteins

Chemical Changes due to Iodination and Metabolic Behavior of Human Serum Albumin

Discussion

Kinetics

Whole-body Counting in Metabolic Studies of 131-Labeled Proteins

Discussion

Deconvolution Techniques for the Analysis of Short-term Metabolic Studies with Radioiodinated Albumin

Discussion

Metabolism of Bence Jones Protein

Discussion

Regulation and Synthesis of Protein

Short-Term Measurements of Serum Protein Synthesis

Albumin Synthetic in Liver Disease

Discussion

Analbuminaemia—A Study of Albumin and Transferrin Metabolism

Discussion

Sites of Protein Catabolism

Discussion

Hormonal Control of Plasma Albumin Synthesis

Discussion

Kinetic Studies of Immunoglobulin Metabolism in Immunologic Deficiency

Metabolism of Normal γM-Globulin in Normals

The Metabolism of Autologous IgM and 19S Rheumatoid Factor

The Turnover of Cold Agglutinin and its Split Products

Discussion

Metabolism of Albumin and γG-Globulin in Man during Albumin Infusions and during Plasmapheresis

Discussion

The Metabolism of Low-Density (ß) Lipoproteins in Health and Disease

Discussion

Protein Metabolism in Old People

Discussion

Protein-Losing Syndrome

Constrictive Pericarditis with Protein-losing Enteropathy. Role of the Lymphatic System

Discussion

Clinically useful Parameters of Serum Albumin Metabolism in Man

Discussion

Immunological Disorders in Patients with Intestinal Lymphangiectasia

Discussion

Idiopathic Hypoproteinaemia without Protein Loss

Discussion

The Gastrointestinal Tract in Dysgammaglobulinemia

Discussion

Patterns of Serum Albumin Metabolism in Renal Diseases

Plasma Protein Metabolism in the Nephrotic Syndrome in Adults

Albumin Distribution in the Nephrotic Rat

Discussion

Varia

Plasma Clearance of 57Cobalt-Labeled Vitamin B12 Bound In Vitro and In Vivo to Transcobalamin I and II

Intrinsic Factor Autoantibodies

Discussion

Effects of Low-Molecular Weight Dextran Infusion on Plasma Protein Distribution and Catabolism

Discussion

Changes in the Colloid Osmotic Pressure of Serum from Patients with Burns or other Injuries

Discussion

Concluding Remarks