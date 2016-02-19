Physiology and Pathophysiology of Plasma Protein Metabolism
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held in Stockholm, May 1967
Editors: G. Birke R. Norberg L.-O. Plantin
eBook ISBN: 9781483186337
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 274
Description
Physiology and Pathophysiology of Plasma Protein Metabolism is a collection of papers that discuss the advancement along with problems in the study of physiology and pathophysiology of plasma protein metabolism.
The title first covers the concerns in the separation, purification, and labeling of proteins. Next, the selection covers topics in kinetics, such as whole-body counting in metabolic studies of 131-labelled proteins. Part 3 tackles the regulation and synthesis of protein, while Part 4 discusses the protein-losing syndrome.
The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of clinical laboratory sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
Separation, Purification and Labeling of Proteins
Chemical Changes due to Iodination and Metabolic Behavior of Human Serum Albumin
Discussion
Kinetics
Whole-body Counting in Metabolic Studies of 131-Labeled Proteins
Discussion
Deconvolution Techniques for the Analysis of Short-term Metabolic Studies with Radioiodinated Albumin
Discussion
Metabolism of Bence Jones Protein
Discussion
Regulation and Synthesis of Protein
Short-Term Measurements of Serum Protein Synthesis
Albumin Synthetic in Liver Disease
Discussion
Analbuminaemia—A Study of Albumin and Transferrin Metabolism
Discussion
Sites of Protein Catabolism
Discussion
Hormonal Control of Plasma Albumin Synthesis
Discussion
Kinetic Studies of Immunoglobulin Metabolism in Immunologic Deficiency
Metabolism of Normal γM-Globulin in Normals
The Metabolism of Autologous IgM and 19S Rheumatoid Factor
The Turnover of Cold Agglutinin and its Split Products
Discussion
Metabolism of Albumin and γG-Globulin in Man during Albumin Infusions and during Plasmapheresis
Discussion
The Metabolism of Low-Density (ß) Lipoproteins in Health and Disease
Discussion
Protein Metabolism in Old People
Discussion
Protein-Losing Syndrome
Constrictive Pericarditis with Protein-losing Enteropathy. Role of the Lymphatic System
Discussion
Clinically useful Parameters of Serum Albumin Metabolism in Man
Discussion
Immunological Disorders in Patients with Intestinal Lymphangiectasia
Discussion
Idiopathic Hypoproteinaemia without Protein Loss
Discussion
The Gastrointestinal Tract in Dysgammaglobulinemia
Discussion
Patterns of Serum Albumin Metabolism in Renal Diseases
Plasma Protein Metabolism in the Nephrotic Syndrome in Adults
Albumin Distribution in the Nephrotic Rat
Discussion
Varia
Plasma Clearance of 57Cobalt-Labeled Vitamin B12 Bound In Vitro and In Vivo to Transcobalamin I and II
Intrinsic Factor Autoantibodies
Discussion
Effects of Low-Molecular Weight Dextran Infusion on Plasma Protein Distribution and Catabolism
Discussion
Changes in the Colloid Osmotic Pressure of Serum from Patients with Burns or other Injuries
Discussion
Concluding Remarks
