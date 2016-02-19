Physiology And Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121192020, 9780323161756

Physiology And Pathology

2nd Edition

Editors: Geoffrey Bourne
eBook ISBN: 9780323161756
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 424
Description

The Biochemistry and Physiology of Bone, Second Edition: Volume II: Physiology and Pathology investigates the physiological and pathological aspects of bone, including the blood vessels that nourish the bones; the mechanisms of bone formation, growth, repair, and transplantation; and the role of hormones and vitamins in the formation and maintenance of bone. It explores the circulation of bone, the pathological calcification and radiation effects on bone, the metabolism of growth hormones and skeletal tissue, enamel and dentin matrix glycoproteins, and the role of calcitonin in homeostasis. Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the circulation of bone, including the overall blood supply of a long bone. It discusses the phosphatase and its histological distribution in mature and developing bone, the presence of glycoproteins in the organic matrix of enamel and dentin, and human dwarfism and human growth hormone replacement therapy. It explains the roles of vitamins and the effects of calcitonin and vitamin deficiency on bone growth and development. The book concludes with a chapter on the chemistry of calcification and some types of abnormal calcification. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, cell biologists, physiologists, anatomists, orthopedists, pathologists, clinicians, biomedical engineers, graduate students, professors, and others interested in the physiology and pathology of bone.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1. Circulation of Bone

I. Introduction

II. Historical Concepts of the Overall Blood Supply of a Long Bone

III. Blood Supply of Normal Compactum

IV. Blood Supply of Healing Compactum

V. Vascularization of Cancellous Chip Grafts and Transplants

VI. Summary of Circulation in a Mature Long Bone

References

Chapter 2. Phosphatase and Calcification

I. Historical

II. Identity of Bone Phosphatase and Comparison with Soft Tissue Phosphatase

III. Histological Distribution of Phosphatase in Mature and Developing Bone

IV. Phosphatase and Bone Repair

V. Significance of Phosphatase in Bone Formation

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 3. Elaboration of Enamel and Dentin Matrix Glycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Enamel Matrix

IV. Dentin Matrix

V. Role of Glycoproteins in Enamel and Dentin

References

Chapter 4. Growth Hormone and Skeletal Tissue Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Properties, Including Species Differences

III. Assay Methods and Plasma Levels

IV. Experimental Models, Target Tissues, and Deficiency of Growth Hormone

V. Excessive Action of Growth Hormone

VI. Interaction with Other Hormones

VII. Tissue Culture

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 5. Vitamin A and Bone

I. The Chemistry of Vitamin A

II. Hypovitaminosis A

III. Hypervitaminosis A

References

Chapter 6. Vitamin C and Bone

I. Introduction

II. Vitamin C Deficiency and Intercellular Substances in General

III. Bone

References

Chapter 7. Vitamin D and Bone

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review—Chemistry and Methods

III. Metabolic Bone Disease and Vitamin D

IV. Physiological Basis of Vitamin D Action

V. Metabolism of Vitamin D

VI. Mechanisms of Vitamin D Action on Calcium Absorption

VII. Mechanism of Vitamin D Action on Bone Mineral Metabolism

References

Chapter 8. Calcitonin

I. Introduction

II. Historical Developments

III. Ultimobranchial Glands and C Cells

IV. Standards and Assay

V. Chemistry

VI. Action

VII. Comparative Studies

VIII. Clinical Implications

IX. Control of Secretion

X. Role in Homeostasis

XI. Summary

References

Chapter 9. Pathological Calcification

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Principles

III. Dystrophic Calcification

IV. Pathogenetic Factors

V. Metastatic Calcification

VI. Arterial Calcification

References

Author Index

Subject Index




No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161756

