Physiology And Pathology
2nd Edition
Description
The Biochemistry and Physiology of Bone, Second Edition: Volume II: Physiology and Pathology investigates the physiological and pathological aspects of bone, including the blood vessels that nourish the bones; the mechanisms of bone formation, growth, repair, and transplantation; and the role of hormones and vitamins in the formation and maintenance of bone. It explores the circulation of bone, the pathological calcification and radiation effects on bone, the metabolism of growth hormones and skeletal tissue, enamel and dentin matrix glycoproteins, and the role of calcitonin in homeostasis. Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the circulation of bone, including the overall blood supply of a long bone. It discusses the phosphatase and its histological distribution in mature and developing bone, the presence of glycoproteins in the organic matrix of enamel and dentin, and human dwarfism and human growth hormone replacement therapy. It explains the roles of vitamins and the effects of calcitonin and vitamin deficiency on bone growth and development. The book concludes with a chapter on the chemistry of calcification and some types of abnormal calcification. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, cell biologists, physiologists, anatomists, orthopedists, pathologists, clinicians, biomedical engineers, graduate students, professors, and others interested in the physiology and pathology of bone.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Circulation of Bone
I. Introduction
II. Historical Concepts of the Overall Blood Supply of a Long Bone
III. Blood Supply of Normal Compactum
IV. Blood Supply of Healing Compactum
V. Vascularization of Cancellous Chip Grafts and Transplants
VI. Summary of Circulation in a Mature Long Bone
References
Chapter 2. Phosphatase and Calcification
I. Historical
II. Identity of Bone Phosphatase and Comparison with Soft Tissue Phosphatase
III. Histological Distribution of Phosphatase in Mature and Developing Bone
IV. Phosphatase and Bone Repair
V. Significance of Phosphatase in Bone Formation
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 3. Elaboration of Enamel and Dentin Matrix Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Enamel Matrix
IV. Dentin Matrix
V. Role of Glycoproteins in Enamel and Dentin
References
Chapter 4. Growth Hormone and Skeletal Tissue Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Properties, Including Species Differences
III. Assay Methods and Plasma Levels
IV. Experimental Models, Target Tissues, and Deficiency of Growth Hormone
V. Excessive Action of Growth Hormone
VI. Interaction with Other Hormones
VII. Tissue Culture
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 5. Vitamin A and Bone
I. The Chemistry of Vitamin A
II. Hypovitaminosis A
III. Hypervitaminosis A
References
Chapter 6. Vitamin C and Bone
I. Introduction
II. Vitamin C Deficiency and Intercellular Substances in General
III. Bone
References
Chapter 7. Vitamin D and Bone
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review—Chemistry and Methods
III. Metabolic Bone Disease and Vitamin D
IV. Physiological Basis of Vitamin D Action
V. Metabolism of Vitamin D
VI. Mechanisms of Vitamin D Action on Calcium Absorption
VII. Mechanism of Vitamin D Action on Bone Mineral Metabolism
References
Chapter 8. Calcitonin
I. Introduction
II. Historical Developments
III. Ultimobranchial Glands and C Cells
IV. Standards and Assay
V. Chemistry
VI. Action
VII. Comparative Studies
VIII. Clinical Implications
IX. Control of Secretion
X. Role in Homeostasis
XI. Summary
References
Chapter 9. Pathological Calcification
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Principles
III. Dystrophic Calcification
IV. Pathogenetic Factors
V. Metastatic Calcification
VI. Arterial Calcification
References
Author Index
Subject Index
