The Biochemistry and Physiology of Bone, Second Edition: Volume II: Physiology and Pathology investigates the physiological and pathological aspects of bone, including the blood vessels that nourish the bones; the mechanisms of bone formation, growth, repair, and transplantation; and the role of hormones and vitamins in the formation and maintenance of bone. It explores the circulation of bone, the pathological calcification and radiation effects on bone, the metabolism of growth hormones and skeletal tissue, enamel and dentin matrix glycoproteins, and the role of calcitonin in homeostasis. Organized into nine chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the circulation of bone, including the overall blood supply of a long bone. It discusses the phosphatase and its histological distribution in mature and developing bone, the presence of glycoproteins in the organic matrix of enamel and dentin, and human dwarfism and human growth hormone replacement therapy. It explains the roles of vitamins and the effects of calcitonin and vitamin deficiency on bone growth and development. The book concludes with a chapter on the chemistry of calcification and some types of abnormal calcification. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, cell biologists, physiologists, anatomists, orthopedists, pathologists, clinicians, biomedical engineers, graduate students, professors, and others interested in the physiology and pathology of bone.