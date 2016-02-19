Physiology and Biochemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121191030, 9780323161558

Physiology and Biochemistry

2nd Edition

Editors: Geoffrey Bourne
eBook ISBN: 9780323161558
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 574
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Structure and Function of Muscle, Second Edition, Volume III: Physiology and Biochemistry presents the physiology and biochemistry of muscle. This book discusses the various aspects of the structure of muscles and explores some aspects of muscle disease.

Organized into 10 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the transverse tubular system or T system of striated muscle. This text then examines the properties and function of membranes through electron microscopy. Other chapters consider in more detail from a biophysical viewpoint certain aspects of the series of events surrounding muscle contraction. This book discusses as well the significance of the central circulation and the amount of oxygen that can be delivered by the cardiovascular system. The final chapter deals with the heat output and chemical breakdown during an isometric twitch.

This book is a valuable resource for scientists, neurobiologists, biologists, biochemists, physiologists, histologists, cytologists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Preface to the First Edition

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Electrical Properties of the Transverse Tubular System

I. Introduction

II. Mathematical Analysis

III. Tubular Capacity—Lumped or Distributed?

IV. Excitation—Contraction Coupling

References

2. The Neuromuscular Junction—The Role of Acetylcholine in Excitable Membranes

I. Excitable Membranes

II. Role of Acetylcholine in Nerve Activity

III. Enzymes Hydrolyzing and Forming Acetylcholine

IV. AcCh Receptor Protein

V. Similarities and Differences between Axonal and Junctional Membranes

VI. Bioenergetics of Nerve Impulse Conduction

VII. Concluding Remarks—Concepts and Axioms in Science

References

3. Some Aspects of the Biophysics of Muscle

I. Introduction

II. Excitation

III. Sodium and Potassium Fluxes and Distribution in Muscle

IV. Mechanics

V. Heat

VI. Unanswered Questions

References

4. Energy Need, Delivery, and Utilization in Muscular Exercise

I. Introduction

II. Extramuscular Lipid Stores

III. Extramuscular Carbohydrate Stores

IV. Amino Acids as a Source of Energy

V. Uptake of Substrate from Blood

VI. Use of Energy Stores in Skeletal Muscles

VII. Substrate Consumption at Different Work Intensities and Duration

References

5. The Control of Muscular Activity by the Central Nervous System

I. Introduction

II. Normal Use of Skeletal Muscle by the Primate

III. Segmental Organization

IV. Longitudinal Organization

V. The Motor Cortices

VI. Posture

VII. Progression

VIII. Tone in Skeletal Muscle

IX. Phasic Movements

X. Coordinated Movements as Response to Sensory Stimuli

XI. Spontaneous or Self-Initiated Movements

XII. Conclusions

References

6. Electromyography

I. Introduction

II. Motor Units and Motor Unit Potentials

III. Technology

IV. EMG Kinesiology

V. Neuromuscular Physiology

References

7. Proteins of the Myofibril

I. Introduction

II. Myosin

III. Actin

IV. Regulatory Proteins

V. Some Aspects of Myofibrillar Proteins

References

8. Biochemistry of Muscle

I. Energy Provision in Muscle

II. Interaction of Adenosine Triphosphate and Actomyosin as the Basis of Muscle Contraction

III. The Regulation of Carbohydrate Metabolism for Energy Supply

IV. Relaxation

V. Biochemical Effects on the Muscle Equipment of Repeated Stimulation, Denervation, and Cross Innervation

VI. Conclusion

References

9. Biochemistry of Muscle Mitochondria

I. Introduction

II. Function of Muscle Mitochondria

III. Detailed Mechanisms of Energy-Yielding Reactions in Muscle Mitochondria

IV. Energy-Consuming Reactions in Muscle Mitochondria

V. Structure of Muscle Mitochondria and Localization of Enzymes within the Mitochondria

VI. Interrelationships between Mitochondrial and Extramitochondrial Processes in Muscle

References

10. ATP Breakdown Following Activation of Muscle

I. Historical Introduction

II. Action Potential

III. Activation

IV. Isometric Contraction

V. Shortening

VI. Positive Work

VII. Negative Work

VIII. Relaxation

IX. Total Energy (Heat + Work) and Chemical Change

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161558

About the Editor

Geoffrey Bourne

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.