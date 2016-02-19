Physiology and Biochemistry
The Structure and Function of Muscle, Second Edition, Volume III: Physiology and Biochemistry presents the physiology and biochemistry of muscle. This book discusses the various aspects of the structure of muscles and explores some aspects of muscle disease.
Organized into 10 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the transverse tubular system or T system of striated muscle. This text then examines the properties and function of membranes through electron microscopy. Other chapters consider in more detail from a biophysical viewpoint certain aspects of the series of events surrounding muscle contraction. This book discusses as well the significance of the central circulation and the amount of oxygen that can be delivered by the cardiovascular system. The final chapter deals with the heat output and chemical breakdown during an isometric twitch.
This book is a valuable resource for scientists, neurobiologists, biologists, biochemists, physiologists, histologists, cytologists, and research workers.
1. Electrical Properties of the Transverse Tubular System
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Analysis
III. Tubular Capacity—Lumped or Distributed?
IV. Excitation—Contraction Coupling
2. The Neuromuscular Junction—The Role of Acetylcholine in Excitable Membranes
I. Excitable Membranes
II. Role of Acetylcholine in Nerve Activity
III. Enzymes Hydrolyzing and Forming Acetylcholine
IV. AcCh Receptor Protein
V. Similarities and Differences between Axonal and Junctional Membranes
VI. Bioenergetics of Nerve Impulse Conduction
VII. Concluding Remarks—Concepts and Axioms in Science
3. Some Aspects of the Biophysics of Muscle
I. Introduction
II. Excitation
III. Sodium and Potassium Fluxes and Distribution in Muscle
IV. Mechanics
V. Heat
VI. Unanswered Questions
4. Energy Need, Delivery, and Utilization in Muscular Exercise
I. Introduction
II. Extramuscular Lipid Stores
III. Extramuscular Carbohydrate Stores
IV. Amino Acids as a Source of Energy
V. Uptake of Substrate from Blood
VI. Use of Energy Stores in Skeletal Muscles
VII. Substrate Consumption at Different Work Intensities and Duration
5. The Control of Muscular Activity by the Central Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Normal Use of Skeletal Muscle by the Primate
III. Segmental Organization
IV. Longitudinal Organization
V. The Motor Cortices
VI. Posture
VII. Progression
VIII. Tone in Skeletal Muscle
IX. Phasic Movements
X. Coordinated Movements as Response to Sensory Stimuli
XI. Spontaneous or Self-Initiated Movements
XII. Conclusions
6. Electromyography
I. Introduction
II. Motor Units and Motor Unit Potentials
III. Technology
IV. EMG Kinesiology
V. Neuromuscular Physiology
7. Proteins of the Myofibril
I. Introduction
II. Myosin
III. Actin
IV. Regulatory Proteins
V. Some Aspects of Myofibrillar Proteins
8. Biochemistry of Muscle
I. Energy Provision in Muscle
II. Interaction of Adenosine Triphosphate and Actomyosin as the Basis of Muscle Contraction
III. The Regulation of Carbohydrate Metabolism for Energy Supply
IV. Relaxation
V. Biochemical Effects on the Muscle Equipment of Repeated Stimulation, Denervation, and Cross Innervation
VI. Conclusion
9. Biochemistry of Muscle Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. Function of Muscle Mitochondria
III. Detailed Mechanisms of Energy-Yielding Reactions in Muscle Mitochondria
IV. Energy-Consuming Reactions in Muscle Mitochondria
V. Structure of Muscle Mitochondria and Localization of Enzymes within the Mitochondria
VI. Interrelationships between Mitochondrial and Extramitochondrial Processes in Muscle
10. ATP Breakdown Following Activation of Muscle
I. Historical Introduction
II. Action Potential
III. Activation
IV. Isometric Contraction
V. Shortening
VI. Positive Work
VII. Negative Work
VIII. Relaxation
IX. Total Energy (Heat + Work) and Chemical Change
