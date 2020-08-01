Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling

Dr. Jeffrey Fisher is a research toxicologist with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Toxicological Research. He was formerly a Professor in the Department of Environmental Health Science, College of Public Health at the University of Georgia (UGA). He joined the University of Georgia in 2000 and served as Department Head of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences from 2000 to 2006 and Director of the Interdisciplinary Toxicology Program at UGA from 2006-2010. He spent most of his career at the Toxicology Laboratory, Wright Patterson AFB, where he was Principal Investigator and Senior Scientist in the Toxics Hazards Division and Technical Advisor for the Operational Toxicology Branch. Dr. Fisher has published over 170 papers on pharmacokinetics and PBPK modeling in laboratory animals and humans. He has served on several national panels and advisory boards for the DoD, ATSDR, USEPA and non-profit organizations. He was a U.S. delegate for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Dr. Fisher served on the International Life Sciences Institute Steering Committee, which evaluated chloroform and dichloroacetic acid using EPA-proposed Carcinogen Risk Guidelines. He is Past President of the Biological Modeling Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology, reviewer for several toxicology journals, and was Co-Principal Investigator on a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-supported workshop on Mathematical Modeling at the University of Georgia in the fall of 2003. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences subcommittee on Acute Exposure Guideline Levels (AEGLs) from 2004-2010 and Science Advisory Board for the US EPA (2007-2010). He is a fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences and an associate editor for Toxicological Sciences. Dr. Fisher has a B.S. degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a M.S. degree in biology from Wright State University, and a Ph.D. in Zoology/Toxicology from Miami University.