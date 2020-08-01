Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling
1st Edition
Methods and Applications in Toxicology and Risk Assessment
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling: Methods and Applications in Toxicology and Risk Assessment aims to take the reader from foundational principles to more advanced techniques and applications of PBPK modeling. Contributions from experts in PBPK modeling will cover topics such as pharmacokinetic principles, classical physiological models, the application of physiological models for dose-response and risk assessment, the use of in vitro information, and in silico methods. With end-of-chapter exercises that allow readers to practice and learn the skills associated with PBPK modeling, dose-response, and its applications to safety and risk assessments, Physiologically-Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling is a foundational resource that provides the practical coverage of PBPK modeling for graduate students, academics, and researchers in toxicology, public health, or environmental sciences who may use these techniques in their research; experienced toxicologists interested in improving their understanding of in silico methods; computational toxicologists interested in refreshing their training in the foundational methods of PBPK modeling; and regulators and policymakers who may be interested in employing PBPK for regulatory purposes.
Key Features
- Provides end-of-chapter exercises to learn hands-on computational tools used in toxicology
- Supplies computer code along with explanations and provides examples of applied models used in regulatory toxicology and research
- Authored by expert editors and contributors who are among the best PBPK modelers in the world
Readership
Faculty, researchers, post docs, and graduate students in the fields of toxicology, pharmacology, environmental health, epidemiology, risk assessment biostatistics, data analytics, and bioinformatics as well as working professionals, consultants, state and federal public health agencies, European health agencies (EU, trade groups)
Table of Contents
Foreword
Melvin Ernest Andersen
Preface
Jeffrey W. Fisher, Zhoumeng Lin and Jeffery M. Gearhart
1. A history and recent efforts of selected PBPK modeling topics
Zhoumeng Lin
2. Introduction to Classical Pharmacokinetics
Shruti V. Kabadi
3. Fundamentals of PBPK Modeling
Jeffrey W. Fisher and Zhoumeng Lin
4. PBPK Modeling Software
C. Eric Hack
5. PBPK model: Routes of Chemical Exposures Across Species, Mechanisms of Chemical Absorption
Jeffrey W. Fisher
6. PBPK model: Distribution Processes
Christopher D. Ruark
7. PBPK Model: Metabolism
Zhoumeng Lin
8. PBPK model: Excretion Via Urine, Feces, And Breath
Sami Haddad
9. Population PBPK Analysis Methods
Tammie Reyna Covington
10. PBPK Model Calibration, Evaluation, and Performance Assessment
Zhoumeng Lin
11. Local and Global Sensitivity, Uncertainty And Variability Analyses
Harvey Clewell
12. PBPK modeling In Risk Assessment
Lisa M. Sweeney
13. Tox21, Emerging Methods. High-Throughput Data, And IVIVE
Miyoung Yoon
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185964
About the Editor
Jeffrey Fisher
Dr. Jeffrey Fisher is a research toxicologist with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Toxicological Research. He was formerly a Professor in the Department of Environmental Health Science, College of Public Health at the University of Georgia (UGA). He joined the University of Georgia in 2000 and served as Department Head of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences from 2000 to 2006 and Director of the Interdisciplinary Toxicology Program at UGA from 2006-2010. He spent most of his career at the Toxicology Laboratory, Wright Patterson AFB, where he was Principal Investigator and Senior Scientist in the Toxics Hazards Division and Technical Advisor for the Operational Toxicology Branch. Dr. Fisher has published over 170 papers on pharmacokinetics and PBPK modeling in laboratory animals and humans. He has served on several national panels and advisory boards for the DoD, ATSDR, USEPA and non-profit organizations. He was a U.S. delegate for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Dr. Fisher served on the International Life Sciences Institute Steering Committee, which evaluated chloroform and dichloroacetic acid using EPA-proposed Carcinogen Risk Guidelines. He is Past President of the Biological Modeling Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology, reviewer for several toxicology journals, and was Co-Principal Investigator on a National Institutes of Health (NIH)-supported workshop on Mathematical Modeling at the University of Georgia in the fall of 2003. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences subcommittee on Acute Exposure Guideline Levels (AEGLs) from 2004-2010 and Science Advisory Board for the US EPA (2007-2010). He is a fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences and an associate editor for Toxicological Sciences. Dr. Fisher has a B.S. degree in biology from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, a M.S. degree in biology from Wright State University, and a Ph.D. in Zoology/Toxicology from Miami University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Toxicologist, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Center for Toxicological Research, USA
Jeffery Gearhart
Dr. Jeffery M. Gearhart is a Senior Toxicologist with the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Military Medicine, working in the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, Aeromedical Department, Wright-Patterson AFB. Dr. Gearhart also is an adjunct professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. He has been a Diplomat of the American Board of Toxicology (DABT) since 1991 and been actively involved in the Society of Toxicology since 1981, a full member since 1990, having served as president and counselor for the Biological Modeling Specialty Section, and counselor for the Inhalation and Respiratory Specialty Section. Dr. Gearhart received his B.S. in Biology from the University of New Mexico and his M.S. while working at the Lovelace Inhalation Toxicology Research Institute, under Dr. Roger O. McClellan. He then studied inhalation and systemic toxicology at the Institute of Environmental Medicine at New York University, with Drs. Richard B. Schesinger and Dr. Morton Lippmann, receiving his Ph.D. in Environmental Health and Toxicology in 1987. Dr. Gearhart practiced corporate toxicology at The Proctor and Gamble Co after working with Drs. Kenneth Crump at the KS Crump Group and Dr. Harvey Clewell III consulting to a wide range of corporate clients in both the private and government sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Toxicologist, Henry M. Jackson Foundation for Military Medicine, United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, Aeromedical Department, Wright-Patterson AFB, USA
Zhoumeng Lin
Dr. Zhoumeng Lin is an Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology in the Institute of Computational Comparative Medicine (ICCM), Department of Anatomy and Physiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University. He is a Diplomate of American Board of Toxicology (DABT), the Coordinator of the Certara Center of Excellence for Model-informed Drug Development at Kansas State University, and the Principal Investigator at the Midwest Regional Center of the Food Animal Residue Avoidance Databank (FARAD) program. Dr. Lin has more than 8 years of research experience in PBPK modeling for environmental chemicals, drugs, and nanoparticles in laboratory rodents, food-producing animals, companion animals and humans. He received graduate training in Toxicology and PBPK modeling from Dr. Nikolay M. Filipov and Dr. Jeffrey W. Fisher at The University of Georgia. He received postdoc training in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and PBPK modeling from Dr. Jim E. Riviere, Dr. Nancy A. Monteiro-Riviere and Dr. Ronette Gehring at Kansas State University. He learned how to teach PBPK modeling from the PBPK Modeling Workshop for Beginners offered by Dr. Raymond S. H. Yang at Colorado State University. His current research focuses on developing PBPK models and other computational methods to address issues in food safety assessment, toxicology, and risk assessment. He teaches an online course entitled “Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Modeling” every Spring semester and another online course entitled “Basic and Applied Pharmacokinetics” in the Fall semester through K-State Global Campus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Institute of Computational Comparative Medicine (ICCM), Department of Anatomy and Physiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University, USA