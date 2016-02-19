Physiological Psychology
1st Edition
Description
Physiological Psychology explores the trends in physiological psychology, a rapidly growing and changing field that deals with the relationship between physiology and behavior. It considers the physiological correlates of emotions and how emotions are related to specific kinds of brain activity, the plasticity of the nervous system as it relates to learning and memory, and higher processes, such as thinking, decision making, reasoning, and language. Organized into 16 chapters, the book begins with an overview of the nervous system and the neuron, emphasizing the sensory systems: vision, audition, the chemical senses (olfaction and taste), and the somatosensory and vestibular systems. Then, it discusses the physiological bases of some of the more ""primitive"" behaviors, such as hunger, thirst, reproduction, sleep, and emotion. In particular, it examines the motor system of the brain, the motivation for food and water, the biological bases of sexual behavior, the biological rhythms and sleep, and the role of genetics, nutrition, environment, and hormones in development. The last chapter deals with the cortex and its role in the higher processes. This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, biologists, chemists, physicists, engineers, nutritionists, and many others interested in the relationship between biology and behavior.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Introduction
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
2 The Neuron: Axonal Conduction
Introduction
The Structure of the Neuron
Summary: The Structure of the Neuron
Axonal Conduction
Summary: Axonal Conduction
Integration at the Axon Hillock
Summary: Integration at the Axon Hillock
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
3 The Neuron: Synaptic Transmission
Introduction
The Structure of the Synapse
Summary: The Structure of the Synapse
Synaptic Transmission
Summary: Synaptic Transmission
The Neurotransmitters
Summary: The Neurotransmitters
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
4 Overview of the Nervous System
Introduction
General Features of the Brain
Summary: General Features of the Brain
Subdivisions of the Brain
Summary: Subdivisions of the Brain
The Spinal Cord
Summary: The Spinal Cord
The Peripheral Nervous System
Summary: The Peripheral Nervous System
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
5 Introduction to the Senses and Vision
Introduction
Introduction to the Senses
Summary: Introduction to the Senses
Vision
Summary: Structure of the Eye and Afferent Visual Pathway
Transduction in the Photoreceptors
Summary: Transduction in the Photoreceptors %
Coding Intensity
Coding of Pattern and Movement
Summary: Coding of Intensity, Pattern, and Movement
Coding Depth
Summary: Coding Depth
Color Coding
Summary: Color Coding
Efferent Output of Visual Information
Summary: Efferent Output of Visual Information
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
6 Audition
Introduction
Sound: The Auditory Stimulus
Summary: The Auditory Stimulus
Structure of the Ear
Summary: Structure of the Ear
Transduction in the Ear
Summary: Transduction in the Auditory System
The Afferent Auditory Pathway
The Coding of Sound
Summary: The Coding of Sound
Efferent Effects in the Auditory System
Summary: Efferent Effects in the Auditory System
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
7 The Chemical Senses
Introduction
The Chemical Stimulus
Summary: The Chemical Stimulus
Gustation
Summary: Gustation
Olfaction
Summary: Olfaction
Biological Relevance of the Chemical Senses
Summary: Biological Relevance of the Chemical Senses
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
8 The Somatosensory and Vestibular Systems
Introduction
The Skin Senses
Summary: Structure of the Skin and the Afferent Sensory Pathway
General Features of Coding in the Skin Senses
Summary: General Features of Coding in the Skin Senses
The Coding of Touch
Summary: The Coding of Touch
The Coding of Temperature
Summary: The Coding of Temperature
The Coding of Pain
Summary: The Coding of Pain
Kinesthesia
Summary: Kinesthesia
The Vestibular System
Summary: The Vestibular System
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
9 The Motor System of the Brain
Introduction
The Muscles
Summary: Muscles and Muscular Contraction
Reflex Pathways
Summary: Reflex Pathways
Efferent Motor Pathways
Summary: Efferent Motor Pathways
Central Control of Movement
Summary: Central Control of Movement
Motor Dysfunctions
Summary: Motor Dysfunctions
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
10 Emotions
Introduction
The Physiological Signs of Emotion
Summary: The Physiological Signs of Emotion
Aggression
Summary: Aggression
Reward
Summary: Reward
Reward and Mental Illness
Summary: Reward and Mental Illness
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
11 Hunger and Thirst
Introduction
The Regulation of Food Intake
Summary: The Regulation of Food Intake
The Regulation of Water Balance
Summary: The Regulation of Water Balance
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
12 Sexual Behavior
Introduction
The Differences Between Males and Females
Summary: Differences between Males and Females
Sexual Development
Summary: Sexual Development
The Biological Bases of Adult Sexual Behavior
Summary: Biological Bases of Adult Sexual Behavior
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
13 Biological Rhythms and Sleep
Introduction
Orcadian Rhythms
Summary: Orcadian Rhythms
Sleep
Summary: Sleep
Neural Mechanisms of Sleep and Waking
Summary: Neural Mechanisms of Sleep and Waking
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
14 Plasticity in the Nervous System: Development
Introduction
The Developing Nervous System
Summary: The Developing Nervous System
The Genetic Contribution to Development
Summary: The Genetic Contribution to Development
Nutritional Contributions to Development
Summary: Nutritional Contributions to Development
Hormonal Contributions to Development
Summary: Hormonal Contributions to Development
Environmental Contributions to Development
Summary: Environmental Contributions to Development
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
15 Plasticity in the Nervous System: Development
Introduction
Conceptual Issues
Summary: Conceptual Issues
Model Systems
Summary: Model Systems
Learning and Memory in the Intact, Behaving Animal
Summary: Learning and Memory in the Intact, Behaving Animal
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
16 Higher Processes
Introduction
Higher Processes in the Association Cortex
Summary: Higher Processes in the Association Cortex
Average Evoked Potentials
Summary: Average Evoked Potentials
Asymmetry in the Nervous System: The Split-Brain
Summary: Asymmetry in the Nervous System
Language
Summary: Language
Key Terms
Suggested Readings
Appendix: Human Brain Atlas
Glossary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 658
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143813