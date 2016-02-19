Physiological Mammalogy V1
1st Edition
Description
Physiological Mammalogy, Volume I: Mammalian Populations reviews the physiology of mammals, the social use of space of these species, and the reciprocal role of endocrines and populations. The book presents many interesting ideas on the behavior of animals in populations and the effects of grouping of individuals upon the physiology of the organism. It also looks at population growth from an ecological viewpoint, with emphasis on limiting factors of natural populations and population interrelationships. This volume is organized into two chapters and begins with a discussion of formulations developed for the social use of space to determine whether there might be certain optimum group sizes, focusing on relationships that determine the “physiology” of the community. The book also considers the essential nature of particles that make up a social system and how it affects the course of social evolution. The next chapter explores the endocrine adaptive responses of mammals, especially concerning population density, and presents evidence implicating these responses in the regulation of mammalian population growth. This book is a valuable resource for experimentalists working with mammals in the areas of physiology, mammalogy, and ecology, as well as for students and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Social Use of Space
I. Introduction
II. The Bivariate Normal Type of Home Range
III. Behavioral Origins of the Bivariate Normal Type of Home Range
IV. Use of a Two-Dimensional Field
V. Summary of the Concept of Home Range
VI. Continuous Removal Trapping of Small Mammals
VII. Toward a General Theory of Interspecific and Intraspecific Use of Space
VIII. Interpretations of Observed Data Derived from Removal Trapping of Small Mammals
IX. A Theoretical Conceptualization of the Evolution of a Social Hierarchy among Species in the Utilization of Space
X. Psychological Dominance as the Primary Component of the Niche
XI. An Induced Invasion
XII. Derivation of Compact Colonies from Constellations
XIII. A Formulation of Group Dynamics
XIV. Consequences and Examples of Social Interaction Systems
XV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Endocrine Adaptive Mechanisms and the Physiologic Regulation of Population Growth
General Introduction
Part 1. The Endocrine Adaptive Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. The Endocrine Glands of Adaptation
Part 2. Physiologic Adaptation and Mammalian Populations
I. Introduction
II. Endocrine Responses to Social Pressures and to Population Density
III. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
