Physiological Mammalogy V1 - 1st Edition

Physiological Mammalogy V1

1st Edition

Editors: William Mayer
eBook ISBN: 9780323152402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 394
Description

Physiological Mammalogy, Volume I: Mammalian Populations reviews the physiology of mammals, the social use of space of these species, and the reciprocal role of endocrines and populations. The book presents many interesting ideas on the behavior of animals in populations and the effects of grouping of individuals upon the physiology of the organism. It also looks at population growth from an ecological viewpoint, with emphasis on limiting factors of natural populations and population interrelationships. This volume is organized into two chapters and begins with a discussion of formulations developed for the social use of space to determine whether there might be certain optimum group sizes, focusing on relationships that determine the “physiology” of the community. The book also considers the essential nature of particles that make up a social system and how it affects the course of social evolution. The next chapter explores the endocrine adaptive responses of mammals, especially concerning population density, and presents evidence implicating these responses in the regulation of mammalian population growth. This book is a valuable resource for experimentalists working with mammals in the areas of physiology, mammalogy, and ecology, as well as for students and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Social Use of Space

I. Introduction

II. The Bivariate Normal Type of Home Range

III. Behavioral Origins of the Bivariate Normal Type of Home Range

IV. Use of a Two-Dimensional Field

V. Summary of the Concept of Home Range

VI. Continuous Removal Trapping of Small Mammals

VII. Toward a General Theory of Interspecific and Intraspecific Use of Space

VIII. Interpretations of Observed Data Derived from Removal Trapping of Small Mammals

IX. A Theoretical Conceptualization of the Evolution of a Social Hierarchy among Species in the Utilization of Space

X. Psychological Dominance as the Primary Component of the Niche

XI. An Induced Invasion

XII. Derivation of Compact Colonies from Constellations

XIII. A Formulation of Group Dynamics

XIV. Consequences and Examples of Social Interaction Systems

XV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Endocrine Adaptive Mechanisms and the Physiologic Regulation of Population Growth

General Introduction

Part 1. The Endocrine Adaptive Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. The Endocrine Glands of Adaptation

Part 2. Physiologic Adaptation and Mammalian Populations

I. Introduction

II. Endocrine Responses to Social Pressures and to Population Density

III. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index




No. of pages: 394
394
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152402

About the Editor

William Mayer

