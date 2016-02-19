Physiological Mammalogy V1

Physiological Mammalogy, Volume I: Mammalian Populations reviews the physiology of mammals, the social use of space of these species, and the reciprocal role of endocrines and populations. The book presents many interesting ideas on the behavior of animals in populations and the effects of grouping of individuals upon the physiology of the organism. It also looks at population growth from an ecological viewpoint, with emphasis on limiting factors of natural populations and population interrelationships. This volume is organized into two chapters and begins with a discussion of formulations developed for the social use of space to determine whether there might be certain optimum group sizes, focusing on relationships that determine the “physiology” of the community. The book also considers the essential nature of particles that make up a social system and how it affects the course of social evolution. The next chapter explores the endocrine adaptive responses of mammals, especially concerning population density, and presents evidence implicating these responses in the regulation of mammalian population growth. This book is a valuable resource for experimentalists working with mammals in the areas of physiology, mammalogy, and ecology, as well as for students and research workers.