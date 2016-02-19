Physiological Correlates of Emotion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121028503, 9780323155694

Physiological Correlates of Emotion

1st Edition

Editors: Perry Black
eBook ISBN: 9780323155694
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physiological Correlates of Emotion focuses on the major experimental approaches currently applied to the study of emotion and its physiological or behavioral parameters. It explores the heritability and developmental aspects of emotional behavior as well as its neurochemical and endocrine, neurophysiological, and psychophysiological correlates. In particular, it considers the modification of emotional behavior by intracranial administration of chemicals, the link between the limbic brain and psychoses, the role of nonspecific reticulo-thalamo-cortical systems in emotion, modulation of emotion by cerebral radio stimulation, and the role of brain function in emotion. Organized into five sections comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with a historical overview of research in emotion and behavior theory. It then discusses the studies dealing with heritability of emotional behavior in animals. The remaining chapters tackle the maturation of social-emotional patterns, localization of biogenic amines in the brain, psychophysiological experiments on the endocrine and autonomic correlates of emotional behavior, and psychotic manifestations of limbic dysfunction in humans. It explains the two-way radio communication with the human brain, the behavioral significance of bradycardia and hypotension, the perception and labeling of bodily changes as determinants of emotional behavior, and the conditioned emotional states. The book concludes with a phenomenological analysis of brain function in emotion. This book is essential reading for psychologists, psychiatrists, physiologists, and those working in the medical and behavioral sciences.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part 1. Introduction

1. Emotion and Behavior Theory: Current Research in Historical Perspective

Introduction

The Preexperimental Period

The Experimental Study of Emotion

Emotion and Behavior Theory

Summary

References

Part 2. Genetic and Developmental Correlates

2. Heritability of Emotional Behavior

Introduction

Heritability

Illustrative Research

Conclusions

Summary

References

3. Developmental Aspects of Emotional Behavior Maturation of Social-Emotional Patterns

Effects of Social Isolation

Summary and Conclusion

References

Part 3. Neurochemical and Endocrine Correlates

4. Neurochemical Aspects of Emotional Behavior

Localization of Biogenic Amines in the Brain

Biogenic Amines and Emotional State

Summary

References

5. Modification of Emotional Behavior by Intracranial Administration of Chemicals

Introduction

Regional Sites of Study

Summary

References

6. Endocrine and Autonomie Correlates of Emotional Behavior

Introduction

Review of Recent Past Studies

Some Current Psychophysiological Experiments

Summary and Conclusions

References

Part 4. Neurophysiological Correlates

7. The Limbic Brain in Relation to the Psychoses

Man's Cerebral Inheritance

Summary of Limbic Anatomy and Functions

Neurochemical Distinctions

Psychotic Manifestations of Limbic Dysfunction in Man

Relevant Experimental Findings

Summary

References

8. The Role of Nonspecific Reticulo-Thalamo-Cortical Systems in Emotion

Introduction: Neural Mechanisms in Emotion and Motivation

The Reticular Formation: Descending and Ascending Aspects

Effect of Blockade of Reticulo-Thalamo-Orbitofiontal Cortex System

Experiments on Vigilance, Attention, and Selective Attentiveness

Differentiation of Specific and Nonspecific Sensory Systems

Summary

References

9. Modulation of Emotions by Cerebral Radio Stimulation

Introduction

Theoretical Basis for the Study of Emotions

Experimental Testing

Methodology for Two-Way Communication with the Brain

Long-Term Modulation of Brain Functions

Two-Way Radiocommunication with the Human Brain

Summary

References

Part 5. Psychophysiological Correlates

10. Some Autonomic-Central Nervous System Interrelationships

Introduction

Cardiovascular System: A Negative Feedback Pathway to the Brain

Experimental Evidence for the Behavioral Significance of Bradycardia and Hypotension

Summary and Conclusions

References

11. The Perception and Labeling of Bodily Changes as Determinants of Emotional Behavior

Introduction

A Cognitive and Physiological Approach to Emotional Behavior

The Modification of Established Emotional Behavior

Individual Differences in the Labeling of Bodily Perceptions

Summary

References

12. Conditioned Emotional States

Introduction

CES: Mowrer's Approach

CES: Rescorla and Solomon

Relationship to Incentive

Physiological Correlates

Summary

References

13. Brain Function in Emotion: A Phenomenological Analysis

Theoretical Considerations

Neural Mediation

Problems of Experimental Verification

Experiments on "Affective Memory"

Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155694

About the Editor

Perry Black

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.