Physiological Correlates of Emotion
1st Edition
Description
Physiological Correlates of Emotion focuses on the major experimental approaches currently applied to the study of emotion and its physiological or behavioral parameters. It explores the heritability and developmental aspects of emotional behavior as well as its neurochemical and endocrine, neurophysiological, and psychophysiological correlates. In particular, it considers the modification of emotional behavior by intracranial administration of chemicals, the link between the limbic brain and psychoses, the role of nonspecific reticulo-thalamo-cortical systems in emotion, modulation of emotion by cerebral radio stimulation, and the role of brain function in emotion. Organized into five sections comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with a historical overview of research in emotion and behavior theory. It then discusses the studies dealing with heritability of emotional behavior in animals. The remaining chapters tackle the maturation of social-emotional patterns, localization of biogenic amines in the brain, psychophysiological experiments on the endocrine and autonomic correlates of emotional behavior, and psychotic manifestations of limbic dysfunction in humans. It explains the two-way radio communication with the human brain, the behavioral significance of bradycardia and hypotension, the perception and labeling of bodily changes as determinants of emotional behavior, and the conditioned emotional states. The book concludes with a phenomenological analysis of brain function in emotion. This book is essential reading for psychologists, psychiatrists, physiologists, and those working in the medical and behavioral sciences.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction
1. Emotion and Behavior Theory: Current Research in Historical Perspective
Introduction
The Preexperimental Period
The Experimental Study of Emotion
Emotion and Behavior Theory
Summary
References
Part 2. Genetic and Developmental Correlates
2. Heritability of Emotional Behavior
Introduction
Heritability
Illustrative Research
Conclusions
Summary
References
3. Developmental Aspects of Emotional Behavior Maturation of Social-Emotional Patterns
Effects of Social Isolation
Summary and Conclusion
References
Part 3. Neurochemical and Endocrine Correlates
4. Neurochemical Aspects of Emotional Behavior
Localization of Biogenic Amines in the Brain
Biogenic Amines and Emotional State
Summary
References
5. Modification of Emotional Behavior by Intracranial Administration of Chemicals
Introduction
Regional Sites of Study
Summary
References
6. Endocrine and Autonomie Correlates of Emotional Behavior
Introduction
Review of Recent Past Studies
Some Current Psychophysiological Experiments
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part 4. Neurophysiological Correlates
7. The Limbic Brain in Relation to the Psychoses
Man's Cerebral Inheritance
Summary of Limbic Anatomy and Functions
Neurochemical Distinctions
Psychotic Manifestations of Limbic Dysfunction in Man
Relevant Experimental Findings
Summary
References
8. The Role of Nonspecific Reticulo-Thalamo-Cortical Systems in Emotion
Introduction: Neural Mechanisms in Emotion and Motivation
The Reticular Formation: Descending and Ascending Aspects
Effect of Blockade of Reticulo-Thalamo-Orbitofiontal Cortex System
Experiments on Vigilance, Attention, and Selective Attentiveness
Differentiation of Specific and Nonspecific Sensory Systems
Summary
References
9. Modulation of Emotions by Cerebral Radio Stimulation
Introduction
Theoretical Basis for the Study of Emotions
Experimental Testing
Methodology for Two-Way Communication with the Brain
Long-Term Modulation of Brain Functions
Two-Way Radiocommunication with the Human Brain
Summary
References
Part 5. Psychophysiological Correlates
10. Some Autonomic-Central Nervous System Interrelationships
Introduction
Cardiovascular System: A Negative Feedback Pathway to the Brain
Experimental Evidence for the Behavioral Significance of Bradycardia and Hypotension
Summary and Conclusions
References
11. The Perception and Labeling of Bodily Changes as Determinants of Emotional Behavior
Introduction
A Cognitive and Physiological Approach to Emotional Behavior
The Modification of Established Emotional Behavior
Individual Differences in the Labeling of Bodily Perceptions
Summary
References
12. Conditioned Emotional States
Introduction
CES: Mowrer's Approach
CES: Rescorla and Solomon
Relationship to Incentive
Physiological Correlates
Summary
References
13. Brain Function in Emotion: A Phenomenological Analysis
Theoretical Considerations
Neural Mediation
Problems of Experimental Verification
Experiments on "Affective Memory"
Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
