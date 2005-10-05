Physiological Basis of Respiratory Disease



1. The History of Meakins Christie Laboratories



ANATOMY

2. Histology and Gross Anatomy of the Respiratory Tract



MECHANICS OF BREATHING

3. Statics

4. Dynamics

5. Statics - Dynamics in Infants

6. Maximum Expiratory Flow

7. Work of Breathing

8. Statics in Respiratory Disease

9. Structure - Function in Pulmonary Fibrosis

10. Structure - Function in COPD

11. Structure - Function in Asthma

12. Structure - Function in Airway Disease: Analysis by CT Imaging

13. Breathing Strategies in COPD and Asthma



VENTILATION, PULMONARY CIRCULATION AND GAS EXCHANGE

14. Ventilation Distribution

15. Gas Convection and Diffusion

16. Microcirculation of the Lung

17. Pulmonary Edema

18. Hypoxia and Circulation (Pulmonary and Systemic)

19. Ventilation Perfusion Distribution

20. Ventilation Perfusion Distribution in Disease



RESPIRATORY MUSCLES AND CONTROL OF BREATHING

21. Neural Control of Breathing

22. Actions of Respiratory Muscles

23. Biology of Respiratory Muscles

24. Respiratory Muscle Fatigue

25. Skeletal Muscles in COPD

26. Ventilatory Muscle Injury

27. Respiratory Consequence of Neuromuscular Disease

28. Sepsis and Ventilatory Muscle Function

29. Regulation of Blood Flow to the Muscles in Exercise



THE AIRWAYS AND LUNG DEFENSE

30. Genetics and Respiratory Disease

31. Neurohumoral Control of the Airways

32. Mechanics of Airway Narrowing

33. Airway Smooth Muscle: The Contractile Phenotype

34. Airway Smooth Muscle: The Secretory Phenotype

35. Immunoglobulins and the Respiratory Tract

36. Mucociliary Clearance and Lung Disease

37. Mucociliary Clearance and Cystic Fibrosis

38. Epithelial Function in Lung Injury

39. Fluid and Electrolyte Transport in Airways

40. Cytokines in Lung Disease

41. Nitric Oxide and the Lung

42. Viral Infections and Airway Responsiveness

43. Role of Lipid Mediators in Respiratory Disease

44. Eicosanoids and the Lung

45. Lung Transplantation



EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGY

46. Physiological Responses to Exercise

47. Exercise Limitation in Disease

48. Peripheral Muscle Dysfunction in Respiratory Disease



SLEEP DISORDERED BREATHING

49. Physiology of the Upper Airways, Upper Airway Obstruction in Disease

50. Cardiovascular Consequences of Sleep and Breathing Disorders



CLINICAL RESPIRATORY PHYSIOLOGY

51. Complexity of Disease

52. Sex and Gender Differences in Airway Behavior Across the Human Life Span

53. Measurement Techniques in Respiratory Mechanics

54. Esophageal Pressure Measurement

55. Evaluation of Pulmonary Function

56. Single Breath Carbon Monoxide Diffusing Capacity or Transfer Factor

57. Spirometric Predictions of Dyspnea and Exercise Limitation

58. Determinants of Decline in Lung Function

59. Assessment of Respiratory Muscles

60. Assessment of Acid Base Balance

61. Assessment of Bronchial Responsiveness

62. Pulmonary Function Assessment in the Infant

63. Evaluation of the Patient with Occupational Lung Disease

64. Physiologic Basis for Rehabilitation in COPD

65. Lung Volume Reduction Surgery

66. Diaphragmatic Responses to Stimulation

67. Clinical Cases