Physiological Basis of Respiratory Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The History of Meakins Christie Laboratories
ANATOMY
2. Histology and Gross Anatomy of the Respiratory Tract
MECHANICS OF BREATHING
3. Statics
4. Dynamics
5. Statics - Dynamics in Infants
6. Maximum Expiratory Flow
7. Work of Breathing
8. Statics in Respiratory Disease
9. Structure - Function in Pulmonary Fibrosis
10. Structure - Function in COPD
11. Structure - Function in Asthma
12. Structure - Function in Airway Disease: Analysis by CT Imaging
13. Breathing Strategies in COPD and Asthma
VENTILATION, PULMONARY CIRCULATION AND GAS EXCHANGE
14. Ventilation Distribution
15. Gas Convection and Diffusion
16. Microcirculation of the Lung
17. Pulmonary Edema
18. Hypoxia and Circulation (Pulmonary and Systemic)
19. Ventilation Perfusion Distribution
20. Ventilation Perfusion Distribution in Disease
RESPIRATORY MUSCLES AND CONTROL OF BREATHING
21. Neural Control of Breathing
22. Actions of Respiratory Muscles
23. Biology of Respiratory Muscles
24. Respiratory Muscle Fatigue
25. Skeletal Muscles in COPD
26. Ventilatory Muscle Injury
27. Respiratory Consequence of Neuromuscular Disease
28. Sepsis and Ventilatory Muscle Function
29. Regulation of Blood Flow to the Muscles in Exercise
THE AIRWAYS AND LUNG DEFENSE
30. Genetics and Respiratory Disease
31. Neurohumoral Control of the Airways
32. Mechanics of Airway Narrowing
33. Airway Smooth Muscle: The Contractile Phenotype
34. Airway Smooth Muscle: The Secretory Phenotype
35. Immunoglobulins and the Respiratory Tract
36. Mucociliary Clearance and Lung Disease
37. Mucociliary Clearance and Cystic Fibrosis
38. Epithelial Function in Lung Injury
39. Fluid and Electrolyte Transport in Airways
40. Cytokines in Lung Disease
41. Nitric Oxide and the Lung
42. Viral Infections and Airway Responsiveness
43. Role of Lipid Mediators in Respiratory Disease
44. Eicosanoids and the Lung
45. Lung Transplantation
EXERCISE PHYSIOLOGY
46. Physiological Responses to Exercise
47. Exercise Limitation in Disease
48. Peripheral Muscle Dysfunction in Respiratory Disease
SLEEP DISORDERED BREATHING
49. Physiology of the Upper Airways, Upper Airway Obstruction in Disease
50. Cardiovascular Consequences of Sleep and Breathing Disorders
CLINICAL RESPIRATORY PHYSIOLOGY
51. Complexity of Disease
52. Sex and Gender Differences in Airway Behavior Across the Human Life Span
53. Measurement Techniques in Respiratory Mechanics
54. Esophageal Pressure Measurement
55. Evaluation of Pulmonary Function
56. Single Breath Carbon Monoxide Diffusing Capacity or Transfer Factor
57. Spirometric Predictions of Dyspnea and Exercise Limitation
58. Determinants of Decline in Lung Function
59. Assessment of Respiratory Muscles
60. Assessment of Acid Base Balance
61. Assessment of Bronchial Responsiveness
62. Pulmonary Function Assessment in the Infant
63. Evaluation of the Patient with Occupational Lung Disease
64. Physiologic Basis for Rehabilitation in COPD
65. Lung Volume Reduction Surgery
66. Diaphragmatic Responses to Stimulation
67. Clinical Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © BC Decker 2005
- Published:
- 5th October 2005
- Imprint:
- BC Decker
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781550092363
About the Author
Qutayba Hamid
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Meakins-Christie Laboratories McGill University Health Centre Montreal, Quebec, Canada
James Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Director of the Meakins-Christie Laboratories Professor of Medicine, McGill University Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Joanne Shannon
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Director of the Meakins-Christie Laboratories Professor of Medicine, McGill University Montreal, Quebec, Canada