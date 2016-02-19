Physiological Aspects of Digestion and Metabolism in Ruminants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127022901, 9780323138611

Physiological Aspects of Digestion and Metabolism in Ruminants

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium on Ruminant Physiology

Editors: T. Tsuda Y. Sasaki R. Kawashima
eBook ISBN: 9780323138611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th March 1991
Page Count: 779
Description

This volume is comprised of invited papers presented at the Seventh International Symposium on Ruminant Physiology, held in Sendai, Japan, in September 1989. Papers are invited on the recommendations of 300 international experts. The proceedings of this symposia provides the most comprehensive coverage available of current research in ruminant physiology.

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in animal science, nutrition, and veterinary science.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): Physiology of the Digestive Tract. Secretion and Absorption. Regulation of Intermediary Metabolism. Water and Mineral Metabolism. Comparative Physiology of Digestion. Digestion. Microbiology. New Challenges in Ruminant Physiology. Index.

About the Editor

T. Tsuda

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo University of Agriculture, Japan

Y. Sasaki

Affiliations and Expertise

Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan

R. Kawashima

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto University, Japan

