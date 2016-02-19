Physiological Aspects of Digestion and Metabolism in Ruminants
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Seventh International Symposium on Ruminant Physiology
Description
This volume is comprised of invited papers presented at the Seventh International Symposium on Ruminant Physiology, held in Sendai, Japan, in September 1989. Papers are invited on the recommendations of 300 international experts. The proceedings of this symposia provides the most comprehensive coverage available of current research in ruminant physiology.
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in animal science, nutrition, and veterinary science.
Table of Contents
(Section Headings): Physiology of the Digestive Tract. Secretion and Absorption. Regulation of Intermediary Metabolism. Water and Mineral Metabolism. Comparative Physiology of Digestion. Digestion. Microbiology. New Challenges in Ruminant Physiology. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 779
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 13th March 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138611
About the Editor
T. Tsuda
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo University of Agriculture, Japan
Y. Sasaki
Affiliations and Expertise
Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan
R. Kawashima
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Japan