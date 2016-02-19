Physics of Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330121, 9781483144993

Physics of Thin Films

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Development

Editors: Georg Hass Maurice H. Francombe John L. Vossen
eBook ISBN: 9781483144993
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 340
Description

Physics of Thin Films: Advances in Research and Development, Volume 12 reviews advances that have been made in research and development concerning the physics of thin films. This volume covers a wide range of preparative approaches, physics phenomena, and applications related to thin films. This book is comprised of four chapters and begins with a discussion on metal coatings and protective layers for front surface mirrors used at various angles of incidence from the ultraviolet to the far infrared. Thin-film materials and deposition conditions suitable for minimizing reflectance changes with angle of incidence are described, along with novel oxide protective coatings with enhanced chemical stability and mechanical durability. The next chapter offers a comprehensive treatment of photoemissive materials. After giving a rather detailed review of the physics of photoemission, the main classes of thin-film photoemitters, including Ag-O-Cs, alkali antimonides, and negative-electron affinity photocathodes, are considered. A description of field-assisted cathodes potentially suitable for wavelengths beyond 1.1 micrometers, such as transferred-electron structures and field-emission arrays, is also given. The reader is then introduced to spray pyrolysis and the solution growth technique for chemical solution deposition of inorganic films. This text concludes with a chapter on plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of thin films, paying particular attention to the experimental conditions required for a range of element and compound materials as well as some of the unusual film properties and structures achieved by this approach. This monograph will be useful to students and practitioners of physics, especially those interested in thin films.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 12

Preface

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Contents of Previous Volumes

Reflectance and Preparation of Front Surface Mirrors for Use at Various Angles of Incidence from the Ultraviolet to the Far Infrared

I. Introduction

II. Reflectance Measurements and Preparation of Mirror Coatings

III. Reflectance of Metallic Front Surface Mirrors without Over-coating

IV. Mirror Coatings with Protective Layers and Reflectance-Enhancing Surface Films

V. Metal-Dielectric Mirrors for Use as Reflection-Type Filters

VI. Water Absorption in Evaporated Dielectric Films

References

Photoemissive Materials

I. Introduction

II. The Mechanism of Photoemission

III. The Ag-O-Cs (S-1) Photocathode

IV. The Alkali Antimonides

V Negative Electron Affinity Materials

VI. Applications of Photoemissive Materials

VII. Conclusions

References

Chemical Solution Deposition of Inorganic Films

I. Introduction

II. Spray Pyrolytic Process

III. Characteristic Features of the Spray Pyrolytic Process

IV. Multicomponent Doping and Alloying Effects

V. Structural Properties

VI. Electrical and Optical Properties

VII. Solution Growth Process

VIII. Impurity and Dopant Effects

IX. Multicomponent Films

X. Oxide Films

XI. Structure

XII. Transport Properties

XIII. Some Large-Area Application

XIV. Concluding Remarks

References

Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition of Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Deposition Techniques and Systems

III. Preparation and Properties of Films

IV. Plasma Oxidation

V. Plasma Carburizing

VI. Glow-Discharge Nitriding

VII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483144993

About the Editor

Georg Hass

Maurice H. Francombe

John L. Vossen

