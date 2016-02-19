Physics of Thin Films
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Development
Physics of Thin Films: Advances in Research and Development, Volume 12 reviews advances that have been made in research and development concerning the physics of thin films. This volume covers a wide range of preparative approaches, physics phenomena, and applications related to thin films. This book is comprised of four chapters and begins with a discussion on metal coatings and protective layers for front surface mirrors used at various angles of incidence from the ultraviolet to the far infrared. Thin-film materials and deposition conditions suitable for minimizing reflectance changes with angle of incidence are described, along with novel oxide protective coatings with enhanced chemical stability and mechanical durability. The next chapter offers a comprehensive treatment of photoemissive materials. After giving a rather detailed review of the physics of photoemission, the main classes of thin-film photoemitters, including Ag-O-Cs, alkali antimonides, and negative-electron affinity photocathodes, are considered. A description of field-assisted cathodes potentially suitable for wavelengths beyond 1.1 micrometers, such as transferred-electron structures and field-emission arrays, is also given. The reader is then introduced to spray pyrolysis and the solution growth technique for chemical solution deposition of inorganic films. This text concludes with a chapter on plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of thin films, paying particular attention to the experimental conditions required for a range of element and compound materials as well as some of the unusual film properties and structures achieved by this approach. This monograph will be useful to students and practitioners of physics, especially those interested in thin films.
Reflectance and Preparation of Front Surface Mirrors for Use at Various Angles of Incidence from the Ultraviolet to the Far Infrared
I. Introduction
II. Reflectance Measurements and Preparation of Mirror Coatings
III. Reflectance of Metallic Front Surface Mirrors without Over-coating
IV. Mirror Coatings with Protective Layers and Reflectance-Enhancing Surface Films
V. Metal-Dielectric Mirrors for Use as Reflection-Type Filters
VI. Water Absorption in Evaporated Dielectric Films
Photoemissive Materials
I. Introduction
II. The Mechanism of Photoemission
III. The Ag-O-Cs (S-1) Photocathode
IV. The Alkali Antimonides
V Negative Electron Affinity Materials
VI. Applications of Photoemissive Materials
VII. Conclusions
Chemical Solution Deposition of Inorganic Films
I. Introduction
II. Spray Pyrolytic Process
III. Characteristic Features of the Spray Pyrolytic Process
IV. Multicomponent Doping and Alloying Effects
V. Structural Properties
VI. Electrical and Optical Properties
VII. Solution Growth Process
VIII. Impurity and Dopant Effects
IX. Multicomponent Films
X. Oxide Films
XI. Structure
XII. Transport Properties
XIII. Some Large-Area Application
XIV. Concluding Remarks
Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition of Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Deposition Techniques and Systems
III. Preparation and Properties of Films
IV. Plasma Oxidation
V. Plasma Carburizing
VI. Glow-Discharge Nitriding
VII. Conclusions
