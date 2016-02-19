Physics of the Outer Heliosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080407807, 9781483287539

Physics of the Outer Heliosphere, Volume 1

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 1st COSPAR Colloquium Held in Warsaw, Poland, 19-22 September 1989

Editors: S. Grzedzielski D.E. Page
eBook ISBN: 9781483287539
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 12th November 1990
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: The International Heliospheric Study and the first COSPAR colloquium - Preface, D E Page. Introductory lecture - The heliosphere, W I Axford. Spectroscopic Data on the Local Interstellar Medium and the Related XUV Radiation Background. Characteristics of the local interstellar medium, P C Frisch. Velocity structure of the local interstellar medium, R Lallement et al. Solar UV Backscatter on Neutral Galactic Gases. Scattering of solar UV on local neutral gases, R Lallement. New channel for the photoionization of hydrogen atoms in the solar system, M A Gruntman. A lower limit on the ionization fraction of the very local interstellar medium, R J Reynolds. Entry and Dynamics of Galactic and Anomalous Cosmic Rays in the Heliosphere. Cosmic rays in the local interstellar medium, R B McKibben. The predictions of a time-dependent drift model compared with cosmic-ray intensity observations from 1976 to 1989, M S Potgieter & J A le Roux. Ion acceleration to cosmic ray energies, M A Lee. Outer heliosphere: eigen pulsations, cosmic rays and stream kinetic instability, L I Dorman et al. Distant Solar Wind Plasma, Magnetic Field and Solar Energetic Particles. Distant solar wind plasma - view from the Pioneers, A Barnes. Shock heating of the solar wind plasma, Y C Whang et al. Interaction of Solar Wind with the Interstellar Medium. Interaction of the solar wind with the external plasma, V B Baranov. The interactions of the solar wind discontinuities in the vicinity of the heliopause, S A Grib et al. Deep Space Missions. Pioneers 10 and 11 deep space missions, P Dyal. Poster Session. Author index.

Description

This is the first volume in the new COSPAR Colloquia series which will provide a forum for an in-depth discussion on selective topics of importance to the international community. The International Heliospheric Study (IHS) was initially approved by COSPAR in 1982 when it was anticipated that the study would centre on the ESA/NASA Ulysses spacecraft. This mission was delayed until October 1990, but it was decided to commence the study in 1986 in order to exploit the existence of the Pioneer 10 and 11 and the Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft in the outer heliosphere. The primary purpose of Physics of the Outer Heliosphere is to study the three-dimensional structure of the solar wind and interplanetary magnetic field carried by it, the propagation of energetic solar particles throughout the heliosphere and the modulation of galactic cosmic rays by the heliosphere. This volume provides information for scientists interested in spectroscopic studies of the local interstellar medium, galactic and solar cosmic ray populations in the outer heliosphere and also plasma and magnetic field aspects of the distant solar wind.

Readership

For space scientists, astrophysicists and astronomers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287539

Reviews

@qu:...recommends that every space science group concerned with research activities related to the Sun and heliosphere...COSPAR Colloquium Volume I in its library. @source:Planetary & Space Science, Volume 39 Number 6 @from:H.J. FAHR @qu:...can be recommended without hesitation for everybody who is interested in plasma physics or astronomy. @source:Journal of Atmospheric and Terrestrial Physics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

S. Grzedzielski Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Space Research Centre, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland

D.E. Page Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

European Space Agency and Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, CA 940, USA

