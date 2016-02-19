International Geophysics Series, Volume 7: Physics of the Marine Atmosphere discusses the influence exerted by the sea surface on the properties of the atmosphere as well as on atmospheric processes of small and medium scale. This book is composed of six chapters that specifically consider the exchange occurring in the boundary layer between ocean and atmosphere. The opening chapters deal with the particular difficulties inherent in meteorological measurements at sea. The remaining chapters describe the flow characteristics, thermodynamics, chemistry, electricity, and radioactivity of the marine atmosphere. Emphasis is placed on the physical approach rather than on geographical aspects and those of application. A discussion of the empirical facts is followed by theoretical interpretation.

Geophysicists, theoreticians, and scientists of the allied fields will find this book invaluable.