Physics of Solid Surfaces 1981: Symposium Proceedings (Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis), Volume 9
1st Edition
Series Editors: M. Laznicka
eBook ISBN: 9780080954356
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 281
Details
- No. of pages:
- 281
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1982
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080954356
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
M. Laznicka Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physics, Czech. Acad. Sci., Prague
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.