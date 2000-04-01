Physics of Solid Surfaces 1981: Symposium Proceedings (Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444997166, 9780080954356

Physics of Solid Surfaces 1981: Symposium Proceedings (Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis), Volume 9

1st Edition

Series Editors: M. Laznicka
eBook ISBN: 9780080954356
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 281
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.51
115.18
96.95
82.41
82.99
70.54
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
281
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080954356

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

M. Laznicka Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Physics, Czech. Acad. Sci., Prague

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.