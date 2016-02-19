Physics of Polymer Surfaces and Interfaces emphasizes current theoretical ideas and modern experimental tools for characterizing the physical properties of polymer surfaces and interfaces. Foremost are their important roles in polymer technology throughthe processes of wetting, adhesion, adsorption, and through their effect on the kinetics of phase separation and mechanical mixing of molten polymers. Each of the 14 chapters in this book stands as a 'mini-review' of a specific subject. This up-to-date compendium of the most significant theoretical and experimental works provides a scientific understanding of the physics of polymer interfaces and surfaces and will aid scientists in planning and interpreting new results.