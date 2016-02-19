Physics of Polymer Surfaces and Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750692144, 9781483292281

Physics of Polymer Surfaces and Interfaces

1st Edition

Editors: Isaac C. Sanchez
eBook ISBN: 9781483292281
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd September 1992
Page Count: 336
Description

Physics of Polymer Surfaces and Interfaces emphasizes current theoretical ideas and modern experimental tools for characterizing the physical properties of polymer surfaces and interfaces. Foremost are their important roles in polymer technology throughthe processes of wetting, adhesion, adsorption, and through their effect on the kinetics of phase separation and mechanical mixing of molten polymers. Each of the 14 chapters in this book stands as a 'mini-review' of a specific subject. This up-to-date compendium of the most significant theoretical and experimental works provides a scientific understanding of the physics of polymer interfaces and surfaces and will aid scientists in planning and interpreting new results.

Table of Contents

Theoretical Methods for Polymer Surfaces and Interfaces, Density Functional Theories of Polymer Interfaces, Mechanical Properties of Polymer Interfaces, Statistical Mechanics of Isolated Polymers at Surfaces, Thermodynamics and Gradient Models of Polymer Interfaces, Mean-Field Lattice Models of Polymers at Interfaces, Molecular Modeling of Polymer Surfaces and Polymer/Solid Interfaces, Reflection of Neutrons for the investigation of Polymer Interdiffusion at Interfaces, Forward Recoil Spectrometry of Polymer Interfaces, Dynamics of Adsorption and Desorption at Polymer/Solid Interfaces, Scanning Angle Reflectometry, Polymer Monolayer Dynamics by Light Scattering, Photophysics of Polymers at Interfaces, Molecular Assembly on Surfaces

Details

About the Editor

Isaac C. Sanchez

