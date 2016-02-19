Physics of Nuclei and Particles
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Physics of Nuclei and Particles, Volume II explores the prevalent descriptive methods used in nuclear and particle physics, with emphasis on the phenomenological and model-based aspects. The interactions of nuclear particles are discussed, along with nuclear forces and potentials and scattering and reaction models employed in nuclear physics. The nuclear structure and models of the nucleus are also considered.
Comprised of four chapters, this volume begins with a review of the characteristics of nucleons and other particles that play a role in nuclear interaction processes in order to gain further insight into the underlying physical problems. Neutron physics, antinucleons, deuteron physics, and two-body nuclear forces are highlighted, together with three- and four- nucleon systems and heavy-ion physics. The next three chapters deal with nuclear forces and potentials, as deduced from nuclear dynamics (scattering and polarization); scattering and reaction models used in nuclear physics; and nuclear models such as the shell model, models of deformed nuclei, and many-body self-consistent models. The book concludes with an analysis of the Brueckner-Bethe-Goldstone theory of nuclear matter.
This book will be of interest to physicists.
Table of Contents
Summary of Contents, Volumes I and III
12. Nuclear Particles and Their Interactions
The Physics of the Principal Nuclear Particles
12.1. Introductory Remarks
12.2. Neutron Physics
12.3. Antinucleons
12.4. Deuteron Physics and Two-Body Nuclear Forces
12.5. Three-Nucleon Systems
12.6. Four-Nucleon Systems (Alpha-Particle)
12.7. Heavy-Ion Physics
13. Nuclear Forces and Potentials, as Deduced from Nuclear Dynamics (Scattering and Polarization)
Nuclear Forces and Potentials
13.1. Properties of Nuclear Forces
13.2. Dynamic Characteristics of Nuclear Forces in Low-Energy Scattering
13.3. Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering at Elevated Energies and Its Interpretation
13.4. High-Energy Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering
14. Scattering and Reaction Models in Nuclear Physics
Model Approach to the Nucleon-Nucleus Interaction
14.1. The Physical Background to the Optical Model, the Compound-Nucleus Model, and Direct Interactions
14.2. Direct Interactions
14.3. Unified Approach
14.4. Optical-Model Characteristics, Fluctuations, and the Statistical CN Model
15. Nuclear Models
Nuclear Structure and Models of the Nucleus
15.1. Statistical Models of the Nucleus
15.2. Shell Model
15.3 Models of Deformed Nuclei (Collective and Unified Models)
15.4. Many-Body Self-Consistent Models
15.5. Nuclear Matter
References
Solutions to Exercises
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483262802