Physics of Nuclei and Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124731028, 9781483262802

Physics of Nuclei and Particles

1st Edition

Volume II

Authors: Pierre Marmier Eric Sheldon
eBook ISBN: 9781483262802
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 684
Description

Physics of Nuclei and Particles, Volume II explores the prevalent descriptive methods used in nuclear and particle physics, with emphasis on the phenomenological and model-based aspects. The interactions of nuclear particles are discussed, along with nuclear forces and potentials and scattering and reaction models employed in nuclear physics. The nuclear structure and models of the nucleus are also considered.

Comprised of four chapters, this volume begins with a review of the characteristics of nucleons and other particles that play a role in nuclear interaction processes in order to gain further insight into the underlying physical problems. Neutron physics, antinucleons, deuteron physics, and two-body nuclear forces are highlighted, together with three- and four- nucleon systems and heavy-ion physics. The next three chapters deal with nuclear forces and potentials, as deduced from nuclear dynamics (scattering and polarization); scattering and reaction models used in nuclear physics; and nuclear models such as the shell model, models of deformed nuclei, and many-body self-consistent models. The book concludes with an analysis of the Brueckner-Bethe-Goldstone theory of nuclear matter.

This book will be of interest to physicists.

Table of Contents


Summary of Contents, Volumes I and III

12. Nuclear Particles and Their Interactions

The Physics of the Principal Nuclear Particles

12.1. Introductory Remarks

12.2. Neutron Physics

12.3. Antinucleons

12.4. Deuteron Physics and Two-Body Nuclear Forces

12.5. Three-Nucleon Systems

12.6. Four-Nucleon Systems (Alpha-Particle)

12.7. Heavy-Ion Physics

13. Nuclear Forces and Potentials, as Deduced from Nuclear Dynamics (Scattering and Polarization)

Nuclear Forces and Potentials

13.1. Properties of Nuclear Forces

13.2. Dynamic Characteristics of Nuclear Forces in Low-Energy Scattering

13.3. Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering at Elevated Energies and Its Interpretation

13.4. High-Energy Nucleon-Nucleon Scattering

14. Scattering and Reaction Models in Nuclear Physics

Model Approach to the Nucleon-Nucleus Interaction

14.1. The Physical Background to the Optical Model, the Compound-Nucleus Model, and Direct Interactions

14.2. Direct Interactions

14.3. Unified Approach

14.4. Optical-Model Characteristics, Fluctuations, and the Statistical CN Model

15. Nuclear Models

Nuclear Structure and Models of the Nucleus

15.1. Statistical Models of the Nucleus

15.2. Shell Model

15.3 Models of Deformed Nuclei (Collective and Unified Models)

15.4. Many-Body Self-Consistent Models

15.5. Nuclear Matter

References

Solutions to Exercises

Subject Index

