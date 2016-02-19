Physics of Nuclei and Particles, Volume II explores the prevalent descriptive methods used in nuclear and particle physics, with emphasis on the phenomenological and model-based aspects. The interactions of nuclear particles are discussed, along with nuclear forces and potentials and scattering and reaction models employed in nuclear physics. The nuclear structure and models of the nucleus are also considered.

Comprised of four chapters, this volume begins with a review of the characteristics of nucleons and other particles that play a role in nuclear interaction processes in order to gain further insight into the underlying physical problems. Neutron physics, antinucleons, deuteron physics, and two-body nuclear forces are highlighted, together with three- and four- nucleon systems and heavy-ion physics. The next three chapters deal with nuclear forces and potentials, as deduced from nuclear dynamics (scattering and polarization); scattering and reaction models used in nuclear physics; and nuclear models such as the shell model, models of deformed nuclei, and many-body self-consistent models. The book concludes with an analysis of the Brueckner-Bethe-Goldstone theory of nuclear matter.

This book will be of interest to physicists.