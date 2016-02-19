Physics of NMR Spectroscopy in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Preface (B. Maraviglia). The fundamentals of NMR (M. Goldman). Lectures on pulsed NMR (A. Pines). NMR studies of membranes and whole cells (M. Bloom). A brief account of two-dimensional NMR spectroscopy (R.R. Ernst). Magnetic relaxation of small-molecule nuclear spins in colloid systems (H. Wennerström). Magic-angle sample spinning (R.G. Griffin et al). Determination of the solution structure of proteins from NMR (O. Jardetzky and A.N. Lane). Studies of cholesterol orientational order and dynamics and the phase equilibria of cholesterol/phospholipid mixtures (J.H. Davis). Quantitative analysis of NMR signals in the time domain (H. Barkhuysen et al). Principles of NMR imaging (P. Mansfield). Pulse sequences for imaging: T1 and T2 dependence (J.M.S. Hutchison). Macromolecular spatial distribution by NMR (F. de Luca et al). In vivo NMR spectroscopy (J. Seelig). Sensitivity, probe design and spatial localization for in vivo NMR (P. Styles). Standardization in medical and biological NMR studies (M.A. Foster). The contrast-to-noise and signal-to-noise ratios in MRI (R. Campanella et al).
As a result of the recent expansion of nuclear magnetic resonance in biomedicine, a number of workshops and schools have been organized to introduce the NMR principles to a wider group of biologists, radiologists, neurologists, etc. The aim of most of these courses was to provide a common vocabulary and enough information about pulse sequences'', relaxation times, etc. in order to facilitate the use of the various types of NMR imaging systems. However, no courses were organized for the physicists who were responsible for the origin and evolution of the ideas in this area. This Enrico Fermi school was therefore organized. The topics discussed included the theoretical interpretation and prediction of NMR signals, the study of new imaging techniques up to the building of special r.f. coils and the study of new methods for analysing NMR data in the time domain.
