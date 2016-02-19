Physics of High-Temperature Reactors
1st Edition
Physics of High-Temperature Reactors focuses on the physics of high-temperature reactors (HTRs) and covers topics ranging from fuel cycles and refueling strategies to neutron cross-sections, transport and diffusion theory, and resonance absorption. Spectrum calculations and cross-section averaging are also discussed, along with the temperature coefficient and reactor control.
Comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with a general description of the HTR core as well as its performance limitations. The next chapter deals with general considerations about HTR physics, including quantities to be determined and optimized in the design of nuclear reactors. Potential scattering and resonance reactions between neutrons and atomic nuclei are then considered, together with basic aspects of transport and diffusion theory. Subsequent chapters explore methods for solving the diffusion equation; slowing-down and neutron thermalization in graphite; HTR core design, fuel management, and cost calculations; and core dynamics and accident analysis. The final chapter describes the sequence of reactor design calculations.
This monograph is written primarily for students of HTR physics who are preparing to enter the field as well as technologists of other disciplines who are working on the system.
Table of Contents
List of Symbols
1. General Description of the HTR Core
1.1. Basic Concepts
1.2. Fuel Cycles and Refuelling Strategies
1.3. Reactor Control
1.4. Limitations to the Performance of the HTR Core
References
2. General Considerations About Reactor Physics
3. Neutron Cross-Sections
3.1. Potential Scattering and Resonance Reactions
3.2. Resolved Resonances
3.3. Unresolved Resonances
3.4. Doppler Effect
3.5. Nuclear Data Libraries
References
4. Basic Aspects of Transport and Diffusion Theory
4.1. The Neutron Transport Equation
4.2. Problems Posed by the Solution of the Boltzmann Equation. The Multigroup Method
4.3. Treatment of Angular Dependence in the Boltzmann Equation
4.4. The Sn Method
4.5. The Spherical Harmonics Expansion of the Boltzmann Equation
4.6. The Double Pl Approximation
4.7. The Pl Approximation
4.8. The Energy-Independent Case and the Diffusion Equation
4.9. The Energy-Dependent Diffusion Equation
4.10. The Bn Method
4.11. Integral Form of the Boltzmann Equation
4.12. Monte Carlo Calculations
4.13. Neutron Importance and Perturbation Theory
4.14. The Separation of Energy and Space Dependence of the Neutron Flux and the Definition of Bucklings
References
5. Methods for the Solution of the Diffusion Equation
5.1. Analytical Solutions of the Diffusion Equation
5.2. Finite Difference Approximations of the Diffusion Equation
5.3. Choice of the Mesh
5.4. Special Numerical Methods
5.5. The Boundary Conditions for Diffusion Theory Calculations
5.6. Interface Conditions for the Diffusion Equation
References
6. Slowing-Down and Thermalization in Graphite
6.1. Slowing-Down in Graphite
6.2. Neutron Thermalization in Graphite
6.3. Crystal Model
6.4. Free Gas Model
6.5. Principle of Detailed Balance
6.6. Effects of Chemical Bindings on High-Temperature Reactors
References
7. Resonance Absorption
7.1. General Considerations
7.2. Resonance Absorption in an Infinite Homogeneous Medium
7.3. Narrow Resonance Approximation
7.4. Narrow Resonance Infinite Mass Approximation
7.5. Intermediate Resonance Approximation
7.6. Heterogeneous Assemblies
7.7. Narrow Resonance Approximation for Heterogeneous Assemblies
7.8. Narrow Resonance Infinite Mass Approximation for Heterogeneous Assemblies
7.9. Computer Methods for Resonance Calculations in Heterogeneous Geometry
7.10. Calculation of Escape Probabilities
7.11. Methods for Rapid Calculations: The Equivalence Relation
7.12. Unresolved Resonances
7.13. Resonance Absorption in Double Heterogeneous Arrangements
7.14. Resonances in Thermal Energy Range
References
8. Spectrum Calculations and Cross-Section Averaging
8.1. The Spectrum Calculations
8.2. Bn and Pl Methods for Spectrum Calculations
8.3. Diffusion Theory Spectrum Calculations
8.4. Spectrum Calculations in Heterogeneous Reactors; Cell Calculations
8.5. Space-Dependent Spectrum Calculations in Heterogeneous Cells
8.6. Cross-Section Averaging for Reflector Regions
8.7. Fine Group Structure of Codes for Spectrum Calculations
8.8. The Production of the Fine Group Libraries
8.9. Choice of Energy Structure for Few Group Reactor Calculations
8.10. The Calculation of the Diffusion Coefficient in Presence of Holes
8.11. Neutron Balance and Four-Factor Formula
8.12. Spectrum Calculations in the Upper Energy Range: Dosimetry of Radiation-Induced Damage
References
9. Burn-Up
9.1. The Depletion Equations and the Methods to Solve Them
9.2. The Burn-Up Codes
9.3. Equilibrium Burn-Up Calculations
9.4. Equilibrium Calculations in Case of Off-Load Refuelling
9.5. Burn-Up Calculations in Pebble-Bed Reactors
9.6. Burn-Up Units
9.7. Burn-Up of Burnable Poisons
References
10. Core Design, Fuel Management and Cost Calculations
10.1. Objectives
10.2. Optimization Procedures
10.3. Power Shaping
10.4. Fuel Management
10.5. Continuous and Discontinuous Refuelling
10.6. Types of Fuel Cycles
10.7. Reprocessing
10.8. Running-In
10.9. Methods for Running-In Calculations
10.10. The Out-of-Core Fuel Cycle
10.11. Economic Calculations: The Present Worth Method
10.12. The Cost of Enriched Uranium and of Other Fissile Isotopes
10.13. Methods for Fuel-Cycle Cost Calculations
10.14. Simplified Calculations for the Equilibrium Cycle
References
11. The Temperature Coefficient
11.1 Definitions
11.2. The Doppler Coefficient
11.3. The Moderator Temperature Coefficient
11.4. General Considerations on Temperature Coefficient
References
12. Core Dynamics and Accident Analysis
12.1. General Considerations About Reactor Dynamics
12.2. The Kinetics Equations
12.3. One Group Space-Independent Kinetics Equation
12.4. Simple Analytical Solutions of the Kinetics Equation
12.5. The General Case Involving Heat Transfer and Control
12.6. The Heat Transfer Dynamic Equations
12.7. The Feedback of the Control System
12.8. The Mean Prompt Neutron Lifetime
12.9. The Delayed Neutrons
12.10. The Xe and Sm Equations
12.11. Peculiarities of HTR Dynamics
12.12. Methods for Space-Dependent Reactor Dynamics
12.13. Comparison of Space-Dependent and Point Model Calculations
12.14. Spatial Reactor Instability
12.15. Analysis of the Possible Types of Accidents
12.16. Power Following
12.17. Reactor Instrumentation
12.18. Procedure in Case of Accident
References
13. Reactor Control
13.1. Control-Rod Requirement
13.2. Control-Rod Classification
13.3. Control-Rod Configuration
13.4. Control-Rod Calculation
13.5. Safety Implications
13.6. Burn-Up and Heat Production in Control Rods
13.7. Additional Independent Shut-Down Systems
Reference
14. The Peculiarities of HTR Physics
References
15. Analysis of Calculational Accuracy
15.1. Comparisons Between Theory and Experiments
15.2. Evaluation of Uncertainties in HTR Calculations Due to Uncertainties in Cross-Section Data and Calculational Methods
References
16. The Sequence of Reactor Design Calculations
References
Index
List of Computer Codes
