Physics Of Geomagnetic Phenomena, Volume 11

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Introductory Topics

I-1. Perspective

1. The Beginnings of Magnetism and Electricity

2. The Science of Geomagnetism Is Born

3. The Secular Geomagnetic Variation

4. The Geomagnetic Exploration of the Globe

5. The Aurora

6. The Transient Geomagnetic Variations; Geomagnetic Disturbance

7. The Geomagnetic and Auroral Associations with the Sun

8. Geomagnetic Classification of Days and Shorter Intervals

9. The Solar Daily Geomagnetic Variation

10. The Lunar Daily Geomagnetic Variation

11. The Morphology of Geomagnetic Storms

12. Theoretical Ideas (to about 1950)

13. Future Possibilities

References

I-2. Instruments and Geomagnetic Stations

1. Introduction

2. Instrumentation

3. Geomagnetic Stations

4. International Cooperation

References

I-3. Geomagnetic Indices

1. Different Indices

2. Correlations between Geomagnetic Indices and Parameters of Other Phenomena (Application of Geomagnetic Indices)

3. Forecast of Geomagnetic Storms and Radio Disturbance

References

II. The Earth's Main Field

II-1. Paleomagnetism

1. Introduction

2. Rock Magnetism as a Basis of Paleomagnetism

3. Geomagnetic Field during the Past 10,000 Years

4. Geomagnetic Field in Geological Time

5. Theoretical Interpretation

References

II-2. Main Geomagnetic Field

1. Source of Earth's Field

2. Measurements

3. The Field in Space

References

II-3. Electromagnetic Induction Within the Earth

1. Introduction

2. Observations

3. Theory of Electromagnetic Induction of Earth Currents

References

III. Quiet Variation Fields

III-1. Solar Quiet and Lunar Daily Variation Fields

1. Introduction

2. Morphology of Sq Field

3. Morphology of L Field

4. Theory of Sq and L Fields

5. Correlations with Other Phenomena

6. Conclusion

Supplement

References

III-2. Geomagnetic Variations in the Equatorial Zone

1. Equatorial Conditions

2. Equatorial Geomagnetic Variations and the Electrojet

3. Model of Density Distribution in Ionospheric Currents Causing Quiet Day Geomagnetic Variations

4. The Magnetic Field of Models of Currents Causing Quiet Day Geomagnetic Variations

5. Measurements of the Electrojet in Space

6. Analysis of the Magnetic Field of the Electrojet

7. Studies of the Electrojet from Ground-Based Measurements of Its Magnetic Field

8. Summary of Equatorial Electrojet Characteristics

References

III-3. The Neutral Atmosphere and the Quiet Ionosphere

1. Introduction

2. The Neutral Atmosphere

3. Observations of the Quiet Ionosphere

4. The Physics of the Quiet Ionosphere

5. Conclusion

References

III-4. The Equatorial Ionosphere

1. Introduction

2. The Equatorial D Region

3. The Equatorial Ε Region

4. The Equatorial F Region and Beyond

5. Summary

References

III-5. Temperate-Latitude Sporadic Ε

1. Introduction

2. Temporal and Geographic Variations of Sporadic Ε

3. Structure of Sporadic Ε

4. The Cause of Sporadic Ε

References

IV. Disturbed Variation Fields

IV-1. Ionospheric Disturbances

1. Introduction

2. Flare-Associated Disturbances

3. Polar-Cap Absorption

4. Disturbances Associated with Geomagnetic Storms

5. Spread F

6. Traveling Disturbances

7. Summary

References

IV-2. Aurora

1. Introductory Description

2. Morphology of Visual Aurora

3. Correlation with Solar and Geophysical Phenomena

4. Direct Observations of Energetic Particles Associated with Aurora

5. Theoretical Models

References

IV-3. Geomagnetic Disturbances and Storms

1. Introduction

2. Observations and Morphology

3. Theory

4. Conclusion

References

IV-4. Geomagnetic Pulsations

1. Introduction

2. The ELF Natural Fields

3. Regular Oscillations in the 1-Sec Period Range

4. Pulsations with Irregular Forms

5. Regular Pulsations with Periods Greater Than 5 Sec

6. Miscellaneous Micropulsation Effects

References

V. Geomagnetism in Space

V-1. Hydromagnetic Waves

1. Theories

2. Applications

3. Interactions

References

V-2. Satellite and Rocket Observations

1. Introduction

2. Instrument and Spacecraft Systems

3. Tabulation of Rockets, Satellites, and Space Probes That Have Conducted Magnetic Field Measurements

4. The Main Field and Field Descriptions

5. Ionospheric Currents

6. Ring Currents

7. Geomagnetic Cavity

8. Solar-Interplanetary Medium

9. Hydromagnetic Waves, Pulsations, and Impulses

10. Magnetic Fields of the Moon and Venus

11. Future Space Measurements

References

V-3. Magnetosphere and Radiation Belts

1. Introduction

2. The Solar Wind and the Magnetosphere

3. The Motion of Charged Particles in Electromagnetic Fields

4. Plasma in the Magnetosphere

5. The Earth's Radiation Belts

6. Precipitation of Particles

7. Conclusions

References

VI. Recent Storm Models

VI-1. Geomagnetic Storms and Auroras

1. The Solar Corpuscular Flow in Interplanetary Space and around the Earth

2. The Main Phase of Geomagnetic Storms

3. The Aurora

4. Conclusion

References

VI-2. Disturbance of The Geomagnetic Field By the Solar Wind

1. Introduction

2. Theoretical Basis of the Hydromagnetic Disturbance of the Geomagnetic Field

3. Physical Basis of the Hydromagnetic Disturbance of the Geomagnetic Field

4. The Quiet-Day Disturbance

5. Sudden Commencement and Initial Phase of a Storm

6. Main Phase of a Storm

7. Recovery Phase of a Storm

8. Observational Exploration of the Geomagnetic Disturbance

References

VI-3. A Hydromagnetic Model of Geomagnetic Storms and Auroras

1. The Evolution of a Hydromagnetic Theory

2. Nonstreamline Motions in the Magnetosphere

3. Fractional Drag on the Geomagnetic Cavity

4. The Propagation of a Hydromagnetic Helical Twist Wave

5. Streamline Magnetospheric Motions

6. Ionospheric and Earth Current Systems

7. Ionospheric Drifts and the Creation of Auroral Forms

8. Reactions of the Ionosphere on the Magnetosphere

9. The Main Phase of a Geomagnetic Storm

References

VI-4. The Interaction Between the Solar Wind and the Magnetosphere

1. Introduction

2. The Characteristics of the Flow of the Solar Wind past the Magnetosphere

3. The Topology of the Magnetosphere

4. Interchange Motions of a Low β Plasma

5. Effects of Interchange Motions on Individual Particles

6. Ionospheric Effects Associated with Motions in the Magnetosphere

7. Motions in the Magnetosphere

8. High-Latitude Ionospheric Disturbance Phenomena

9. The Electric Field and Energy Dissipation in the Magnetosphere during a Geomagnetic Storm

10. Viscous Dissipation at the Boundary of the Magnetosphere

11. Ohmic Dissipation at the Boundary of the Magnetosphere

12. Conclusions

References

VI-5. A Model With an Interplanetary Magnetic Field

1. Introduction

2. Hydromagnetic Behavior near Neutral Points

3. The Model of the Field

4. Variations with Time

5. Motion of Particles

References

VI-6. On The Dst Main Phase and Certain Associated Phenomena

1. Introduction

2. A Mechanism for Generating the Dst Main Phase

3. Stable Auroral Red Arcs, Major Sinks of Energy for the Dst Main Phase

4. Suggestions Based on the Theory

5. On Ionospheric Electric Currents Causing Disturbance

6. Conclusion

References

Appendix 1. Geomagnetic Coordinates and Geomagnetic Time

Appendix 2. List of Stations

Appendix 3. Values of Pnm(0), Where c = Cos 0, s = sin 0, and 0 is Colatitude

Author Index

Subject Index

