Physics of Dielectrics for the Engineer
1st Edition
Physics of Dielectrics for the Engineer is a systematic attempt to clarify and correlate advanced concepts underlying the physics of dielectrics. It reviews the basics of electrostatics, the different models for the polarizability of atoms and molecules, and the macroscopic permittivity. It also discusses the behavior of matter in an alternating field in relation to complex permittivity, the interactions between field and matter, dissipative effects under high electric fields, the wide-gap semiconductor model, the types of charge carriers, and the main disruptive processes. Organized into three parts encompassing 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the physical concepts involved in the behavior of insulating materials subjected to high electric fields. It then explores the potential of a group of charges, and dipoles induced in an applied field. The book explains statistical theories of dipole orientation in an applied field and theories relating molecular and macroscopic quantities. The propagation of an electromagnetic wave, dipole relaxation of defects in crystal lattices, and space-charge polarization and relaxation are also discussed. The book explains the uni-dimensional polar lattice, intrinsic and impurity conduction in wide-gap semiconductors, thermal runaway, and collision breakdown. Many problems with corresponding solutions are included to assist the reader. This book will benefit electrical engineers, as well as electrical engineering students, scientists, and technicians.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Symbols
Part 1. Matter in a Constant Electric Field
I. Introduction - Condensed review of electrostatics
II. The potential of a group of charges
II.1. Multipolar expansions
II.2. Multipolar expansion of a single point charge
II.3. Multipolar expansion of a real dipole
III. Dipoles induced in an applied field
III.1. Quantum mechanical approach of electronic polarizability
III.2. Elementary models for spherical atoms and molecules
III.3. Elementary models for non-spherical atoms and molecules
III.4. Harmonic oscillator model for the ionic polarizability
IV. Statistical theories of dipole orientation in an applied field
IV.1. Case of free point dipoles (Langevin's theory)
IV.2. Case of point dipoles in crystal lattices
IV.3. Case of polarizable dipoles with Δα > O
V. Theories relating the molecular quantities to the macroscopic ones
V.1. Dilute phases
V.2. Condensed non-polar phases. Lorentz theory
V.3. Condensed phases. Onsager theory
V.4. The Kerr electro-optic effect
Part 2. Matter in an Alternating Field
VI. The complex permittivity
VI.1. Definition of ε and σ. Propagation of an electromagnetic wave
VI.2. The various types of charges and charge groups, and the corresponding interactions
VI.3. The response of a linear material to a variable field
VI.4. Case of an a.c. field. Kramers-Kronig relations
VII. Relaxations
VII.1. Introductory remarks
VII.2. Mechanical analogue of a relaxation
VII.3. Advanced formalism. Definitions and theorems
VII.4. Application to dipole relaxation - Debye relation
VII.5. The ε”(ε1) representation (Argand diagram)
VII.6. Corrections to the Debye theory
VII.7. Interfacial relaxation. Maxwell-Wagner effect
VII.8. Dipole relaxation of defects in crystal lattices
VII.9. Space-charge polarization and relaxation
VII.10. Recent work. Many-body interpretation
VIII. Resonances
VIII.1. The linear oscillator model
VIII.2. The unidimensional polar lattice
Part 3. Dissipative Effects under High Fields
IX. Insulators and wide-gap semiconductors
IX.1. Intrinsic conduction and impurity conduction
IX.2. Injection processes
X. Space-charge limited, injection-controlled conduction
X.1. Plane-parallel configuration
X.2. Cylindrical configuration
X.3. Spherical configuration
X.4. Point-plane configuration
XI. Field-induced intrinsic conduction
XI.1. The Poole-Frenkel effect
XI.2. Field-induced dissociation
XI.3. General formulation of conduction with generation and recombination of carriers
XII. Dielectric strength
XII.1.Thermal breakdown
XII.2.Intrinsic breakdown processes
XII.3.Effect of pulse duration
XII.4.Experimental procedures
General Bibliography
- Part 1
- Part 2
- Part 3
Index
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601803