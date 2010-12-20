Physics of Condensed Matter
1st Edition
Description
Physics of Condensed Matter is designed for a two-semester graduate course on condensed matter physics for students in physics and materials science. While the book offers fundamental ideas and topic areas of condensed matter physics, it also includes many recent topics of interest on which graduate students may choose to do further research. The text can also be used as a one-semester course for advanced undergraduate majors in physics, materials science, solid state chemistry, and electrical engineering, because it offers a breadth of topics applicable to these majors.
The book begins with a clear, coherent picture of simple models of solids and properties and progresses to more advanced properties and topics later in the book. It offers a comprehensive account of the modern topics in condensed matter physics by including introductory accounts of the areas of research in which intense research is underway. The book assumes a working knowledge of quantum mechanics, statistical mechanics, electricity and magnetism and Green's function formalism (for the second-semester curriculum).
Key Features
- Covers many advanced topics and recent developments in condensed matter physics which are not included in other texts and are hot areas: Spintronics, Heavy fermions, Metallic nanoclusters, Zno, Graphene and graphene-based electronic, Quantum hall effect, High temperature superdonductivity, Nanotechnology
- Offers a diverse number of Experimental techniques clearly simplified
- Features end of chapter problems
Readership
Graduate students and advanced undergraduate students doing research in condensed matter physics, materials science, solid state chemistry and solid-state areas of electrical engineering.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Basic Properties of Crystals; 1.1 Crystal Lattices; 1.2 Bravais Lattices in Two- and Three- Dimensions; 1.3 Lattice Planes and Miller Indices; 1.4 Bravais Lattices and Crystal Structures; 1.5 Crystal Defects and Surface Effects; 1.6 Some Simple Crystal Structures; 1.7 Bragg Diffraction; 1.8 Laue Method; 1.9 Reciprocal Lattice; 1.10 Brillouin Zone; 1.11 Diffraction By a Crystal Lattice With a Basis; Problems; References; Chapter 2. Phonons and Lattice Vibrations; 2.1 Lattice Dynamics; 2.2 Lattice Specific heat; 2.3 Second Quantization; 2.4 Quantization of Lattice waves; Problems; References; Chapter 3. Free Electron Model; 3.1 The Classical (Drude) Model of a Metal; 3.2nbsp; Sommerfeld Model; 3.3nbsp; Fermi Energy and the chemical potential.; 3.4nbsp; Specific heat of the electron gas; 3.5nbsp; DC electrical conductivity; 3.6nbsp; The Hall effect; 3.7nbsp; Failures of the Free Electron Model; Problems; References; Chapter 4. Nearly Free Electron Model; 4.1 Electrons in a Weak Periodic Potential; 4.2 Bloch Functions and Bloch Theorem; 4.3 Reduced, Extended and Repeated Zone Schemes; 4.4 Band Index; 4.5 Effective Hamiltonian; 4.6 Proof of Bloch Theorem From Translational Symmetry; 4.7 Approximate Solution Near a Zone Boundary; 4.8 Different Zone Schemes; 4.9 Elementary Band Theory of Solids; 4.10 Metals, Insulators and Semiconductors; 4.11 Brillouin Zones; 4.12 Fermi Surface; Problems; References; Chapter 5. Band Structure Calculations; 5.1. Introduction; 5.2. Tight-Binding Approximation; 5.3. LCAO Method; 5.4. Wannier Functions; 5.5. Cellular Method; 5.6. Orthogonalized Plane Wave (OPW) Method; 5.7. Pseudopotentials; 5.8. Muffin-Tin Potential; 5.9. Augmented Plane Wave (APW) Method; 5.10. Green’s Function Method; 5.11. Model Pseudoptentials; 5.12. Empirical Pseudopotentials; 5.13. First-Principle Pseudopotentials; Problems; References; Chapter 6. Static and Transport Properties of Solids; 6.1. Band Picture; 6.2. Bond Picture; 6.3. Diamond Structure; 6.4. Si and Ge; 6.5. Zinc-Blende Semiconductors; 6.6. Ionic Solids; 6.7. Molecular Crystals; 6.8. Cohesion of Solids; 6.9. The Semiclassical model; 6.10. Lioiuville’s Theorem; 6.11. Boltzmann Equation; 6.12. Relaxation Time Approximation; 6.13. Electrical Conductivity; 6.14. Thermal Conductivity; 6.15. Weak Scattering Theory of Conductivity; 6.16. Resistivity Due to Scattering by Phonons; Problems; References; Chapter 7. Electron-Electron Interaction; 7.1. Introduction; 7.2. Hartree Approximation; 7.3. Hartree-Fock Approximation; 7.4. Effect of Screening; 7.5. Friedel Sum Rule and Oscillations; 7.6. Frequency and Wave Number Dependent Dielectric Constant; 7.7. Mott Transition; 7.8. Density Functional Theory; 7.9. Fermi Liquid Theory; 7.10. Green’s Function Method; Problems; References; Chapter 8. Dynamics of Bloch Electrons; 8.1. Semi-classical Model; 8.2. Velocity Operator; 8.3.nbsp;nbsp; Perturbation Theory; 8.4. Quasi-Classical Dynamics; 8.5. Effective Mass; 8.6. Bloch Electrons in External Fields; 8.7. Bloch Oscillations; 8.8. Holes; 8.9. Zener Breakdown; 8.10. Rigorous Calculation of Zener Tunneling; 8.11. Electron-Phonon Interactions; Problems; References; Chapter 9. Semiconductors; 9.1. Introduction; 9.2. Electrons and Holes; 9.3. Electron and Hole Densities in Equilibrium; 9.4. Intrinsic Semiconductors; 9.5. Extrinsic Semiconductors; 9.6. Doped semiconductors; 9.7. Statistics of Impurity Levels in Thermal Equilibrium; 9.8. Diluted Magnetic Semiconductors; 9.9. ZnO; 9.10. Amorphous Semiconductors; Problems; References; Chapter 10. Electronics; 10.1. Introduction; 10.2. p-n Junction; 10.3. Rectification by a p-n Junction; 10.4. Transistors; 10.5. Integral Circuits; 10.6. Optoelectronic Devices; 10.7. Graphene; 10.8. Graphene-Based Electronics; Problems; References; Chapter 11. Spintronics; 11.1. Introduction; 11.2. Magnetoresistance; 11.3. Giant Magnetic Resonance; 11.4. Mott’s Theory of Spin-Dependent Scattering of Electrons; 11.5. Camley-Barnes Model; 11.6. CPP-GMR; 11.7. MTJ, TMR and MRAM; 11.8. Spin Transfer Torques and Magnetic Switching; 11.9. Spintronics with Semiconductors; Problems; References; Chapter 12. Diamagnetism and Paramagnetism; 12.1 Introduction; 12.2 Atomic (or ionic) Magnetic Susceptibilities; 12.3 Magnetic Ssceptibility of Free Electrons in Metals; 12.4 Many-Body Theory of Magnetic Susceptibility of Bloch Electrons in Solids; 12.5 Quantum Hall Effect; 12.6 Fractional Quantum Hall Effect; Problems; References; Chapter 13. Magnetic Ordering; 13.1 Introduction; 13.2 Magnetic Dipole Moments; 13.3 Models of Ferromagnetism and Antiferromagnetism; 13.4 Ferromagnetism in Solids; 13.5 Ferromagnetism in Transition Metals; 13.6 Magnetization of Interacting Bloch electrons; 13.7 The Kondo Effect; 13.9 Anderson model; 13.10 Magnetic Phase Transition; Problems; References; Chapter 14. Superconductivity; 14.1 Properties of Superconductors; 14.2 Meissner-Ochsenfeld Effect; 14.3 The London Equation; 14.4 Ginzburg-Landau Theory; 14.5 Flux Quantization; 14.6 Josephson Effect; 14.7 Microscopic Theory of Superconductivity; 14.8 Strong Coupling Theory of Superconductivity; 14.9 High-temperature Superconductors; Problems; References; Chapter 15. Heavy Fermions; 15.1 Introduction; 15.2 Kondo Lattice, Mixed Valence and Heavy Fermions; 15.3 Mean-field Theories; 15.4 Fermi-Liquid Models; 15.5 Metamagnetism in Heavy Fermions; 15.6 Ce- and U-based Superconducting Compounds; 15.7 Other Heavy-Fermion Superconductors; 15.8 Theories of Heavy-Fermion Superconductivity; 15.9 Kondo Insulators; Problems; References; Chapter 16. Metallic Nanoclusters; 16.1 Introduction; 16.2. Electronic and Geometric Shell Structures; 16.3 Cluster Growth on Surfaces; 16.4 Structure of Isolated Clusters; 16.5. Magnetism in Clusters; 16.6. Superconducting State of Nanoclusters; Problems; References; Chapter 17. Complex Structures; 17.1 Liquids; 17.2 Superfluid; 17.3 Liquid; 17.4 Liquid crystals; 17.5 Quasicrystals; 17.6 Amorphous Solids; Problems; References; Chapter 18. Novel Materials; 18.1 Graphene; 18.2 Fullerenes; 18.3 Fullerenes and Tubule; 18.4 Polymers; 18.5 Solitons in Conducting Polymers; 18.6 Polarons and Bipolarons; 18.7 Photoinduced Electron Transfer; Problems; References; Appendix A. Space Groups and Point Groups; A.1 Introduction; A.2 Space group operations; A.3 Point group operations; A.4 Description of point Groups; A.5 The Cubic group; Appendix B. Mossbauer Effect; B.1 Introduction; B.2 Recoilless fraction; B.3 Average transferred energy; Appendix C. Introduction to Renormalization Group Approach; C.1 Critical Behavior; C.2 Theory of Scaling; C.3 Renormalization Group Approach; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 20th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849557
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123849540
About the Author
Prasanta Misra
Reviews
"This book, with reasonable size, gives a general view of the physics of condensed matter with two main purposes in mind: firstly, to display a coherent and clear picture of classical simple models of crystalline solids, and secondly, to introduce modern topics in a form as simple as possible. It is written in eighteen chapters which are almost self-contained. Furthermore, all keywords of condensed matter are dealt with and expanded in a detailed manner: crystals, phonons, electrons, solids, semiconductors, electronics, spintronics, diamagnetism, paramagnetism, superconductivity, fermions, nanoclusters. This is a standard textbook designed for a one- or two-semester graduate course."--Zentralblatt MATH 1222-1