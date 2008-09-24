Physics of Carbon Nanotube Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515739, 9780815519683

Physics of Carbon Nanotube Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Francois Leonard
eBook ISBN: 9780815519683
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515739
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 24th September 2008
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction 1.1 Structure of Carbon Nanotubes 1.2 Electronic Properties of Carbon Nanotubes 1.3 Phonon Spectra

  2. Metallic Carbon Nanotubes for Current Transport 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Low Bias Transport 2.3 High Bias Transport 2.4 Capacitance and Inductance

  3. Physics of Nanotube/Metal Contacts 3.1 Introduction 3.2 End-Bonded Contacts 3.3 Side Contacts 3.4 Contacts to Metallic Carbon Nanotubes 3.6 Metal/Oxide/Nanotube Contacts

  4. Electronic Devices 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Rectifiers 4.3 Field Effect Transistors

  5. Electromechanical Devices 5.1 Bending 5.2 Uniaxial and Torsional Strain 5.3 Radial Deformation 5.4 Devices

  6. Field Emission 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Adsorbates 6.3 Nanotube Arrays 6.4 Failure Mechanism 6.5 Devices

  7. Optoelectronic Devices 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Optical Properties 7.3 Photoconductivity 7.4 Electroluminescence 7.5 Optical Detection With Functionalized Nanotubes

  8. Chemical and Biological Sensors 8.1 Sensing Mechanisms 8.2 Liquid Gating 8.3 Functionalized Nanotubes

References Index

Description

Possibly the most impactful material in the nanotechnology arena, carbon nanotubes have spurred a tremendous amount of scientific research and development. Their superior mechanical and chemical robustness makes them easily manipulable and allows for the assembly of various types of devices, including electronic, electromechanical, opto-electronic and sensing devices.

In the field of nanotube devices, however, concepts that describe the properties of conventional devices do not apply. Carbon nanotube devices behave much differently from those using traditional materials, and offer entirely new functionality. This book – designed for researchers, engineers and graduate students alike – bridges the experimental and theoretical aspects of carbon nanotube devices. It emphasizes and explains the underlying physics that govern their working principles, including applications in electronics, nanoelectromechanical systems, field emission, optoelectronics and sensing. Other topics include: electrical contacts, p-n junctions, transistors, ballistic transport, field emission, oscillators, rotational actuators, electron-phonon scattering, photoconductivity, and light emission. Many of the aspects discussed here differ significantly from those learned in books or traditional materials, and are essential for the future development of carbon nanotube technology.

Key Features

  • Bridges experimental and theoretical aspects of carbon nanotube devices, focusing on the underlying physics that govern their working principles
  • Explains applications in electronics, nanoelectromechanical systems, field emission, optoelectronics and sensing.
  • Other topics include: electrical contacts, p-n junctions, transistors, ballistic transport, field emission, oscillators, rotational actuators, electron-phonon scattering, photoconductivity, and light emission
  • Covers aspects that significantly differ from those learned in traditional materials, yet are essential for future advancement of carbon nanotube technology.

Readership

Engineers/scientists in industry and national labs with graduate level training or with extensive work experience in research.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2009
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519683
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515739

About the Authors

Francois Leonard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sandia National Laboratories

