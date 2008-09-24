Physics of Carbon Nanotube Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction 1.1 Structure of Carbon Nanotubes 1.2 Electronic Properties of Carbon Nanotubes 1.3 Phonon Spectra
Metallic Carbon Nanotubes for Current Transport 2.1 Introduction 2.2 Low Bias Transport 2.3 High Bias Transport 2.4 Capacitance and Inductance
Physics of Nanotube/Metal Contacts 3.1 Introduction 3.2 End-Bonded Contacts 3.3 Side Contacts 3.4 Contacts to Metallic Carbon Nanotubes 3.6 Metal/Oxide/Nanotube Contacts
Electronic Devices 4.1 Introduction 4.2 Rectifiers 4.3 Field Effect Transistors
Electromechanical Devices 5.1 Bending 5.2 Uniaxial and Torsional Strain 5.3 Radial Deformation 5.4 Devices
Field Emission 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Adsorbates 6.3 Nanotube Arrays 6.4 Failure Mechanism 6.5 Devices
Optoelectronic Devices 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Optical Properties 7.3 Photoconductivity 7.4 Electroluminescence 7.5 Optical Detection With Functionalized Nanotubes
Chemical and Biological Sensors 8.1 Sensing Mechanisms 8.2 Liquid Gating 8.3 Functionalized Nanotubes
References Index
Description
Possibly the most impactful material in the nanotechnology arena, carbon nanotubes have spurred a tremendous amount of scientific research and development. Their superior mechanical and chemical robustness makes them easily manipulable and allows for the assembly of various types of devices, including electronic, electromechanical, opto-electronic and sensing devices.
In the field of nanotube devices, however, concepts that describe the properties of conventional devices do not apply. Carbon nanotube devices behave much differently from those using traditional materials, and offer entirely new functionality. This book – designed for researchers, engineers and graduate students alike – bridges the experimental and theoretical aspects of carbon nanotube devices. It emphasizes and explains the underlying physics that govern their working principles, including applications in electronics, nanoelectromechanical systems, field emission, optoelectronics and sensing. Other topics include: electrical contacts, p-n junctions, transistors, ballistic transport, field emission, oscillators, rotational actuators, electron-phonon scattering, photoconductivity, and light emission. Many of the aspects discussed here differ significantly from those learned in books or traditional materials, and are essential for the future development of carbon nanotube technology.
Readership
Engineers/scientists in industry and national labs with graduate level training or with extensive work experience in research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2009
- Published:
- 24th September 2008
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519683
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515739
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Francois Leonard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories