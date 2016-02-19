Physics in the Modern World
1st Edition
Student's Guide
Physics in the Modern World: Student's Guide provides information pertinent to the fundamental concepts in physics. This book discusses several topics in physics, including atoms, molecules, compounds, elements, as well as the fundamental units of measure in science. Comprised of 21 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the standard units of measure for length, time, mass, energy, force, pressure, and density. This text then provides the meaning of various terms in physics, including atom, molecule, element, and compound. Other chapters explore the composition and behavior of all ordinary matter in which it depends on the four basic units, including electrons, protons, neutrons, and photons. This book discusses as well the method used for converting the units of physical quantities from one system of measurement to another. The final chapter deals with the various applications of radiation in biological investigations and in medical diagnostics and therapeutics. This book is intended for students enrolled in introductory physics courses.
Table of Contents
To the Student
Chapter 1 Introduction to Physical Ideas
Chapter 2 The Microworld of Physics
Chapter 3 Motion
Chapter 4 Force
Chapter 5 Linear Momentum, Torque, and Angular Momentum
Chapter 6 The Basic Forces in Nature
Chapter 7 Energy
Chapter 8 Energy in Today's World
Chapter 9 Heat
Chapter 10 Liquids and Gases
Chapter 11 Electricity
Chapter 12 Electric and Magnetic Fields
Chapter 13 Waves
Chapter 14 Electromagnetic Radiation
Chapter 15 Light
Chapter 16 Relativity
Chapter 17 Electrons and Photons
Chapter 18 The Modern View of Atoms
Chapter 19 The Structure of Matter
Chapter 20 Nuclei and Nuclear Power
Chapter 21 Radiation-Effects and Uses
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159814