Physics in the Modern World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124722781, 9780323159814

Physics in the Modern World

1st Edition

Student's Guide

Authors: Jerry Marion
eBook ISBN: 9780323159814
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 224
Description

Physics in the Modern World: Student's Guide provides information pertinent to the fundamental concepts in physics. This book discusses several topics in physics, including atoms, molecules, compounds, elements, as well as the fundamental units of measure in science. Comprised of 21 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the standard units of measure for length, time, mass, energy, force, pressure, and density. This text then provides the meaning of various terms in physics, including atom, molecule, element, and compound. Other chapters explore the composition and behavior of all ordinary matter in which it depends on the four basic units, including electrons, protons, neutrons, and photons. This book discusses as well the method used for converting the units of physical quantities from one system of measurement to another. The final chapter deals with the various applications of radiation in biological investigations and in medical diagnostics and therapeutics. This book is intended for students enrolled in introductory physics courses.

Table of Contents


To the Student

Chapter 1 Introduction to Physical Ideas

Chapter 2 The Microworld of Physics

Chapter 3 Motion

Chapter 4 Force

Chapter 5 Linear Momentum, Torque, and Angular Momentum

Chapter 6 The Basic Forces in Nature

Chapter 7 Energy

Chapter 8 Energy in Today's World

Chapter 9 Heat

Chapter 10 Liquids and Gases

Chapter 11 Electricity

Chapter 12 Electric and Magnetic Fields

Chapter 13 Waves

Chapter 14 Electromagnetic Radiation

Chapter 15 Light

Chapter 16 Relativity

Chapter 17 Electrons and Photons

Chapter 18 The Modern View of Atoms

Chapter 19 The Structure of Matter

Chapter 20 Nuclei and Nuclear Power

Chapter 21 Radiation-Effects and Uses

About the Author

Jerry Marion

