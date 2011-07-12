Physics in the Arts
1st Edition
Revised Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
Light
1: Light and Light Waves
2: Reflection and Refraction
3: Lenses
4: The Eye
5: Photography
6: Color and Color Vision
7: Additive Color Mixing
8: Subtractive Color Mixing
9: Color Generating Mechanisms
Sound
10: Periodic Oscillations
11: Simple Harmonic Motion
12: Damped Oscillations and Resonance
13: Adding Sound Sources: Beats and Harmony
14: Waves
15: Sound Perception
16: The Ear
17: Vibration of Strings
18: Pipes
19: Fourier Analysis
20: Musical Scales
21: Musical Instruments
Solutions to Problems
Description
Physics in the Arts is a concise, 328-page four-color entry in the Complementary Science Series, designed for science enthusiasts and liberal arts students requiring or desiring a well-developed discussion of physical phenomena, particularly with regard to sound and light. This book offers an alternative route to science literacy for those interested in the arts, music and photography. The material covered is at a level appropriate for self-study or as a complementary textbook.
A typical course on sound and light for non-science majors covers the nature of sound and sound perception as well as important concepts and topics including light and light waves, reflection and refraction; lenses; the eye and the ear; photography; color and color vision; and additive color mixing; subtractive color mixing. There are also discussions on color generating mechanisms; periodic oscillations; simple harmonic motion; damped oscillations and resonance; vibration of strings; Fourier analysis; musical scales; and musical instruments. Problems with solutions are presented. For teaching purposes, all figures in the book as well as hints on how to build labs are provided at http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companion.jsp?ISBN=9780123918789.
This book will be helpful to non-science students in courses related to the study of physics with light and sound.
Key Features
- Offers an alternative route to science literacy for those interested in the arts, music and photography
- Popular science book with wide readership beyond the classroom at an accessible level
- Material covered at a level appropriate for self-study or as a complementary textbook
- For teaching purposes, all figures in the book as well as hints on how to build labs (including seven new labs in March 2012!)
Readership
Non-science students in courses related to the study of physics with light and sound.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 12th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918895
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123918789
Reviews
"...the work of a pair of great physicists and top teachers...clear and imaginative. I cannot remember an occasion where a student complained about this text."--Francis Halzen, University of Wisconsin, Madison
"I found the book very-well written...the book is also very popular with students. It covers the material at a depth appropriate for non-science students who are interested in the subject...it will be a very useful addition to the textbook literature for liberal arts colleges."-- Baha Balantekin, Eugene P. Wigner Professor of Physics, University of Wisconsin, Madison
About the Authors
P.U.P.A. Gilbert Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin-Madison, U.S.A.
Willy Haeberli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin-Madison, U.S.A.