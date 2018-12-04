Physics in Biology and Medicine
5th Edition
Description
A best-selling resource now in its fifth edition, Paul Davidovits’ Physics in Biology and Medicine provides a high-quality and highly relevant physics grounding for students working toward careers in the medical and related professions. The text does not assume a prior background in physics, but provides it as required. It discusses biological systems that can be analyzed quantitatively and demonstrates how advances in the life sciences have been aided by the knowledge of physical or engineering analysis techniques, with applications, practice, and illustrations throughout.
Physics in Biology and Medicine, Fifth Edition, includes new material and corresponding exercises on many exciting developments in the field since the prior edition, including biomechanics of joint replacement; biotribology and frictional properties of biological materials such as saliva, hair, and skin; 3-D printing and its use in medicine; new materials in dentistry; microfluidics and its applications to medicine; health, fractals, and the second law of thermodynamics; bioelectronic medicine; microsensors in medicine; role of myelin in learning, cryoelectron microscopy; clinical uses of sound; health impact of nanoparticle in polluted air.
This revised edition delivers a concise and engaging introduction to the role and importance of physics in biology and medicine. It is ideal for courses in biophysics, medical physics, and related subjects.
Key Features
- Provides practical information and techniques for applying knowledge of physics to the study of living systems.
- Presents material in a straightforward manner requiring very little prior knowledge of physics or biology.
- Includes many figures, examples, illustrative problems and appendices, which provide convenient access to the important concepts of mechanics, electricity, and optics used in the text.
- Features an Instructor Solutions Manual at textbooks.elsevier.com.
Readership
Students and professors of physics, biology, and medicine, and applied health workers
Table of Contents
1. Static Forces
2. Friction
3. Translational Motion
4. Angular Motion
5. Elasticity and Strength of Materials
6. Insect Flight
7. Fluids
8. The Motion of Fluids
9. Heat and Kinetic Theory
10. Thermodynamics
11. Heat and Life
12. Waves and Sound
13. Electricity
14. Electrical Technology
15. Optics
16. Atomic Physics
17. Nuclear Physics
18. Nanotechnology in Biology and Medicine
Appendix
A. Basic Concepts in Mechanics
B. Review of Electricity
C. Review of Optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 4th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137178
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128137161
About the Author
Paul Davidovits
Paul Davidovits, Professor of Chemistry at Boston College, was co-awarded the prestigious R.W. Wood prize from the Optical Society of America for his seminal work in optics. His contribution was foundational in the field of confocal microscopy, which allows engineers and biologists to produce optical sections through 3D objects such as semiconductor circuits, living tissues, or a single cell. He has published more than 150 papers in physical chemistry and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the American Association for Advancement of Science. The second edition of Physics in Biology and Medicine received the Alpha Sigma Nu Book Award in the Discipline of the Natural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston College, Massachusetts, USA