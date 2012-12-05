Physics in Biology and Medicine
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
1 Static Forces
1.1 Equilibrium and Stability
1.2 Equilibrium Considerations for the Human Body
1.3 Stability of the Human Body under the Action of an External Force
1.4 Skeletal Muscles
1.5 Levers
1.6 The Elbow
1.7 The Hip
1.7.1 Limping
1.8 The Back
1.9 Standing Tip-Toe on One Foot
1.10 Dynamic Aspects of Posture
Exercises
2 Friction
2.1 Standing at an Incline
2.2 Friction at the Hip Joint
2.3 Spine Fin of a Catfish
Exercises
3 Translational Motion
3.1 Vertical Jump
3.2 Effect of Gravity on the Vertical Jump
3.3 Running High Jump
3.4 Range of a Projectile
3.5 Standing Broad Jump
3.6 Running Broad Jump (Long Jump)
3.7 Motion through Air
3.8 Energy Consumed in Physical Activity
Exercises
4 Angular Motion
4.1 Forces on a Curved Path
4.2 A Runner on a Curved Track
4.3 Pendulum
4.4 Walking
4.5 Physical Pendulum
4.6 Speed of Walking and Running
4.7 Energy Expended in Running
4.8 Alternate Perspectives on Walking and Running
4.9 Carrying Loads
Exercises
5 Elasticity and Strength of Materials
5.1 Longitudinal Stretch and Compression
5.2 A Spring
5.3 Bone Fracture: Energy Considerations
5.4 Impulsive Forces
5.5 Fracture Due to a Fall: Impulsive Force Considerations
5.6 Airbags: Inflating Collision Protection Devices
5.7 Whiplash Injury
5.8 Falling from Great Height
5.9 Osteoarthritis and Exercise
Exercises
6 Insect Flight
6.1 Hovering Flight
6.2 Insect Wing Muscles
6.3 Power Required for Hovering
6.4 Kinetic Energy of Wings in Flight
6.5 Elasticity of Wings
Exercises
7 Fluids
7.1 Force and Pressure in a Fluid
7.2 Pascal’s Principle
7.3 Hydrostatic Skeleton
7.4 Archimedes’ Principle
7.5 Power Required to Remain Afloat
7.6 Buoyancy of Aquatic Animals
7.7 Surface Tension
7.8 Soil Water
7.9 Insect Locomotion on Water
7.10 Contraction of Muscles
7.11 Surfactants
Exercises
8 The Motion of Fluids
8.1 Bernoulli’s Equation
8.2 Viscosity and Poiseuille’s Law
8.3 Turbulent Flow
8.4 Circulation of the Blood
8.5 Blood Pressure
8.6 Control of Blood Flow
8.7 Energetics of Blood Flow
8.8 Turbulence in the Blood
8.9 Arteriosclerosis and Blood Flow
8.10 Power Produced by the Heart
8.11 Measurement of Blood Pressure
Exercises
9 Heat and Kinetic Theory
9.1 Heat and Hotness
9.2 Kinetic Theory of Matter
9.3 Definitions
9.3.1 Unit of Heat
9.3.2 Specific Heat
9.3.3 Latent Heats
9.4 Transfer of Heat
9.4.1 Conduction
9.4.2 Convection
9.4.3 Radiation
9.4.4 Diffusion
9.5 Transport of Molecules by Diffusion
9.6 Diffusion through Membranes
9.7 The Respiratory System
9.8 Surfactants and Breathing
9.9 Diffusion and Contact Lenses
Exercises
10 Thermodynamics
10.1 First Law of Thermodynamics
10.2 Second Law of Thermodynamics
10.3 Difference between Heat and Other Forms of Energy
10.4 Thermodynamics of Living Systems
10.5 Information and the Second Law
Exercises
11 Heat and Life
11.1 Energy Requirements of People
11.1.1 Basal Metabolic Rate and Body Size
11.2 Energy from Food
11.3 Regulation of Body Temperature
11.4 Control of Skin Temperature
11.5 Convection
11.6 Radiation
11.7 Radiative Heating by the Sun
11.8 Evaporation
11.9 Resistance to Cold
11.10 Heat and Soil
Exercises
12 Waves and Sound
12.1 Properties of Sound
12.2 Some Properties of Waves
12.2.1 Reflection and Refraction
12.2.2 Interference
12.2.3 Diffraction
12.3 Hearing and the Ear
12.3.1 Performance of the Ear
12.3.2 Frequency and Pitch
12.3.3 Intensity and Loudness
12.4 Bats and Echoes
12.5 Sounds Produced by Animals
12.6 Acoustic Traps
12.7 Clinical Uses of Sound
12.8 Ultrasonic Waves
Exercises
13 Electricity
13.1 The Nervous System
13.1.1 The Neuron
13.1.2 Electrical Potentials in the Axon
13.1.3 Action Potential
13.1.4 Axon as an Electric Cable
13.1.5 Propagation of the Action Potential
13.1.6 An Analysis of the Axon Circuit
13.1.7 Synaptic Transmission
13.1.8 Action Potentials in Muscles
13.1.9 Surface Potentials
13.2 Electricity in Plants
13.3 Electricity in the Bone
13.4 Electric Fish
Exercises
14 Electrical Technology
14.1 Electrical Technology in Biological Research
14.2 Diagnostic Equipment
14.2.1 The Electrocardiograph
14.2.2 The Electroencephalograph
14.3 Physiological Effects of Electricity
14.4 Control Systems
14.5 Feedback
14.6 Sensory Aids
14.6.1 Hearing Aids
14.6.2 Cochlear Implant
Exercises
15 Optics
15.1 Vision
15.2 Nature of Light
15.3 Structure of the Eye
15.4 Accommodation
15.5 Eye and the Camera
15.5.1 Aperture and Depth of Field
15.6 Lens System of the Eye
15.7 Reduced Eye
15.8 Retina
15.9 Resolving Power of the Eye
15.10 Threshold of Vision
15.11 Vision and the Nervous System
15.12 Defects in Vision
15.13 Lens for Myopia
15.14 Lens for Presbyopia and Hyperopia
15.15 Extension of Vision
15.15.1 Telescope
15.15.2 Microscope
15.15.3 Confocal Microscopy
15.15.4 Fiber Optics
Exercises
16 Atomic Physics
16.1 The Atom
16.2 Spectroscopy
16.3 Quantum Mechanics
16.4 Electron Microscope
16.5 X-rays
16.6 X-ray Computerized Tomography
16.7 Lasers
16.7.1 Lasers Surgery
16.7.2 Lasers in Medical Imaging
16.7.3 Lasers in Medical Diagnostics
16.8 Atomic Force Microscopy
Exercises
17 Nuclear Physics
17.1 The Nucleus
17.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
17.2.1 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
17.2.2 Imaging with NMR
17.2.3 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)
17.3 Radiation Therapy
17.4 Food Preservation by Radiation
17.5 Isotopic Tracers
17.6 Laws of Physics and Life
Exercises
18 Nanotechnology in Biology and Medicine
18.1 Nanostructures
18.2 Nanotechnology
18.3 Some Properties of Nanostructures
18.3.1 Optical Properties of Metal Nanoparticles
18.3.2 Surface Properties of Metal Nanoparticles
18.3.3 Superhydrophilicity of Nano-Structured Surfaces
18.4 Medical Applications of Nanotechnology
18.4.1 Nanoparticles as Biosensors
18.4.2 Nanotechnology in Cancer Therapy
18.4.3 Passive Targeted Heating of Tumors
18.4.4 Targeted Drug Delivery
18.4.5 Silver Nanoparticles in Medicine
18.5 Concerns Over Use of Nanoparticles in Consumer Products
Exercises
Appendix A: Basic Concepts in Mechanics
Appendix B: Review of Electricity
Appendix C: Review of Optics
Bibliography
Answers to Numerical Exercises
Index
Description
Physics in Biology and Medicine, Fourth Edition, covers topics in physics as they apply to the life sciences, specifically medicine, physiology, nursing and other applied health fields. This is a concise introductory paperback that provides practical techniques for applying knowledge of physics to the study of living systems and presents material in a straightforward manner requiring very little background in physics or biology. Applicable courses are Biophysics and Applied Physics.
This new edition discusses biological systems that can be analyzed quantitatively, and how advances in the life sciences have been aided by the knowledge of physical or engineering analysis techniques. The volume is organized into 18 chapters encompassing thermodynamics, electricity, optics, sound, solid mechanics, fluid mechanics, and atomic and nuclear physics. Each chapter provides a brief review of the background physics before focusing on the applications of physics to biology and medicine. Topics range from the role of diffusion in the functioning of cells to the effect of surface tension on the growth of plants in soil and the conduction of impulses along the nervous system. Each section contains problems that explore and expand some of the concepts. The text includes many figures, examples and illustrative problems and appendices which provide convenient access to the most important concepts of mechanics, electricity, and optics in the body.
Physics in Biology and Medicine will be a valuable resource for students and professors of physics, biology, and medicine, as well as for applied health workers.
Key Features
- Provides practical techniques for applying knowledge of physics to the study of living systems
- Presents material in a straight forward manner requiring very little background in physics or biology
- Includes many figures, examples and illustrative problems and appendices which provide convenient access to the most important concepts of mechanics, electricity, and optics in the body
Readership
Premed students, Doctors, nurses, physiologists, or other applied health workers, and other individuals who wish to understand the nature of the mechanics of our bodies
Reviews
"The text provides clear descriptions of medical devices and techniques such as MRI, CAT scan and cochlear implant. It discusses biological systems that can be analyzed quantitatively and shows how advances in the life sciences have been aided by the knowledge of physical or engineering analysis techniques."--Anticancer Research, August 2013
Reviews from the 2e:
"This is a book you should consider if you are teaching the one-semester premed course. This text could be used in two ways: 1) as a text for a one-term course in the physics of the body (without calculus) for non-physics majors in premed or allied health programs, or 2) as a supplementary text for the introductory physics course, particularly for premed students."--Russell Hobbie, University of Minnesota
"There is certainly a viable market (for this book), if not as a stand-alone physics text, as a collection of problems, examples, and discussions at the boundary between physics and biology and medicine. It is very well written; it is certainly accurate; and it is pretty complete."--David Cinabro, Wayne State University
About the Authors
Paul Davidovits Author
Paul Davidovits, Professor of Chemistry at Boston College, was co-awarded the prestigious R.W. Wood prize from the Optical Society of America for his seminal work in optics. His contribution was foundational in the field of confocal microscopy, which allows engineers and biologists to produce optical sections through 3D objects such as semiconductor circuits, living tissues, or a single cell. He has published more than 150 papers in physical chemistry and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society and of the American Association for Advancement of Science. The second edition of Physics in Biology and Medicine received the Alpha Sigma Nu Book Award in the Discipline of the Natural Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston College, Massachusetts, USA