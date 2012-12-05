Physics in Biology and Medicine

Preface



Abbreviations



1 Static Forces



1.1 Equilibrium and Stability



1.2 Equilibrium Considerations for the Human Body



1.3 Stability of the Human Body under the Action of an External Force



1.4 Skeletal Muscles



1.5 Levers



1.6 The Elbow



1.7 The Hip



1.7.1 Limping



1.8 The Back



1.9 Standing Tip-Toe on One Foot



1.10 Dynamic Aspects of Posture



Exercises



2 Friction



2.1 Standing at an Incline



2.2 Friction at the Hip Joint



2.3 Spine Fin of a Catfish



Exercises



3 Translational Motion



3.1 Vertical Jump



3.2 Effect of Gravity on the Vertical Jump



3.3 Running High Jump



3.4 Range of a Projectile



3.5 Standing Broad Jump



3.6 Running Broad Jump (Long Jump)



3.7 Motion through Air



3.8 Energy Consumed in Physical Activity



Exercises



4 Angular Motion



4.1 Forces on a Curved Path



4.2 A Runner on a Curved Track



4.3 Pendulum



4.4 Walking



4.5 Physical Pendulum



4.6 Speed of Walking and Running



4.7 Energy Expended in Running



4.8 Alternate Perspectives on Walking and Running



4.9 Carrying Loads



Exercises



5 Elasticity and Strength of Materials



5.1 Longitudinal Stretch and Compression



5.2 A Spring



5.3 Bone Fracture: Energy Considerations



5.4 Impulsive Forces



5.5 Fracture Due to a Fall: Impulsive Force Considerations



5.6 Airbags: Inflating Collision Protection Devices



5.7 Whiplash Injury



5.8 Falling from Great Height



5.9 Osteoarthritis and Exercise



Exercises



6 Insect Flight



6.1 Hovering Flight



6.2 Insect Wing Muscles



6.3 Power Required for Hovering



6.4 Kinetic Energy of Wings in Flight



6.5 Elasticity of Wings



Exercises



7 Fluids



7.1 Force and Pressure in a Fluid



7.2 Pascal’s Principle



7.3 Hydrostatic Skeleton



7.4 Archimedes’ Principle



7.5 Power Required to Remain Afloat



7.6 Buoyancy of Aquatic Animals



7.7 Surface Tension



7.8 Soil Water



7.9 Insect Locomotion on Water



7.10 Contraction of Muscles



7.11 Surfactants



Exercises



8 The Motion of Fluids



8.1 Bernoulli’s Equation



8.2 Viscosity and Poiseuille’s Law



8.3 Turbulent Flow



8.4 Circulation of the Blood



8.5 Blood Pressure



8.6 Control of Blood Flow



8.7 Energetics of Blood Flow



8.8 Turbulence in the Blood



8.9 Arteriosclerosis and Blood Flow



8.10 Power Produced by the Heart



8.11 Measurement of Blood Pressure



Exercises



9 Heat and Kinetic Theory



9.1 Heat and Hotness



9.2 Kinetic Theory of Matter



9.3 Definitions



9.3.1 Unit of Heat



9.3.2 Specific Heat



9.3.3 Latent Heats



9.4 Transfer of Heat



9.4.1 Conduction



9.4.2 Convection



9.4.3 Radiation



9.4.4 Diffusion



9.5 Transport of Molecules by Diffusion



9.6 Diffusion through Membranes



9.7 The Respiratory System



9.8 Surfactants and Breathing



9.9 Diffusion and Contact Lenses



Exercises



10 Thermodynamics



10.1 First Law of Thermodynamics



10.2 Second Law of Thermodynamics



10.3 Difference between Heat and Other Forms of Energy



10.4 Thermodynamics of Living Systems



10.5 Information and the Second Law



Exercises



11 Heat and Life



11.1 Energy Requirements of People



11.1.1 Basal Metabolic Rate and Body Size



11.2 Energy from Food



11.3 Regulation of Body Temperature



11.4 Control of Skin Temperature



11.5 Convection



11.6 Radiation



11.7 Radiative Heating by the Sun



11.8 Evaporation



11.9 Resistance to Cold



11.10 Heat and Soil



Exercises



12 Waves and Sound



12.1 Properties of Sound



12.2 Some Properties of Waves



12.2.1 Reflection and Refraction



12.2.2 Interference



12.2.3 Diffraction



12.3 Hearing and the Ear



12.3.1 Performance of the Ear



12.3.2 Frequency and Pitch



12.3.3 Intensity and Loudness



12.4 Bats and Echoes



12.5 Sounds Produced by Animals



12.6 Acoustic Traps



12.7 Clinical Uses of Sound



12.8 Ultrasonic Waves



Exercises



13 Electricity



13.1 The Nervous System



13.1.1 The Neuron



13.1.2 Electrical Potentials in the Axon



13.1.3 Action Potential



13.1.4 Axon as an Electric Cable



13.1.5 Propagation of the Action Potential



13.1.6 An Analysis of the Axon Circuit



13.1.7 Synaptic Transmission



13.1.8 Action Potentials in Muscles



13.1.9 Surface Potentials



13.2 Electricity in Plants



13.3 Electricity in the Bone



13.4 Electric Fish



Exercises



14 Electrical Technology



14.1 Electrical Technology in Biological Research



14.2 Diagnostic Equipment



14.2.1 The Electrocardiograph



14.2.2 The Electroencephalograph



14.3 Physiological Effects of Electricity



14.4 Control Systems



14.5 Feedback



14.6 Sensory Aids



14.6.1 Hearing Aids



14.6.2 Cochlear Implant



Exercises



15 Optics



15.1 Vision



15.2 Nature of Light



15.3 Structure of the Eye



15.4 Accommodation



15.5 Eye and the Camera



15.5.1 Aperture and Depth of Field



15.6 Lens System of the Eye



15.7 Reduced Eye



15.8 Retina



15.9 Resolving Power of the Eye



15.10 Threshold of Vision



15.11 Vision and the Nervous System



15.12 Defects in Vision



15.13 Lens for Myopia



15.14 Lens for Presbyopia and Hyperopia



15.15 Extension of Vision



15.15.1 Telescope



15.15.2 Microscope



15.15.3 Confocal Microscopy



15.15.4 Fiber Optics



Exercises



16 Atomic Physics



16.1 The Atom



16.2 Spectroscopy



16.3 Quantum Mechanics



16.4 Electron Microscope



16.5 X-rays



16.6 X-ray Computerized Tomography



16.7 Lasers



16.7.1 Lasers Surgery



16.7.2 Lasers in Medical Imaging



16.7.3 Lasers in Medical Diagnostics



16.8 Atomic Force Microscopy



Exercises



17 Nuclear Physics



17.1 The Nucleus



17.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging



17.2.1 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance



17.2.2 Imaging with NMR



17.2.3 Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)



17.3 Radiation Therapy



17.4 Food Preservation by Radiation



17.5 Isotopic Tracers



17.6 Laws of Physics and Life



Exercises



18 Nanotechnology in Biology and Medicine



18.1 Nanostructures



18.2 Nanotechnology



18.3 Some Properties of Nanostructures



18.3.1 Optical Properties of Metal Nanoparticles



18.3.2 Surface Properties of Metal Nanoparticles



18.3.3 Superhydrophilicity of Nano-Structured Surfaces



18.4 Medical Applications of Nanotechnology



18.4.1 Nanoparticles as Biosensors



18.4.2 Nanotechnology in Cancer Therapy



18.4.3 Passive Targeted Heating of Tumors



18.4.4 Targeted Drug Delivery



18.4.5 Silver Nanoparticles in Medicine



18.5 Concerns Over Use of Nanoparticles in Consumer Products



Exercises



Appendix A: Basic Concepts in Mechanics



Appendix B: Review of Electricity



Appendix C: Review of Optics



Bibliography



Answers to Numerical Exercises



Index