Transparencies to Accompany Physics for Students of Science and Engineering is a collection of 151 transparencies, illustrations, figures, and a table of moments of inertia of some common shapes that students in physics, science or engineering will find useful in advancing their course. One type of figure concerns vectors, particularly a graphical addition of three vectors, a graphical representation of vector subtraction, and of a particle in uniform circular motion. The illustrations show the construction of a force diagram with the subject block in the force diagram represented as a particle at the origin of a rectangular coordinate system. Other illustrations include the construction of force diagrams for a two-body system and for a block moving down an inclined plane. The illustrations depict an object on a horizontal surface resting, resting with a small horizontal force applied, resting with a great horizontal force applied without moving the object, and moving at a constant velocity with a horizontal force applied. Another figure shows a section of a thin soap film with air on either side of the film, with the light reaching each surface of the film partly reflected and partly transmitted. Each surface in the diagram indicates the phase changes that occur upon reflection. Some examples of moments of inertia include those of a hoop, disk, uniform solid sphere, and a uniform long, thin rod. The book is an aid to students and to professors of physics, calculus, and related courses in science or engineering.