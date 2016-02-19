Physics Applied to Anaesthesia
Physics Applied to Anaesthesia explains to doctors the concepts of physics and its applications in the field of anesthesiology. The book discusses topics in physics in relation to the field of anesthesiology, which include the fundamental concepts of mechanics; the different properties of liquids and gases; the gas laws; and heat. The text also covers topics more specific to anesthesiology and medicine such as anesthetic vaporizers; automatic lung ventilators and respirators; and the electrical, fire, and explosion hazards in the operating room. The monograph is recommended for anesthesiologists who would like to be familiarized with the different principles and concepts related to their field and the administration of its related drugs.
Table of Contents
Foreword to first edition
Preface
Abbreviations
Respiratory Symbols
Conversion Table
1 Some Mathematical Concepts
Trigonometry : Circular measure : Plotting graphs with linear
axes : Indices : Rationalization : Logarithms : Semi-logarithmic
and logarithmic plots : Decibels : Differentiation : Integration :
Exponential equations : Time constant and half-life : Exponential
decay of a dye dilution curve : Elimination of a substance from
more than one body compartment : Application of exponential
equations
2 Computer Techniques
Operational amplifiers : Summation : Integration : Application
of integrating circuits : Differentiation : Inversion : Multiplication
by a constant : Some applications of analogue computers :
Analogue cardiac output computers : Digital computers
3 Mechanics
Fundamental concepts : Dimensional analysis : Units and definitions
: The SI system of units : Mass and weight: Length : Velocity
and acceleration : Force : Pressure : Gauge pressure and absolute
pressure : Pressure gauges : Pressure regulators : Demand-type
regulators : Medical gas cylinders : Work : Work cost of breathing :
Cardiac work : Respiratory resistance : Power : Energy : Energy
aspects of respiration : Myocardial contractility
4 Authomatic Lung Ventilators and Respirators
Body respirators : Automatic lung respirators : Compliance :
Pressure and now generators : Ventilatory parameters : Minute
volume dividers : Application of negative pressure during the
expiratory phase : Patient triggering : Controlled ventilation :
Humidifiers : Assisters : Fluid logic controlled ventilators : Fluid
logic volume-cycled ventilators : Specific ventilators : Miniature
ventilators
5 Properties of Liquids, Gases and Vapours
Density : Viscosity : Newton's law of viscous flow : Laminar or
streamline flow : Turbulent flow : Relationship between flow and
pressure : Critical velocity : Concept of peripheral resistance :
Units of viscosity : Anomalous viscosity of blood : Flow of fluids
through orifices : Critical orifice : Factors affecting the calibration
of rotameter gas flow meters : Injectors : Surface tension :
Surface tension and the lungs : Diff*usion of gases : Solubility of
gases in liquids : Solubility coefficients : Oxygen content, capacity
and saturation of blood : Partition of carbon dioxide in plasma :
The partition of carbon dioxide in whole blood : Solubility
considerations of hyperbaric oxygen therapy : Solubility of
volatile anaesthetics in water or blood : Partition or distribution
coefficients : Solubility of volatile anaesthetics in oil: Properties of
vapours : Factors affecting the uptake of anaesthetic gases and
vapours : Concentration effect : Variation of saturated vapour
pressure with temperature : Humidity : Absolute humidity :
Relative humidity : Dew point : Hygrometers : Humidifiers
6 The Gas Laws
Dalton's law of partial pressure : Boyle's law : Charles' law :
Absolute scale of temperature : Expansion of gases : Equation
state of a perfect gas : Van der Waals equation of state for real
gases : Isothermals : Withdrawal of gas from a nitrous oxide
cylinder : Weight of substance (liquid+gas) in a cylinder :
Production of pre-mixed nitrous oxide and oxygen : Variation of
pressure with height
7 Heat
Temperature scales : Units of heat : Specific heat : Specific heat of
gases : Isothermal and adiabatic changes : Latent heat and
change of state : Evaporation : Transfer of heat : Conduction :
Convection : Radiation : Dewar vessel or vacuum flask : Pipeline
systems for medical gases
8 Anaesthetic Vaporizers
Simple plenum vaporizers : Improved plenum vaporizers :
Vaporizers for use with intermittent flows : Use of vaporizers with
circle anaesthetic systems : Inhalers for midwifery : Action of
trichloroethylene on soda lime : Use of vaporizers in series:
Vaporizers for use within circle systems : Effect of I.P.P.R. on a
vaporizer situated outside a circle : Dental vaporizers :
Vaporization from a drip feed or direct injection of a volatile
anaesthetic : Calibration of anaesthetic vaporizers : Refractive
index method : Ultra-violet and infra-red method : Gas chromatography
: Performance of anaesthetic vaporizers under hyperbaric
and hypobaric conditions : Pressurized vaporizers
9 Electrical, Fire and Explosion Hazards in the Operating Room
Sources of ignition : Sparks and static electricity : Prevention of
static charge formation : Antistatic flooring : Antistatic rubber :
Clothing : Antistatic sprays : Humidification : Sparks from
electrical apparatus : Sparks from surgical diathermy apparatus :
Flammability characteristics of some volatile anaesthetic agents:
Zone of danger and ventilation : Halothane as a non-explosive
anaesthetic agent : Use of halothane, methoxyflurane and
fluroxene under hyperbaric conditions : Use of nitrous oxideCONTENTS
oxygen-halothane mixtures in hyperbaric chamber : Misuse of
oxygen cylinders and regulators : Patient safety with electrical
equipment : Burns from the surgical diathermy unit : Regulations
applicable to equipment for use in the operating room
10 Pysical Optics, Photometry and Spectrophotometry
Light and electromagnetic radiation : Light as waves or a stream
of particles : Polarized light and optical activity : Lighting in the
operating room : Photometric units : Units of intensity of
illumination : Luminous flux : Brightness of a surface : Spectral
composition of operating room lighting : Optical instruments
of interest to the anaesthetist : Optical absorption instruments :
Principles of optical absorption : Absorption spectrum of
indocyanine dye : Non-dispersive infra-red gas analysers : Ultraviolet
halothane analyser : Gas discharge nitrogen meter :
Oximeters
11 Ionizing Radiations
Atomic structure of matter : X-radiation : Radioactive isotopes :
Isotopes : Atomic mass unit : Mass number : Nuclides : Symbolic
representation of nuclides : Stable and unstable nuclei : Modes of
disintegration of nuclei : Beta particles : Alpha particles : Gamma
radiation : Beta decay by positron emission : Electron capture :
Internal conversion : Metastable states : Radioactive decay and
half-life : Biological half-life : Radiological protection : The
röntgen : The rad : Relative biological effectiveness : Unit of
radioactivity : The curie : Rad-equivalent man : Maximum
permissible doses : Clinical application of isotopes
